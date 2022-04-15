How To Tell if a Guy Is Falling in Love With You

I am a man who has experienced love and that, ladies and gentlemen, is my qualification for writing this article.

It is not important to reiterate how crucial it is for every individual to settle down, at some point in their life. Men often grow up with the idea that it is necessary to be wild and edgy — in order to stand out.

However there is a secret craving that every man, including your own man, has — love.

Love just has this sublime power. It is the ultimate sense of security, comfort and adventure and the most beautiful conclusion for every couple. A man’s love is clearly visible to the people around him, even if he is oblivious to it himself.

It can be tempting to find out if he is actually falling for you and don’t worry, it is a perfectly healthy temptation. The time leading up to the “I love you” confession is testing for both partners and it is important to notice the changes in your man’s behavior around you.

These seven subtle signs will tell you if your man is actually closing in on the L-word:

1. He loves talking to you and listening to you

Have you ever been in a conversation where you are pouring your heart out and you can feel that the other person is just not paying attention?

That’s the opposite of what a man in love is like.

A man, who is falling for you, will want to listen to you for hours. You can talk about your favorite movie that he has never watched and he will hear all the details. You can tell him the joke that might not be your best and he will still laugh. You can be yourself around him and he will cherish and love every moment of it.

You will also notice him changing his schedule. Saturday can be for the boys but Sunday is definitely for you. He will start trying to include you in his hobbies. Instead of buying one ticket to his favorite game, he will buy two — he wants to include you in all his favorite activities.

Conversely, he will love talking to you as well. He will make more confessions; try to sneak in more private moments with you. For a passionate and committed man, the biggest show of love is the willingness to sacrifice his time. However, if he is in love, he will do it in a heartbeat — only for you.

2. He opens up about his past trauma

As an adult, it is important to realize that we all have history. Everyone comes with their own package of scars and trauma and a lot of men try to hide theirs. For a lot of men, it is tough talking about the things they have gone through or been taught to quietly endure.

If your man talks to you about the things he doesn’t share with most people like his trauma and fears, it is an indication of how important you are to him as a person. He expects you to understand and he will make an effort to tell you the deeper things he has only discussed with himself.

This level of trust stems from a sense of love and respect and you have to ensure that talking to you is a safe place for him. Never discuss your man’s wounds with another person. That’s a kind of hurting and disrespect no one can forgive and forget.

Help him take up therapy which can further improve his mental health and keep your communication strong. Love is as much about dependency on your partner as it is about romance and trust.

3. He wants to meet your friends and family

If he is asking to meet your friends and family, he wants to know the important people in your life and get in their good books. This is a man who is looking for something serious.

He might be asking for details about your mom’s birthday or if you are hosting a BBQ session soon. He understands that little efforts count more than big gestures and he is not afraid to put in the work for you. Try to ease him into this phase and be as inviting to his efforts, as possible.

Family aside, you will also see him making an effort to join in with your friends and he will actively introduce you to his. This is another action that speaks a million words. If he is in love with you, he will be talking to his people about you and you will see them treating you likewise.

So next time, he asks you what your mother likes most, be honest and let him know so he can fill in the good boyfriend shoes and pick her the best gift.

4. He talks about the future

When a man is emotionally invested in a relationship, he will make sure that he is up to date on all the major happenings in your life.

This includes everything about your plans five years from now, your career goals, your travel plans, and your next birthday- even if it is still due for 6 months. He is just making an effort to be part of as many plans as he can. He is planning that birthday gift or that surprise trip and sometimes he might be asking you.

If a man is truly falling in love with you, he will start saying we and us more. He wants you to think of a future together and it will be subtle at first but slowly it will become completely obvious.

If you want to make him more comfortable with getting to his confession, you can start by responding to his conversations in the same manner. Tell him how much you appreciate the little things.

When it comes to true love, a little can often go a long way.

5. He gets slightly nervous around you

When you are important to him, he will be careful to try and be on his best behavior around you. He just doesn’t want you to think of him in a negative way and this may make him seem slightly nervous.

As a man, it can often be tricky to say the words you are thinking. This is especially true when he is talking to the girl he loves. You might feel his nerves getting high and think it is something bad but you have to trust him. Let him work through the words. Make him comfortable with undoing the knots in his brain.

While you might perceive his nerves as a premonition of something bad, it could turn out to be something beautiful. Communication as a young couple can be tricky and it requires efforts from both sides.

Above all, it is important you have faith in your relationship and you need to make sure that he sees that.

6. He makes public shows of affection

If your man is not especially shy and he is falling in love with you, expect a lot of public shows of affection.

Even if he is particularly shy, he won’t be able to help it but get that dreamy look when you are in sight. He will be goofier, flirt more and try to sit next to you whenever he can. If you guys are taking it slow, expect a lot of hugs. He needs your touch and will do anything to be near you.

This is also the time his possessive side will kick in. He won’t be very happy if other guys are actively trying to make a move on you and he might make that displeasure clear through other subtle actions.

While there is no real need to commit yourself to a man who hasn’t confessed his feelings, try and stick by his side if you think he really means it. Hurting him can drive him away and if you genuinely have feelings for the guy, it doesn’t hurt to make them clear and accept each other as a special person in your lives.

7. He is willing to walk the extra mile

Change — I have never been a big fan of the word because I always associated it with a loss of personal identity.

Love has taught me that this is not real. Love taught me that change is synonymous with growth. When you love someone selflessly, you cut out the bad in you and magnify the good — even if it takes considerable effort.

If your man is finally ready to settle, he will realize this. He will realize the effort he has to put into his present to change your future together. Personal growth is an important effect of maturity and it is absolutely essential to be mature before tackling a complicated emotion like love.

This change has roots in male biology and psychology, as well. It is part of the male biology for a man to feel essential in his role in the relationship. He wants to step up to the plate.

According to this study, strong men are typically more concerned for their partner’s safety and well-being. This is also known as ‘the hero instinct’. A man who is in love will have a psychological desire to protect you and take your side in every matter, even if he has not admitted his feelings.

He wants to be your hero, as much as you want it.

If you wish to trigger the hero instinct in your man, try the following tips:

a. Ask him for his help.

b. Compliment him in front of his friends.

c. Appreciate him.

d. Help him on his journey of self growth.

CONCLUSION

As we mature, expressing love either becomes easy or just very difficult. For most men, it can be difficult to admit to their girl that they want to settle down. Love takes time to mature into something permanently healthy and beautiful and it is an eventful journey for both partners.

It is perfectly okay to want to settle down and reserve your emotions for someone who truly deserves them. However, if you feel a genuine spark, you can start nurturing your relationship by trying to help each other out.

I find that the most beautiful relationships are rooted more in emotional intimacy than its physical counterpart. Emotional intimacy takes time to develop. You want your partner to have permanent feelings of love, as opposed to fleeting desires.

If he is the right man, go with your gut instinct, hold his hand and trust your heart. It can be scary but that is the start of every beautiful journey.

A leap of faith.

—

