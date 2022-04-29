How To Tell if a Guy Is Love Bombing You (3 Ways To Find Out) [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
how do you spot a love bomber
is the person you’re seeing right now
love bombing you or are they just some
sort of wonderful romantic that you
should be
throwing yourself into the arms of and
enjoying all of the beautiful feelings
that are being created well let’s
perhaps first define a love bomber a
love bomber is a sort of love vampire
they know that love is both the
objective and the weapon the objective
because
love is that feeling they’re trying to
get and it could be different forms of
love it could be making love
it could be sex or it could be the giddy
feelings that they really enjoy in the
early stages of a relationship treating
you like you’re some sort of
fresh
canister of love to be used up like an
aerosol and then when you’re running
empty they move on to the next person
and get the giddy feeling all over again
they use love as a weapon because
the way that they create those giddy
feelings is to give them to you is to
give a huge amount of energy and
investment early on to tell you very
grandiose dramatic things about how
wonderful you are about how strong their
feelings are they do things that aren’t
earned at the level of relationship
you’re at with them
all in pursuit
of a stage of connection
that is not organic to where you are
right now it’s kind of a hack isn’t it
if i can get you to fall in love really
quickly if i can get you to feelings of
love really quickly then you’ll start
doing for me the kinds of things that
you wouldn’t normally do this early in
the game which might mean more attention
more sex more investment or just a
portrait of myself that feeds
that
feeling i want to get about how
wonderful i am if i can make you fall in
love really quickly then i get to feel
awesome i get to prove yet again that
another person has fallen for me this
hard which is especially desirable in
people who don’t feel enough themselves
if they can make you fall in love then
it’s the latest representation the
latest evidence for the fact that
i am enough the problem of course with
someone like this is because they don’t
feel enough because they are in pursuit
of something that can never be achieved
that way it’s never enough
so your love is never enough they will
keep searching for it and searching for
it and searching for it even if you give
it to them they still won’t feel good
enough they still won’t feel whole so
they start looking for it elsewhere and
the cycle continues this is a very
dangerous person to be around not every
love bomber is incredibly conscious
about the fact that they’re doing it i
would actually argue that in the real
world it’s not filled with these
malicious love bombers i would say that
in real life
there are lots of people who don’t
realize that this is their pattern of
behavior i think that a lot of people
use someone up
and then move on to the next person
because they don’t feel satisfied at the
end of it and they think that what
they’re looking for must be
available in the form of a different
person so they keep doing the same thing
over and over again hurting people
deeply breaking people’s hearts
and not being able to fix the pattern of
behavior in themselves in the process
but this video isn’t about empathizing
with that kind of person who i do still
believe deserves empathy it’s about
protecting you
from that kind of energy that can not
only waste incredible amounts of your
energy and time but can leave
real wounds
that you then have to heal from i wanted
to give you three tests in this video
that will allow you to know if the
person you’re seeing right now is a love
bomber or someone who can make you happy
test number one
is the level of the tension you’re
getting from this person or the words
they’re saying organic
to where you’re actually at with this
person
if you go on a date with someone and all
of a sudden they’re writing you poetry
and saying these very grandiose things
if they’re going well out of their way
for you in ways that feel like
my god why are they doing all of this
you know or they say things about their
feelings for you or about how incredible
you are when you know you don’t even
know me that well
i i can’t possibly feel accepted and
loved by you when you only know a tiny
slither of who i am if that’s the case
then we have to have our wits about us
because what we’re receiving from
someone is not based on us it’s based on
a projection
of who someone thinks we are or of who
they’ve decided we are so that they can
feel a certain way it doesn’t mean we’re
not wonderful it just means at this
stage
how they feel or how they’re saying they
feel
can’t possibly
be personal on the deepest level because
they don’t know us on the deepest level
the danger with a projection like this
is we’re not safe their feelings aren’t
based on a real connection it’s based on
something they want to feel and it won’t
be until they actually get to know us
that we’ll know whether that feeling is
sustainable or not now look is it true
that some people are just romantics some
people just
you know they’re more flowery in their
language they they
feel intensely and they want to express
it sure and that doesn’t always come
with bad intentions it’s also true by
the way that some people are insecure
and they want to go out of their way to
make you happy or to please you because
they want you to like them while what
you’re experiencing from them might be
an indicator of how they’re feeling
right now it’s not a good predictor of
whether that feeling is going to last
once they actually get to know you what
this point proves if anything is that
when someone moves at an inorganic pace
it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a
love bomber but there is a way if you’re
starting to feel uneasy about the pace
of things that you can confirm whether
they’re a love bomber and that is with
test number two
do they react badly when you try to slow
it down
if you feel the pace is too fast for you
and you say that to them hey i like you
i’m having a great time
but i feel like this is a little fast
for me or i want to get to know you a
little better before that or before we
take a trip together or before we do
some of the things you’re suggesting or
i don’t have every night this week to
see you i’m going to see my friends and
i have other things i’m going to do this
week but i’d love to see you on saturday
if you say those things how do they
react do they get angry bad sign are
they frustrated bad sign
or
do they just not listen do they say yeah
yeah we can go slower that’s no problem
but you know i really really want to see
you why don’t we go to italy this
weekend in which case you know they’re
not listening at all
now the reason they’re getting angry or
frustrated or not listening
is because they want a feeling that’s
what they’re in the market for they’re
not in the market for a real
relationship which is built on listening
to someone which is built on an organic
progression of getting to know each
other better they are in it for the
feeling they’re like a junkie wanting
their fix don’t get in the way of my fix
and if you do you’re gonna be the target
of my frustration and my anger test
number three they don’t apply the basic
rule of invest in who invests in you
now let me explain this i have said for
years
to people if you want to protect
yourself in love don’t invest in someone
based on how much you like them invest
in a person based on how much they
invest in you investing in someone based
on how much you like them
is a recipe for masochism when someone
is investing in you and you not
investing on that same level
doesn’t make them say you know what i’m
gonna settle down a bit because i’m
probably coming in a little hot for them
i’m gonna meet them where they are if it
doesn’t make them do that if they
continue with their love offensive
of bombarding you with all of their
grandiosity and their big words and
their big gestures in spite of the fact
that you’re not giving the same to them
then it’s not the result of a genuine
mutual
connection it’s them trying to get
something think about it when a guy
approaches a woman cold
in a bar in a coffee shop
in any part of life for most men that’s
a little scary it’s not the easiest
thing in the world it’s actually a very
normal natural thing for a guy to feel
some fear about approaching someone
because he doesn’t want to get rejected
the kind of guy
that goes through life brazenly
approaching everyone with zero fear
it could be seen as ultimate confidence
or it could be seen as a sign of
something else
a kind of level of detachment
an ability to just see someone as
a target and it’s just about the result
but i don’t even care if i get rejected
because i’m not even connected to it in
that way and
ladies you can tell me in the comments
if this bears out for you when you look
at your history and guys that have been
that way did it turn out to be a bit of
a red flag that they had absolutely zero
fear in the beginning about talking to
you that they didn’t take no for an
answer did that turn out to be something
to worry about my guess is in several
situations in your life it did well you
can think about the love bomber in the
same way a healthy relationship is one
where someone tries and the other person
tries and they go oh that was nice
that’s been rewarded this person feels
the same way i’m going to keep trying if
you’re in a situation where someone goes
i’m going to do all of this for you and
then you go
if they then keep going i’m going to
keep doing all of this for you that’s
not a sign of a real or a healthy
connection
and if they’re not even if they don’t
even feel rejected by you not giving as
much
then they don’t have that normal kind of
skin in the game
what they’re trying to do is
just bombard you bombard you bombard you
bombard you and if they don’t get what
they want from you they’ll simply go and
get it from the next person now if you
want to avoid all of this nonsense this
year if you would like nothing more than
just to find a healthy relationship with
an amazing human being
i have just the thing for you it’s a
90-minute free training that i’m hosting
on the 19th of april called dating with
results which gives you a road map
for finding a real relationship and
avoiding the casual trap the game
playing and all of the toxicity that we
so often find in the wild west of dating
today i want to invite you to join me
it’s going to be a lot of fun we’ve had
20 000 people take this live training
already and this if you’ve missed the
first two times is your chance to
experience it go to
datingwithresults.com
to reserve your spot again it’s totally
free so what do you have to lose before
you go don’t forget to like the video
subscribe to the channel and hit the
notification bell so that you don’t ever
miss a video
