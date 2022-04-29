How To Tell if a Guy Is Love Bombing You (3 Ways To Find Out) [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

how do you spot a love bomber

0:03

is the person you’re seeing right now

0:06

love bombing you or are they just some

0:08

sort of wonderful romantic that you

0:11

should be

0:12

throwing yourself into the arms of and

0:15

enjoying all of the beautiful feelings

0:17

that are being created well let’s

0:19

perhaps first define a love bomber a

0:22

love bomber is a sort of love vampire

0:24

they know that love is both the

0:26

objective and the weapon the objective

0:29

because

0:30

love is that feeling they’re trying to

0:33

get and it could be different forms of

0:34

love it could be making love

0:36

it could be sex or it could be the giddy

0:39

feelings that they really enjoy in the

0:41

early stages of a relationship treating

0:44

you like you’re some sort of

0:46

fresh

0:47

canister of love to be used up like an

0:51

aerosol and then when you’re running

0:53

empty they move on to the next person

0:55

and get the giddy feeling all over again

0:58

they use love as a weapon because

1:00

the way that they create those giddy

1:02

feelings is to give them to you is to

1:06

give a huge amount of energy and

1:08

investment early on to tell you very

1:11

grandiose dramatic things about how

1:13

wonderful you are about how strong their

1:16

feelings are they do things that aren’t

1:18

earned at the level of relationship

1:20

you’re at with them

1:21

all in pursuit

1:23

of a stage of connection

1:27

that is not organic to where you are

1:29

right now it’s kind of a hack isn’t it

1:31

if i can get you to fall in love really

1:34

quickly if i can get you to feelings of

1:36

love really quickly then you’ll start

1:39

doing for me the kinds of things that

1:41

you wouldn’t normally do this early in

1:44

the game which might mean more attention

1:47

more sex more investment or just a

1:51

portrait of myself that feeds

1:54

that

1:55

feeling i want to get about how

1:57

wonderful i am if i can make you fall in

1:59

love really quickly then i get to feel

2:02

awesome i get to prove yet again that

2:05

another person has fallen for me this

2:08

hard which is especially desirable in

2:11

people who don’t feel enough themselves

2:13

if they can make you fall in love then

2:16

it’s the latest representation the

2:18

latest evidence for the fact that

2:21

i am enough the problem of course with

2:23

someone like this is because they don’t

2:25

feel enough because they are in pursuit

2:28

of something that can never be achieved

2:30

that way it’s never enough

2:33

so your love is never enough they will

2:36

keep searching for it and searching for

2:38

it and searching for it even if you give

2:39

it to them they still won’t feel good

2:41

enough they still won’t feel whole so

2:43

they start looking for it elsewhere and

2:45

the cycle continues this is a very

2:47

dangerous person to be around not every

2:51

love bomber is incredibly conscious

2:52

about the fact that they’re doing it i

2:54

would actually argue that in the real

2:56

world it’s not filled with these

2:58

malicious love bombers i would say that

3:00

in real life

3:02

there are lots of people who don’t

3:04

realize that this is their pattern of

3:07

behavior i think that a lot of people

3:09

use someone up

3:11

and then move on to the next person

3:13

because they don’t feel satisfied at the

3:15

end of it and they think that what

3:17

they’re looking for must be

3:19

available in the form of a different

3:22

person so they keep doing the same thing

3:24

over and over again hurting people

3:26

deeply breaking people’s hearts

3:28

and not being able to fix the pattern of

3:31

behavior in themselves in the process

3:34

but this video isn’t about empathizing

3:37

with that kind of person who i do still

3:39

believe deserves empathy it’s about

3:41

protecting you

3:43

from that kind of energy that can not

3:45

only waste incredible amounts of your

3:47

energy and time but can leave

3:50

real wounds

3:51

that you then have to heal from i wanted

3:53

to give you three tests in this video

3:56

that will allow you to know if the

3:58

person you’re seeing right now is a love

4:01

bomber or someone who can make you happy

4:03

test number one

4:05

is the level of the tension you’re

4:07

getting from this person or the words

4:09

they’re saying organic

4:11

to where you’re actually at with this

4:13

person

4:14

if you go on a date with someone and all

4:16

of a sudden they’re writing you poetry

4:18

and saying these very grandiose things

4:21

if they’re going well out of their way

4:23

for you in ways that feel like

4:26

my god why are they doing all of this

4:28

you know or they say things about their

4:30

feelings for you or about how incredible

4:34

you are when you know you don’t even

4:36

know me that well

4:38

i i can’t possibly feel accepted and

4:41

loved by you when you only know a tiny

4:44

slither of who i am if that’s the case

4:47

then we have to have our wits about us

4:50

because what we’re receiving from

4:52

someone is not based on us it’s based on

4:54

a projection

4:56

of who someone thinks we are or of who

4:59

they’ve decided we are so that they can

5:02

feel a certain way it doesn’t mean we’re

5:04

not wonderful it just means at this

5:07

stage

5:09

how they feel or how they’re saying they

5:12

feel

5:13

can’t possibly

5:15

be personal on the deepest level because

5:17

they don’t know us on the deepest level

5:20

the danger with a projection like this

5:22

is we’re not safe their feelings aren’t

5:24

based on a real connection it’s based on

5:28

something they want to feel and it won’t

5:31

be until they actually get to know us

5:34

that we’ll know whether that feeling is

5:36

sustainable or not now look is it true

5:38

that some people are just romantics some

5:41

people just

5:42

you know they’re more flowery in their

5:44

language they they

5:46

feel intensely and they want to express

5:49

it sure and that doesn’t always come

5:51

with bad intentions it’s also true by

5:53

the way that some people are insecure

5:56

and they want to go out of their way to

5:59

make you happy or to please you because

6:01

they want you to like them while what

6:03

you’re experiencing from them might be

6:04

an indicator of how they’re feeling

6:06

right now it’s not a good predictor of

6:09

whether that feeling is going to last

6:11

once they actually get to know you what

6:13

this point proves if anything is that

6:15

when someone moves at an inorganic pace

6:18

it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a

6:20

love bomber but there is a way if you’re

6:23

starting to feel uneasy about the pace

6:25

of things that you can confirm whether

6:27

they’re a love bomber and that is with

6:29

test number two

6:31

do they react badly when you try to slow

6:34

it down

6:35

if you feel the pace is too fast for you

6:37

and you say that to them hey i like you

6:40

i’m having a great time

6:41

but i feel like this is a little fast

6:43

for me or i want to get to know you a

6:45

little better before that or before we

6:49

take a trip together or before we do

6:52

some of the things you’re suggesting or

6:54

i don’t have every night this week to

6:57

see you i’m going to see my friends and

6:58

i have other things i’m going to do this

7:00

week but i’d love to see you on saturday

7:03

if you say those things how do they

7:05

react do they get angry bad sign are

7:09

they frustrated bad sign

7:12

or

7:12

do they just not listen do they say yeah

7:15

yeah we can go slower that’s no problem

7:17

but you know i really really want to see

7:19

you why don’t we go to italy this

7:20

weekend in which case you know they’re

7:22

not listening at all

7:25

now the reason they’re getting angry or

7:26

frustrated or not listening

7:29

is because they want a feeling that’s

7:32

what they’re in the market for they’re

7:34

not in the market for a real

7:35

relationship which is built on listening

7:37

to someone which is built on an organic

7:39

progression of getting to know each

7:40

other better they are in it for the

7:43

feeling they’re like a junkie wanting

7:45

their fix don’t get in the way of my fix

7:47

and if you do you’re gonna be the target

7:49

of my frustration and my anger test

7:52

number three they don’t apply the basic

7:55

rule of invest in who invests in you

7:59

now let me explain this i have said for

8:01

years

8:02

to people if you want to protect

8:03

yourself in love don’t invest in someone

8:06

based on how much you like them invest

8:07

in a person based on how much they

8:10

invest in you investing in someone based

8:13

on how much you like them

8:15

is a recipe for masochism when someone

8:18

is investing in you and you not

8:20

investing on that same level

8:23

doesn’t make them say you know what i’m

8:25

gonna settle down a bit because i’m

8:26

probably coming in a little hot for them

8:28

i’m gonna meet them where they are if it

8:30

doesn’t make them do that if they

8:32

continue with their love offensive

8:35

of bombarding you with all of their

8:37

grandiosity and their big words and

8:39

their big gestures in spite of the fact

8:42

that you’re not giving the same to them

8:44

then it’s not the result of a genuine

8:47

mutual

8:48

connection it’s them trying to get

8:52

something think about it when a guy

8:55

approaches a woman cold

8:57

in a bar in a coffee shop

8:59

in any part of life for most men that’s

9:02

a little scary it’s not the easiest

9:04

thing in the world it’s actually a very

9:06

normal natural thing for a guy to feel

9:09

some fear about approaching someone

9:11

because he doesn’t want to get rejected

9:14

the kind of guy

9:16

that goes through life brazenly

9:19

approaching everyone with zero fear

9:22

it could be seen as ultimate confidence

9:24

or it could be seen as a sign of

9:26

something else

9:28

a kind of level of detachment

9:31

an ability to just see someone as

9:33

a target and it’s just about the result

9:36

but i don’t even care if i get rejected

9:38

because i’m not even connected to it in

9:41

that way and

9:43

ladies you can tell me in the comments

9:45

if this bears out for you when you look

9:47

at your history and guys that have been

9:50

that way did it turn out to be a bit of

9:52

a red flag that they had absolutely zero

9:55

fear in the beginning about talking to

9:57

you that they didn’t take no for an

9:58

answer did that turn out to be something

10:01

to worry about my guess is in several

10:03

situations in your life it did well you

10:06

can think about the love bomber in the

10:08

same way a healthy relationship is one

10:10

where someone tries and the other person

10:12

tries and they go oh that was nice

10:14

that’s been rewarded this person feels

10:16

the same way i’m going to keep trying if

10:18

you’re in a situation where someone goes

10:20

i’m going to do all of this for you and

10:21

then you go

10:24

if they then keep going i’m going to

10:26

keep doing all of this for you that’s

10:29

not a sign of a real or a healthy

10:31

connection

10:32

and if they’re not even if they don’t

10:34

even feel rejected by you not giving as

10:37

much

10:38

then they don’t have that normal kind of

10:40

skin in the game

10:42

what they’re trying to do is

10:44

just bombard you bombard you bombard you

10:47

bombard you and if they don’t get what

10:48

they want from you they’ll simply go and

10:50

get it from the next person now if you

10:54

want to avoid all of this nonsense this

10:56

year if you would like nothing more than

10:58

just to find a healthy relationship with

11:02

an amazing human being

11:04

i have just the thing for you it’s a

11:07

90-minute free training that i’m hosting

11:10

on the 19th of april called dating with

11:13

results which gives you a road map

11:16

for finding a real relationship and

11:19

avoiding the casual trap the game

11:22

playing and all of the toxicity that we

11:24

so often find in the wild west of dating

11:28

today i want to invite you to join me

11:30

it’s going to be a lot of fun we’ve had

11:32

20 000 people take this live training

11:34

already and this if you’ve missed the

11:36

first two times is your chance to

11:39

experience it go to

11:41

datingwithresults.com

11:43

to reserve your spot again it’s totally

11:45

free so what do you have to lose before

11:47

you go don’t forget to like the video

11:49

subscribe to the channel and hit the

11:51

notification bell so that you don’t ever

11:54

miss a video

12:14

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock