How To Tell if He’s Only Interested in Sex

Dating can be difficult enough as it is, but when you’re dating a womanizer, it’s even more challenging. These men can be very charming and persuasive, but they often have ulterior motives.

If you’re not careful, you might find yourself in a relationship with a man who is only interested in one thing — and it’s not you! This blog post will discuss ten signs that you’re dating a womanizer. Stay alert and protect yourself from these dangerous men.

“When people don’t tell you the truth what they really are saying is they don’t value you or their relationship with you enough to be honest.”

― Shannon L. Alder

…

1. Gets defensive if you bring up the topic of fidelity.

A womanizer will often get defensive if you try to talk to him about fidelity or commitment. He may make excuses like, “I’m not ready for a serious relationship” or “I don’t believe in monogamy.” Be careful if you’re dating a man who is unwilling to discuss commitment.

In addition, a womanizer may become angry or violent if you try to talk to him about his philandering ways. If your man is getting defensive about his commitment level, it’s time to have a challenging conversation — or move on!

2. Gets super nervous whenever you mention the word “kids.”

A womanizer will usually get really nervous whenever you mention the word “kids.” This is because he knows that he doesn’t want to have kids with you or anyone else. Therefore, a womanizer might say that he’s not ready for kids yet or doesn’t want them.

If this is something that’s important to you, then it’s crucial to have a conversation with him about it. If he can’t give you a straight answer, then it might be time to analyze the relationship more carefully.

Kids are a huge responsibility & blessing as well, and if the guy can’t even commit to having a conversation about them, then it’s a clear sign that he’s not ready for a committed relationship.

3. His phone can’t seem to get a break from notifications blowing up.

A womanizer’s phone usually blows up with notifications, texts, and calls from other women. Be wary if you notice that your man is constantly getting calls and texts from other women.

Furthermore, a womanizer might try to hide his phone from you or keep it on silent, so you don’t hear the constant stream of notifications. If the guy is hiding his telephone or being secretive about who he’s talking to, something fishy might happen.

4. He doesn’t introduce you to his friends or family.

If this guy keeps you a secret from the people who matter most to him, it’s a clear sign that he’s not serious about you. A womanizer will want to keep his options open in case a better opportunity comes along, and he doesn’t want his friends and family to know about you because he might not want anything serious.

On the other hand, if he’s genuinely interested in you, he’ll be proud to show you off to the people who are important to him. Therefore, if your guy isn’t introducing you to his friends or family after several months of dating, it’s time to have a talk with him about where things are going.

5. Disappears for long periods without explanation.

One of the most frustrating things about dating a womanizer is that they tend to disappear for long periods without any explanation. Whether they’re ghosting you for days or weeks at a time, it’s not acceptable behavior in a relationship.

If this person is constantly disappearing and reappearing, it’s a sign that he’s not ready to settle down with one person. He might say he’s busy with work or school, but if he always has time for his friends or other women, something isn’t adding up.

It’s essential to have a conversation with them about your expectations in the relationship. If they can’t give you straight answers or keep disappearing, then it might be time to move on.

6. He refuses to spend time with your family.

Another sign that you’re dating a womanizer is if he refuses to spend time with your family and friends. This is usually a pretty big red flag because it means that he’s not interested in getting to know the people who are important to you.

A womanizer might say that he’s not ready to meet your family yet or that he doesn’t have time for social gatherings. But if he’s always available for other women, then it’s clear that he’s just using you for his own gain.

7. Excessive lateness on several dates.

A womanizer is always late on several dates, and it’s another sign that he’s not taking the relationship seriously. A womanizer might try to make up excuses for his tardiness, but the truth is that he doesn’t care enough to show up on time.

It’s essential to be punctual when you’re dating someone because it shows that you respect their time. If the guy can’t even bother to show up on time, then it’s a sign that he doesn’t respect you or your time.

On top of that, he might even look for ways to make up excuses and leave early. If this is happening on a regular basis, then it’s time to have a talk with him about your expectations. If he can’t make an effort to be on time, then he might not be worth your time.

8. Flirts or engages in eye contact with other women in your presence.

A womanizer will often flirt or engage in eye contact with other women even when you’re both out on a date. This is a clear sign that he’s not interested in being monogamous with you.

It can be really hurtful and frustrating to see the person you’re dating flirting with someone else right in front of you. If this is happening, then it’s crucial to have a conversation with him about your feelings. If he can’t be honest and faithful to you, then it might be time to consider ending the relationship or friendship with him.

9. His #1 favorite topic is mostly about other women.

A womanizer’s favorite topic of conversation is usually about another woman or his ex, heck, even female celebrities. He might try to play it off like he’s just joking around, but the truth is that he’s not interested in you or your life.

All he wants to do is talk about other women and what they’re doing. He might even compare you to them in a negative way. If he can’t stop talking about other people, then it’s a sign that he’s not ready to be in a committed relationship with you.

10. He’s never interested in anything that involves commitment or monogamy.

A womanizer is never interested in anything that involves commitment or monogamy. This might seem like an obvious sign, but it’s often overlooked because most people want to believe that the person they’re dating will change.

But the truth is that if someone isn’t interested in commitment, they’re probably not going to change their minds. It’s important, to be honest with yourself and realize that this person is probably never going to be ready for a committed relationship.

“A true gentleman is one that apologizes anyways, even though he has not offended a lady intentionally. He is in a class all of his own because he knows the value of a woman’s heart.”

― Shannon Alder

Let’s Wrap Up

In conclusion, these are just a few of the signs that you might be dating a womanizer. Of course, some signs might be more or less evident than others but trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t.

If you’re seeing several of these red flags in your relationship, then it might be time to have a talk with him about where things are going. And if he still refuses to change his ways, then it might be time to move on definitely. Thanks for reading, and I hope this was helpful.

