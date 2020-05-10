How to Tell if You Are Mutually Attracted to Another Person



One of the reasons why dating is complex is that it’s hard to tell if the feeling is mutual. You know well that you’re attracted to someone. You like the way they look, the person makes your heart go aflutter, you could talk to them for hours, the list goes on. The problem, especially for those who aren’t as good with body language, is wondering if the feeling is mutual.

If you believe that someone else is attracted to you, it’s much easier to ask them out on a date, or if you’re already dating, take the date one step beyond. Here are some ways you can realize that the feeling is mutual, and this person may be your soulmate.

They Pay Attention and Show it

If someone is not interested in you, the conversation is going to go in one ear and out the other. They may feign interest, but as soon as the conversation is over, what they heard goes to the short-term memory banks, where it’ll be erased.

However, someone who is attracted to you will remember what you told them. In addition, they will ask for more information. One way you can tell if someone cares is if they remember the tiny details. It’s easy to remember the major points of a story, but those tiny details prove that the person is into you.

Of course, memory is different. Some forgetful people may be into you, but they have a hard time remembering where they left their car keys. Others may have a photographic memory but aren’t that interested in you.

It Isn’t a One Way Street

One way that you can tell if someone is into you is if the interactions go both ways.

Let’s explain. We all know those people where you’re the one who has to put in all the effort. You are always the one to initiate the conversation, and when you do, the person doesn’t seem that interested or has an excuse as to why they can’t answer the messages.

Also, the conversations are deeper. If you talk to someone and they are giving vague or one-word replies, this can be a sign that they’re not into you. Meanwhile, a person who is into you usually has more thought-out responses.

Constant Eye Contact

Unless the person is socially awkward, they will give you consistent eye contact if they talk to you. Eye contact is an important part of body language, and if someone isn’t giving you eye contact, it may mean that they are disinterested in you.

Scents

When we think of someone being attracted to another person by smell, we usually imagine an animal. However, we are animals, and smell plays an important part in attraction. If a person tells you that you smell nice, it could be a sign they are attracted to you. This is usually due to pheromones, something that is released when we are attracted to another person.

The Hips Don’t Lie

Another of the many signs of mutual attraction is that your hips end up facing each other. When both of you have your hips pointed at the other’s, it may mean that you’re paying full attention to the other person and that you desire physical contact with them.

Rosy Cheeks

Blushing, as you probably know, is a sign that someone is embarrassed or is attracted to another person. In dating, it usually means the latter. If you are talking to someone and their cheeks light up, it may be a sign that they are attracted and they want to get to know you a little better.

Subtle Physical Contact

Physical contact is perhaps one of the more obvious ways to show that you’re attracted to someone. If you’re holding someone’s hand, you two undoubtedly have some affection for each other. However, physical contact can be a little more subtle, such as a tap on the shoulder or “accidentally” brushing against someone.

They Aren’t Distracted

Another way to realize if someone is attracted to you is if the person stops their normal distractions. For example, if someone likes you, they will probably put their phone down and give you full attention.

Their eyes aren’t wandering around, and they aren’t daydreaming.

Meanwhile, someone who isn’t that interested may be looking at their phone always.

They Want to Make it Up to You

Many people who bail out of a date make excuses. They had to work overtime. Their mom was sick. They overslept. Sometimes, these excuses are legitimate, but other times, you can tell if they aren’t.

However, if someone actually reschedules your date or finds another way to make it up to you, this may be a sign that they really do care about you.

There Are Exceptions

Finally, this list is what people do on average. Every person is different, and some people may show different signs. There may be some people who seem cold and distant despite being attracted to you. Meanwhile, someone may act affectionate and have the signs, but they don’t like you that way.

Making the Move

When you two are together, you may show signs of mutual attraction, but one of you has to make a move. Perhaps the two of you are scared to make the first move, or one is shy. If you see all the signs there is a mutual attraction, you should make a move. Say you like the person, or reach in for a kiss. If the person likes you back, they will agree, or kiss you back. If not, they will say no, and while it can be disappointing, at least you know.

stock photo ID: 552029251