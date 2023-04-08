How to Tell If Your Partner Is in Love With You. Here Are the Subtle “Love Hints”

Do you believe your partner truly loves you? To many people it can be a challenging task. While it’s relatively easy to tell if someone likes you, figuring out if they are in love with you is a different story. We hope to have telepathic abilities but usually knowing what he/she is thinking is quite difficult!

To help you gauge whether or not your special someone is in love with you, here are 15 “love hints” that may indicate their true feelings towards you, even if they haven’t expressed their love verbally!

1. Social media sharing

If your partner likes to share photos or posts about you on social media, it’s a big sign that they are comfortable putting their love on display! This is especially important in today’s world, where social media is an extension of our lives. While it’s not necessary for your partner to post about you all the time, seeing the occasional post shows he/she wants others to know about you and is proud to have you in their life.

2. Future talk

While your partner may not mention a future wedding yet, are there any future plans, such as where you’ll travel or how cute your kids would be? He/She sees a future with you. Talking about the future is a clear indication that they are invested in your relationship and ready to have long-term plans with you.

3. Attention to detail

Paying attention to your needs and desire is a clear sign that your partner cares about you. Even if they’re not the most skilled gift-giver, they remember your favorite things and try to understand your interests. This shows that they value your opinions and just want to make you happy!

4. Help with unpleasant tasks

Nobody enjoys doing household chores, but if your partner is willing to take on the tasks that you dislike, it means they care about making your life easier. It’s not just about doing the chores, but the fact that they want to make your life more comfortable and enjoyable. He/She values your time and wants to give a hand to you.

5. Emotional vulnerability

Sharing intimate secrets or personal struggles with someone takes a lot of trusts. If your partner finally opens up to you and shows their vulnerable side, it means they rely on you emotionally and feel comfortable being themselves around you. When you are around, they feel safe with you and trust you completely.

6. Shared interests

While you don’t have to share every interest with your partner, if they are willing to try new things and experience your interests with you, it’s a sign that they want to be a part of your life and share in your joy. They want to be a part of your life in every way possible.

7. Active listening

Truly listening to someone requires effort. If your partner puts down their phone or pauses the TV to listen what you are talking about, they care what you care [email protected] Remembering what you’ve said and referencing it later on shows they are invested in your conversations and care about what you have to say. They respect you, value your ideas, and love you.

8. Thinking of you

When your partner hears or finds something that reminds them of you and immediately shares it with you, they are always thinking about you! You are always on their mind, even when you’re not together. Sharing the little moments with you and involving you in their everyday life would be the best things for him/her!

9. Mentioning you to others

If your partner talks about you to their friends and family, it means that you are an important part of their life. Even if it’s just in passing, the fact that they bring you up in conversation shows that you are on their mind and they are proud to have you in their life. They value your presence and want others to know about you.

10. Choosing you over others

If your partner has to choose between spending time with you or their friends, and he/she chooses to be with you, you are a priority in their life! This shows that they value your time and enjoy being around you more than anyone else.

11. Creative ways to show affection

Even if your partner doesn’t say “I love you,” they would still find other creative ways to show their affection. For example, sending a sweet message or giving you a playful squeeze in public. This shows they are willing to put in the effort just to make you feel loved and appreciated.

12. Willingness to help

If you need help with anything, big or small one, and your partner is always there to lend a hand, he/she cares about your well-being and wants to make your life easier. They are willing to go out of their way to help you and make your life better.

13. Dependence on you for support

Either is a he or she, if your partner trusts you entirely and relies on you for emotional support, you are their safe haven. Especially during tough times, they know that they can count on you to be there for them. They always value your presence in their life and consider you as their rock during difficult times.

14. Adore you

If your partner looks at you with adoring eyes and smiles at you often, it can be a clear indication of their love. The feeling of love involves the release of oxytocin, called the “love hormone,” which can cause feelings of elation and infatuation. If your partner gazes at you with loving eyes and smiles frequently, it’s a sign that they are crazy about you and feels a deep connection with you. They are deeply in love with you and their genuine feelings for you.

15. Support your dreams

If your partner is supportive of your goals and aspirations and is proud of your accomplishments, it’s a sign that they want to see you succeed and are invested in your happiness. This shows that they not only value your relationship but also want to see you thrive and be successful in your personal life!

While verbal expressions of love are important in any relationship, there are many subtle behaviors that can indicate your partner’s true feelings toward you. If you notice any of the above “love hints” in your partner’s behavior, they are serious about you and invested in your relationship!

However, it’s important to remember that every person expresses their love differently, and some may not show their affection in the same ways as others. Communication is still the key so if you have any doubts about your partner’s feelings, don’t hesitate to bring them up in a conversation.

By talking openly and honestly with your partner, you can strengthen your relationship and deepen your connection.

—

