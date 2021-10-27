How To Tell She’s a Woman With Class After Your First Date

Elegance can be intimidating. When an elegant woman walks into a room, the aura in the room suddenly changes. Her style, her voice, her posture combines to give an irresistible demeanor.

She doesn’t have to be physically beautiful, rich, or sexy. True class is in a woman’s character. What she does, how she acts, how she speaks, how she presents herself.

Any woman can be classy if she works on her manners. Think about successful women dominating the entertainment industry. Oprah Winfrey’s wisdom surpasses that of most women in her peer group. Queen Bay is all about power and sexiness.

And when you speak of intelligence and poise, women like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and Priyanka Chopra come to mind.

Class is an essence that can be cultivated as we experience the ups and downs in life.

We are constantly evolving, and it is natural for our desires to change as we grow. Change does not happen overnight. It takes time, but if you are consistent, others will notice the difference.

There are many ways to describe a woman, but when you define a woman as “classy,” it boosts the woman’s ego. This is because there’s something about women with a class that attracts people to them, and we will be looking at some of the traits that make classy women stand out.

Classy women don’t nag others with their problems

I watched Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Jay Shetty of the On Purpose podcast on YouTube. What kept me glued to my screen was her positive vibe. She was fun, open-minded, and lively all through her session with Jay.

Priyanka was born with a silver spoon. But before she rose to stardom, she was rejected so many times in the industry. Hearing about her struggles ignited a sense of worth in me.

Classy women struggle with life too, but they are hardly swayed by the challenges they face.

Nothing attracts a man more than a woman who knows the way around her mind. We all are going through something, but not blaming others or whining about those challenges makes classy women more attractive.

Classy women love themselves first before others

Self-love is one of the best attires you should wear if you want to row with classy women. Some people find it difficult to look at themselves in the mirror for 20 minutes. If the image of you disgusts you that much, how can you expect others to love you?

By now, you must have heard you are unique and special. Well, that’s true. Loving yourself goes beyond your physical appearance. It’s about loving everything that makes you unique.

Your thoughts, interests, desires, and aspirations are what makes you different from everyone else. When you appreciate everything about you- the good, bad and ugly, you will have no reason to compete, compare or be jealous of others.

Classy women respect other people

How do you treat the barristers, cleaners, waiters, and the mailman who serve you on a daily? I see some women treat people who are below their social status like trash.

Even with their designer wear and luxurious appearance, I can’t help but feel disgusted with the version of them I see that day.

Respect can be expressed in kindness. A Simple act of kindness can put a smile on an angry face.

When you respect others, it shows they are worthy. When you don’t respect people, they feel unworthy of being respected, and this can trigger emotional abuses- discrimination, rejection, or suicide in some cases.

Everyone deserves to be respected regardless of age, race, gender, or social status. So be kind to people. Don’t discriminate. Make everyone around you feel worthy.

Classy women take pride in knowing they are enough

In today’s relationship, people are seeking approval to be loved. I can’t remember how many times I have disconnected myself from people who allow themselves to be trampled on.

When you depend on someone to make you happy, you give them the power to decide your future. Without them, you feel lost and insufficient, which is the worst feeling anyone should experience.

You came into this world alone, and when you die, you will die; you will be buried alone. You die slowly if you are in the habit of seeking approval from people. It’s a way of selling yours cheap- your time and energy until they suck you dry.

Classy women value their time, energy, and space. They consider their needs, goals, and desires when choosing their companion.

People who seek approval are often pleasers. Such people often lack goals or dreams, so they settle for helping others achieve theirs.

If you want to start commanding respect as a classy woman, learn to show up for yourself. Build yourself. Focus on your goals and make yourself a priority.

Until you start showing off your strength and confidence, no one will value your true essence.

