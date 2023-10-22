How to Tell What ‘Race’ You Belong to, and Quit Hostility

First establish what race you belong to as a human

First you need to understand pseudospeciation. As the name implies, pseudo (fake) and species, (which animal group we belong to), pseudospeciation means people mistakenly cling to a non-existent label of belonging we call race.

Racism exists. A separate human race does not. Hominins of other types once existed, including other humans. We once lived on a planet with other races. We can learn something about the dangers of war and extermination, fights over resources for in-group and out-groups, our history, and how to educate ourselves to fight for inclusion and diversity as a benefit and not a disadvantage.

What sets human beings apart from other animals is our tendency to create, cooperate, and collaborate with consciousness and language as a prosocial species. But it also puts us in a place of great danger, because powers that be will use our tribal needs to divide and exploit us by exploiting our moral tribalism.

You may have noticed there is a lot of systemic racism in the world. But we have to also consider that layered into it are other ways of distinguishing ourselves from ‘non-members’. We have nationalism, class, age, gender, faith, food, music, art, politics, and other cultural markers.

We should give a heads up to every mention we hear about race and these other signifiers as bestowing some kind of confirmation upon our innate and learned biases.

There is a difficult balance between constantly bringing up the oppression of systemic racism and putting people off by offering too many platforms. Social media becomes a hate-fest rather than a connecting force. Every voice demands to be heard, but we will tune out voices on autopilot if we hear the same laments day in and day out. Hearing the same old story from the ‘victimized’ causes us empathy fatigue.

There is no easy answer.

Becoming a member of the majority

If you read on Medium a lot, you know a very real problem exists because those who are marginalized should not have to be the ones to constantly supportively explain their oppression. They don’t have to, however, if all of us assert our belonging to one species.

What race should we shield ourselves with and ally to, then? It is obvious we should secondly claim our belonging to our human race. After that, give considerate listening to individual voices. Discuss, find commonality.

Wait a moment, did I just say secondly claim our belonging? Yes.

Our first belonging is to the exchange of breath and life on Earth bestowed upon us by our biosphere. Climate justice is all about recognizing we are all connected to the same sources of air, water, and food. To share them in a rational way demands that natural capital is noticed and protected. This requires a kind of societal acceptance and education we are just beginning to understand as we learn how exploitation, colonialism, and greed can ruin people and places.

Let’s not forget that war and genocide are driven by a very real need on the part of our species to align with what we perceive to be justice. We will often error on the side of bad by being told, constantly, that we are on the side of good. A good deal of this is going on right now is geopolitics.

Choose the human, and humane side, if you must choose sides.

We are at a crossroads of history, when for the very first time eight billion people face possible World War III and climate annihilation. It’s high time we began to pull together as a powerful race: the human one.

…

