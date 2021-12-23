Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Think Like a Leader When Your Brain Drags You Down

How To Think Like a Leader When Your Brain Drags You Down

When the same thoughts keep dragging you down, it’s time to do something.

by Leave a Comment

 

Ruminant animals chew their food, swallow it, regurgitate it, and chew it some more*. Humans are mental cud chewers.

Research shows that you aren’t thinking about what you’re doing about half the time**. An unfocused brain mulls over things that happened in the past, things that might happen in the future, or imagined things that likely won’t happen at all.

Matthew A. Gilbert and Daniel T. Gilbert discovered that mind-wandering tends toward unhappiness, even when your mind wanders to good things**.

Mind-wandering:

Mind-wandering often leads to worry, frustration, resentment.

Persistent rumination combined with inaction leads to helplessness. Helplessness justifies inaction and blaming. Inaction increases mental rumination. And so it goes.

When the same thoughts keep dragging you down, it’s time to do something.

How to think like a leader:

Mental rumination is most useful when it distills into decisions or results in actions.

You experience recurring worry about a team, for example. Intentionally explore options. Make a decision or take action. You might…

  1. Get an update from the team leader.
  2. Learn to trust competent others.
  3. Develop a plan of action to address your concerns.
  4. Make a list of things you can control and things you can influence.
  5. Establish checkpoints when you delegate.
  6. Train incompetent team members.
  7. Delegate to high performers when stakes are high.

Reflecting on the past or dreaming about the future is useful when it informs decisions or actions. But mind-wandering without action is harmful.

The next time you catch yourself daydreaming ask:

  1. How important is this to me?
  2. Can I do something about this? If yes…
  3. What do I want to do about this today?
The difference between success and failure is responsibility.

How might leaders deal with passive mind-wandering or negative rumination?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

*What is a Ruminant Animal (cattle.ca)

**A Wandering Mind is an Unhappy Mind (harvard.edu)

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x