Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Tune a Guitar W/Drew From Switchfoot [Video]

How to Tune a Guitar W/Drew From Switchfoot [Video]

You’re gonna have to practice to learn how to play it but anybody can tune a guitar

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to Tune a Guitar w/Drew Shirley from Switchfoot.

Visit www.switchfoot.com

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids so uh if you’ve watched my
00:04
live stream that i did with my daughter
00:06
uh almost two weeks ago i guess
00:08
uh i mentioned that in the future i was
00:11
gonna be having some special guests on
00:13
my channel and today
00:14
is the first one of those so uh i’m
00:17
gonna
00:18
actually instead of me showing you how
00:19
to tune a guitar which
00:21
you know your guitar might still be out
00:23
of tune if i showed you
00:24
um i’m actually gonna have drew shirley
00:27
from the band switchfoot he’s gonna come
00:28
on and show you how to
00:30
how to tune a guitar he’s a dad himself
00:32
and so
00:33
um i thought i’d tap into some other
00:35
dads
00:36
that have more talent than i i do in
00:38
certain areas you know i’m good at some
00:39
stuff but not everything so
00:41
i thought this was a natural thing to to
00:43
bring him on
00:44
uh when my channel went viral um
00:48
i kind of panicked a little bit because
00:50
it was a little scary and
00:52
i was like uh who can i reach out to so
00:54
i actually reached out to switch foot
00:56
and um because i’ve i’ve followed switch
01:00
for a long time and i’ve been to many of
01:02
their concerts and
01:03
i’ve always felt like when i’ve gone to
01:05
their concerts that i’ve
01:06
they allow you to be a part of the
01:08
concert and then also
01:09
uh you know and i i always feel
01:13
loved when i l when i leave the concert
01:16
too
01:16
and so that’s what i want for my channel
01:18
i want you to come in and learn some
01:19
things and feel
01:20
like you’ve been like you’ve been loved
01:22
so anyway
01:24
so i reached out to them and um ended up
01:26
i’ve become pretty good friends with
01:28
drew now since that time and i was able
01:30
to pick his brain on some things and
01:32
uh yeah so anyway i thought it was kind
01:34
of kind of cool to have him on
01:37
um uh but before i have him show you i
01:40
have a little bit of advice for you you
01:42
probably heard this before but just
01:43
you know it’s always a good reminder so
01:46
you know
01:46
remember that you can tune a guitar but
01:49
don’t try to tuna fish
01:51
anyway here’s drew hello everybody
01:54
my name is drew and today i’m going to
01:56
show you how to tune a guitar
01:58
i want to thank rob for having me on
02:00
from dad how do
02:02
i um i’m a dad myself i have four
02:05
daughters
02:06
and i play guitar for a living and so i
02:09
thought some of you might have a guitar
02:10
laying around in your closet
02:12
it might sound like this you’re like i
02:15
need to tune it so i can learn how to
02:16
play it well
02:17
you’re gonna have to practice to learn
02:19
how to play it but anybody can tune a
02:21
guitar
02:22
so here is what you should do let’s get
02:24
started
02:26
first i’d recommend buying one of these
02:27
little tuners from amazon
02:29
really simple you just turn it on and
02:31
you clip it on to
02:32
the headstock of the guitar and then you
02:35
play a note and it tells you what the
02:37
pitch is but here’s a few keys
02:40
you want to go below the note and then
02:43
tune
02:44
up to the note so turn the string down
02:48
and then bring it up a lot of them will
02:50
tell you what note you need to be on
02:52
but the notes of a guitar are e a
02:55
d g b e
02:58
so and you can find that anywhere online
03:00
but you just bring that note
03:02
keep going up until you get to that e
03:07
now what if you don’t have a tuner or
03:09
you
03:11
just have a piano laying around well
03:14
you would just play the note on the
03:16
piano
03:18
sustain the note on the piano with the
03:21
pedal to the right
03:23
and then tune the guitar up to that note
03:25
here’s what that would be like
03:27
for the a
03:34
there it is right in pitch the d
03:37
[Music]
03:41
again the string is loose and it’s low
03:43
and then i come up to meet the note and
03:45
when you hear that wobble stop
03:48
in the two notes together then you kind
03:50
of know you’re on the right pitch
03:51
here’s the g
03:56
just keep plucking that note until
03:59
[Music]
04:07
now that’ll get you within the ballpark
04:09
you’re relatively in tune
04:12
you’re feeling good but let’s say one of
04:14
the strings goes out of tune and you
04:15
don’t have your tuner or your
04:17
piano around here’s another way you can
04:20
fine tune your guitar
04:22
you just fret the fifth fret on each
04:25
string
04:26
and it should be the same as the next
04:27
note let me show you what i mean
04:29
so the first string if you just put your
04:31
finger down on the fifth fret
04:34
it should be the same as the next string
04:36
open
04:37
[Music]
04:39
same thing to the second and third
04:41
strings on the fifth fret
04:44
pretty good third string and fourth
04:47
when you get to the fourth string you
04:49
have to go down to the fourth fret
04:50
that’s the only
04:51
different thing in this pattern
04:57
and then for the fifth to sixth string
04:58
you go to the fifth fret again
05:01
so fifth fret same fifth same
05:04
fifth same fourth same fifth
05:08
same and that’ll help you too if you’re
05:10
just tuning a guitar on the fly
05:12
[Music]
05:13
you just you just get those notes
05:17
to match each other there you go
05:22
so i just want to say to everybody
05:24
that’s watching this video
05:25
i’m proud of you for tuning up your
05:27
guitar for learning how to play guitar
05:30
and uh hopefully learning some songs you
05:32
can express yourself
05:33
uh music is good on all kinds of
05:36
different levels
05:36
you know some of my daughters play piano
05:40
and violin
05:41
and sing none of them play guitar
05:45
so you know whatever you want to do with
05:49
music
05:51
there’s a place for you you can play at
05:52
home in your bedroom
05:54
you can play on a stage somewhere or at
05:56
church or just for yourself for your own
05:58
um
05:59
mental health so hope this helps you
06:01
tune a guitar
06:02
dad how do i tune a guitar thanks for
06:04
watching
06:06
wasn’t that cool thanks drew thanks for
06:08
coming on my channel
06:09
uh if you want to know more about
06:11
switchfoot visit switchfoot.com
06:13
to learn more about them uh and in the
06:16
future i am planning to
06:17
have some guest appearances on to show
06:19
you how to do some things that maybe i
06:21
don’t know how to do to tap into other
06:22
dad’s
06:23
talents and even wisdom so look for that
06:26
in the future uh thanks for watching and
06:29
god bless you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x