Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Turn ‘Hopeless’ Into ‘Hopeful’

How to Turn ‘Hopeless’ Into ‘Hopeful’

Feeling hopeless does not mean that there is no hope at all in your life; it is because you feel there’s none

by Leave a Comment

The secret is not to give up hope.
It’s very hard not to because if you’re really doing something worthwhile
I think you will be pushed to the brink of hopelessness
before you come through the other side.

– George Lucas

 

Everyone experiences emotional or physical trauma.  Perhaps due to the loss of a loved one, being fired, passed over for a promotion or having to declare bankruptcy. Trauma might be the result of bullying, terrorism, rape, murder or a health crisis.

In politics and government today, there are a great number of individuals who feel that – whatever they do – it does not make a difference, that our culture is unraveling.

Trauma paralyzes – leaving one feeling powerless and hopeless.  Fear freezes us.

Trauma overwhelms the area of the brain responsible for problem-solving and judgement, so solutions remain invisible.

 

FACT: Feeling hopeless does not mean that there is no hope at all in your life; it is because you feel there’s none.

 

Unfortunately, hopelessness is often a learned loop of anxiety and helplessness.  When you are trapped in the psychological “box” of being helpless, you cease experimenting and trying new things because you are immobile.  You give in to the belief that your actions don’t make a difference, that you are not good enough, too old or too damaged. You are just doomed!

My clients often say that they have tried everything and absolutely nothing works!

That’s quite impossible.  No one has tried everything; they have only tried the options they see or believe exist. There is always something new to try: strategies, changing patterns of thinking or behavior, meditating, different forms of therapy, or maybe changing a medication.

The good news is that you really can become your own guru. The uncomfortable news is that – to accomplish this – you need to manage your thinking by taking action and shifting your focus – NOW!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To get un-stuck, you must admit that you can tolerate the slight discomfort of doing what you might not want to do in order to make your life better.

 

4 Strategies That Will Show You How To Turn “Hopeless” Into “Hopeful”

Put these four strategies into practice now – and you will change from hopeless to hopeful:

#1: SHIFT YOUR FOCUS TO TAKING POSITIVE ACTION!

Uncover and acknowledge what thought patterns and actions have not worked for you in the past.  Choose to shift your thinking and behavior – now.  Start by putting the brakes on complaining, criticizing and worrying.  Stop isolating yourself from others and taking things personally.

Use whatever emotion necessary to ignite into action.  Shout out, “I’m not going to sit around and hope for the best!  I am going to take control!  I WILL NOT permit my life to be ruled by fear!”

By taking positive action, you can avoid making hopelessness a self-fulfilling prophecy and dissolve the feeling of helplessness.   Only then can you create a sense of structure and certainty in a tumultuous time.  You do that by shifting your focus, creating a personal vision and moving forward.

#2: SHIFT YOUR FOCUS BY CREATING A PERSONAL VISION:

Where there is no vision, there is no hope.  Every single one of my clients is required to write a life- affirming vision of what he or she wants to achieve or improve.  This vision statement always gives them new hope and energy to achieve their vision.  So it all begins with you.

What do you truly want?  Envision your ideal future.  Play and dream in your imagination.  If you are alone, or you and your partner are having difficulties, what does your ideal relationship look like?

If you hate your work or are unemployed, what does your ideal job look like?  If you are lonely, what does a fuller social life look like?  Be very specific and don’t negate the details!  What does it feel like, look like, taste like, smell like?

Here’s a key to creating your own personal vision: it must be exciting and compelling.  Like a rubber band tied around your wrist, it must pull you into that future.

#3: SHIFT YOUR ATTENTION TO IDENTIFYING YOUR PURPOSE.

What do you want?  What is your reason or reasons for working to achieve your vision, your goal?

This is a monumentally important part of the process.  Your reason drives your passion.  Your passion is what will propel you forward through tough and challenging times.  Your passion is what will help you push through doubt and stress.

Discover your “Why?” and discover your key to motivation.

#4: SHIFT YOUR FOCUS BY JOINING OTHERS WHO ARE STRUGGLING WITH HOPELESSNESS:

Sometimes you can’t do it alone! You are not the first person to struggle with feeling lost and hopeless. I guarantee others – like you – exist in your own community. Pro-actively seek them out.  Become part of a support group or organization that corresponds with your beliefs.

Here, you can dialogue, trade ideas and seek support from others who are going through a similar situation.  Best of all, you will learn strategies that have worked for others.

WITHOUT complaining and blaming.  Ask, “What positive actions can I take?”

IMAGINE THAT!

 

 

Previously Published on jamesmapes.com

 

iStock image

About James Mapes

An extraordinary speaker for the complexity and uncertainty of 2022, James Mapes defies categorization. When philanthropist/Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen quizzed Mapes as to how one person could do so much during his life, James’ answer was simple: “Because no one told me I couldn’t.”
A true Renaissance man: speaker, coach, philosopher, clinical hypnotist, actor, award-winning performer and best-selling author. He delivers a message of unlimited possibilities, passion, love, fun and adventure. Mapes is a living example of the creativity of the human mind at work and his mission is to educate and entertain.
James is considered the world’s foremost authority on applied imagination. His interactive, lively and challenging programs include creativity, motivation, leadership, change, wellness and peak performance.
As creator of Quantum Leap Thinking™ and the Transformational Coach™, James Mapes is one of the most sought-after speakers in the corporate industry today. He has worked with hundreds of public and private companies in more than 70 countries.

His clients include financial institutions, software companies, the military, the healthcare industry, major non-profit organizations, along with training & development divisions of large corporations. Companies, associations, universities and business schools including – IBM Corporate, U.S. Coast Guard, Lockheed Martin, The Pentagon and The Princeton Center for Leadership Training – have quoted Mapes in training manuals and textbooks.

In addition, his audience interactive “edutainment” mind-magic shows, “Master of the Imagination” and “Journey Into the Imagination” have been presented at corporate meetings, theatres, universities, Broadway and at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

His engaging, enlightening new book, IMAGINE THAT! Igniting Your Brain for Creativity and Peak Performance is the first video, web-enhanced volume of its kind. Mapes delves into hot-button topics like reframing thinking patterns, shattering limiting myths, breaking through fear, managing stress, love and forgiveness.

His previous book, Quantum Leap Thinking: An Owners’ Guide to the Mind has been published in ten languages. James is a contributor to The Huffington Post and The Good Men Project.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x