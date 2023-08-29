How to Turn Over-Obsessing in Early Dating Into an Advantage

.

Overcoming First Date Nerves and Making a Great Impression

Nerves: A Symptom of Elevated Expectations

Foreign, and he said that are unintentionally sabotage myself because I’m nervous instead of just being calm and enjoying it. You have to firstly see the nerves as a symptom. The nerves are a symptom of having put this situation, this person on a pedestal. And now I’m gonna get incredibly nervous because I’ve told myself that it means something really significant if nothing comes of this. You know I’ve either lost someone amazing or I’ve just come away from it thinking I’m not good because they didn’t like me. And so what if this doesn’t go well then I’m gonna go away feeling like I’m not worthy and I’m not good enough. And that this is some kind of stamp on my value in dating. And so we get nervous.

If you can actually dilute that idea like we just said of how great this person is, because they’re not. They’re not. They don’t deserve to be put on this crazy pedestal. And at the same time realize that if this person doesn’t want what you have, that isn’t a sign of your value. That doesn’t have to have some great meaning about what your value or what your potential is in life before.

The Perfect First 2 Weeks

And that there is someone else for whom you will be right. So you don’t need to have this feeling of panic. If this person doesn’t like me, it means something greater. No, it’s if this person doesn’t like you, that’s not your person. Or if this person only likes you because you gave like a perfect 10 landing with the perfect date, the perfect line, the whatever, the perfect first two weeks, is that really the person you want to be with, right? Like that you always say, the right relationship isn’t brittle, but it’s kind of like the right first couple of weeks isn’t really brittle either. Yeah, not terribly brittle. And by the way…

Zero Nerves

If you’re on a date and you’re nervous, understand that that’s not uncommon. That people who have zero nerves, have often… that’s not often a desirable position to be in, to have zero nerves. Sometimes having zero nerves is a reflection of a kind of detachment, a numbness. So, I don’t know that the aspiration is to have absolutely no… You know, call them nerves, call it just as excitement. You can kind of choose different words for it at that level. But the person who’s not in any way connected to that feeling is, to some extent, someone who’s not really living. It’s true. I find with any…

Curiosity

…emotion of nerves or anxiety in life, you know, you’re going to do a public talk, you’re gonna do a big pitch, you’re about to go and pitch your book at an important agency or something, and oh my God, I hope they’re gonna like it. My reframe often is just curiosity. It’s just looking at it and going, “This is a fun situation. What an interesting situation I’m in. I’m going to pitch to this person and they’re going to say yes or no. What an interesting life experience this is.” Or, “I’m going to give this speech on stage. What an interesting feeling this is that I’m gonna have. Or an interesting experience.”

And you can do that with a person as well, of just, if you target to, “I’m gonna learn something about them. I’m going to learn something about myself. I’m going to practice something that makes me a little uncomfortable.” If you can go to a curious place in those moments, you actually relax a bit more because it’s more about just, “I’m gonna see how this feels to stand on stage and talk about something to an audience.” And that’s all it is. Then you’re in a different mindset than, “Oh my God, please like me. Please let this go well.”

Practical Thoughts

Very good. I have another one which sounds similar, but I actually would like you guys to approach this one from a practical standpoint. So, somebody wrote in and said that their biggest fear was not making a good first impression and that she always feels inadequate. From, uh, how to put your best foot forward in the first few dates in early dating. Can you give us some practical thoughts on how to do that well? I actually think…

Practical Thoughts

…that the fear of having not made a good first impression or of saying the wrong thing, it’s so intensely human. So, you know, there are people who we would all look up to and say, “Oh my God, they’re so wise. They’re so established. They have so much status.” And yet, they can still be in a room and say something and leave and go, “That was really dumb. Why did I say that?” Um, that’s… we’re all capable of doing that at any point.

To me, what separates people is, there are people who ruminate obsessively over that thing that they said and there are people who are proactive about looking at it and going, “Okay, what would I like to say differently next time? Or why… why do I not… why do I not love that I said that?” And going…

The Point

…I remember I told a story recently and afterwards, I just went, “I don’t like that story anymore.” I remember thinking it, I told it like a hundred times but, but afterwards, no, it’s done. But that was the point. I remember I told that story and I was like, that story anymore. I don’t actually… it doesn’t resonate with me. I think it’s kind of stupid. I… I don’t like it the way I come across and I just retired it. I was just like, “Oh, that’s it. That was the last time I’m ever telling that story. I’ve outgrown it.” And that’s useful when someone… when you go home from a date and you know, like, ah, that was… I wouldn’t say that again, don’t ignore that, you know? Use it because it’s useful. That’s how our impact improves, is by paying attention to those things where our impact gets worse is, it’s if we obsessively ruminate over those things. That’s looking backwards…

Rumination

…There’s… I… I say it all the time because I really… I think this is such an elegant phrase that encapsulates so much, but there’s… you can wait or you can create. Waiting is rumination. Waiting is, “I can’t believe I said that. Oh my God.” And creating is, “Well,

