Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Turn the Great Resignation Into a Great Employee Retention Strategy

How To Turn the Great Resignation Into a Great Employee Retention Strategy

Given the huge numbers of workers who have left their companies during the Great Resignation, employee retention strategies arguably never have been more important.

by Leave a Comment

 

Given the huge numbers of workers who have left their companies during the Great Resignation, employee retention strategies arguably never have been more important.

When high-quality workers exit, it’s costly for companies to replace them. And high turnover is exacerbated when there’s a dropoff in talent and productivity. That could happen during the interim interviewing period, or it could be seen in the substandard performance of the newly hired employees themselves, and business performance suffers as a result, says Rod Robertson, (https://tnwoe.com), managing partner of Briggs Capital, international entrepreneur, and co-author of The New World Of Entrepreneurship: Insiders’ Guide To Buying And Selling Your Own Business In The Digital Age.

“Unwanted turnover has a major negative impact on a business’ metrics, its culture and its reputation in the marketplace,” Robertson says. “Sometimes you don’t replace a top employee with someone as good or better. So having an effective employee retention strategy is absolutely imperative. The best companies don’t give their best employees reasons to walk, but rather, to stay and grow in step with the business that they’re helping prosper.

“Retaining top talent enables a company to attract more high-level performers, increase employee engagement, boost productivity and increase revenue. Therefore, companies need to understand what causes people to leave or stay and take the appropriate actions to ensure top employees are appreciated, happy and committed.”

Robertson offers these tips to business owners to improve their employee retention:

  • Give management a bigger stake. Upper-level management personnel who consistently make a difference are long-term keepers, Robertson says, and the owner should consider making them part owners in the business. “This will tie them to the company and incentivize them to be the best leaders and revenue drivers they can be,” he says. “Giving up 10-15% of your company to them benefits everyone. Without them, the value of your business will shrink anyway. Better to give it to key employees who lead the way in increasing the company’s value.”
  • Set up profit sharing. Giving key employees and managers a slice of the company, through profit sharing, Robertson says, is another win-win because it encourages a culture of collaboration while further motivating and rewarding more stakeholders. “Employee profit sharing gives them that important extra lift of appreciation while making the rank and file feel truly involved and responsible for the company’s growth,” he says. “You don’t want to be looking to replace any employees being lured away in the labor shortage because you wouldn’t share the wealth.”
  • Go after “boomerang employees.” Robertson says those that left your firm for better pay, benefits and culture will come back if you open your mind to their needs – if reasonable. “Your being flexible with them can catapult your company forward,” he says. “Showing you’ll do what it takes to retain your best and brightest energizes all high performers and makes them want to be a part of the company’s future. You know them and their skills and idiosyncrasies. Tailor attractive employment packages and lure them back.”
  • Contribute to home-related costs. A special incentive that Robertson says sets companies apart in terms of employee retention is related to residential considerations – paying relocation fees, paying partial rent on housing that’s tied to employment, or paying closing costs on a home for key employees who are moving closer to headquarters.
  • Don’t forget the pets. “Providing pet food vouchers, pet walkers/sitters, and even pet insurance are ways to an employee’s heart,” Robertson says. “On designated days you can allow employees to bring their dog to work. Companies can partner with organizations that have licensed therapy dogs. Allowing bereavement leave after the loss of a pet or time off to volunteer in an animal shelter are other ways companies can embrace pets, and in the process, show employees you care.”

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“There isn’t much margin for error in this new business world we live in, where many workers have gained leverage and decided to find greener pastures,” Robertson says. “The bottom line is your employees drive your business, and when the best ones get away, you’ve got a problem that may be hard to fix.”

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Rod Robertson

Rod Robertson (www.briggscapital.com) is an international entrepreneur and author of Winning at Entrepreneurship: Insider’s Tips on Buying, Building, and Selling Your Own Business. Robertson is the owner of Briggs Capital, a boutique international investment bank. He has conducted business in over 15 countries while focusing on developing small-to-medium-sized businesses and taking them to market worldwide. Robertson’s 20-plus-year career in transaction experience and entrepreneurship includes guest lecturing around the globe at institutions such as Harvard Business School and other top-flight MBA schools as well as business forums and news outlets worldwide. He sits on numerous boards, guiding firms to streamline operations and make businesses more profitable before selling.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x