How To Use “Blissipline” To Achieve Your Goals Faster

What is Blissipline?

I first heard of the concept after reading a book called “Code of the Extraordinary Mind” by Vishan Lakhiani.

According to the book, blissipline combines “bliss” and “discipline”. The author noticed that this feeling of bliss, for example, after accomplishing a big goal, rarely lasts and often fades fast.

With blissipline, we no longer pursue our goals with focused determination or use fear to motivate us. Instead, there is positive energy behind everything we do.

Blissipline happens when you dedicate yourself to achieving a goal but enjoy the process. Blissipline does not focus on the final step to reaching your dreams but on the whole path itself.

When I used this methodology in my life, I hit my health goals and lost 17 kilos (37 pounds) of my ample frame. I’ve been applying Blissipline in my life since then.

Blissfully Dissatisfied

When I started my journey in personal development, I believed that by having goals, I’d have a better chance of achieving something worthwhile, leading to happiness and fulfilment.

This was the first mistake I made. Unfortunately, I didn’t realise this until many years later. What I should have done was feeling happy and fulfilled during the process of achieving the goal.

The weird thing is that the feeling of accomplishment doesn’t last long at all. I’ve always thought that once we achieve the goal, we can then feel the sense of being successful. Once this feeling was over, it was time to work on the next plan.

Many of us postpone our happiness until we attain a goal, promotion, or relationship in the future and have found ourselves in a constant state of delayed satisfaction. I call this being blissfully dissatisfied with life.

We should enjoy the process and feel happy now!

A few things I do to feel happy during the process include creating a habit of gratitude and celebrating small wins.

The Reverse Gap

In the past, I would wake up, look at my vision board, and list goals for the year. My mind was focused on the objectives and nothing else. This is called the goal mindset.

The growth mindset is where we focus more on our growth than the actual goal. The end goal is more of a reminder of what our life can become if we succeed in creating the habits and systems to help us get there.

One way of focusing more on growth is doing what we call the reverse gap. The reverse gap was made famous by authors Dan Sullivan and Dr Benjamin Hardy, who wrote “The Gap and the Gain”. They say that we should pay attention to our reverse gap, which is the period during which we had successes and difficulties that we’ve overcome.

That’s how we create happiness and gratitude in the now.

When I think about my past self three years ago, I can see the growth and maturity I have gained. I’m healthier, wiser and happier than before.

Try it now! Think back to three years ago. What kind of a person were you then compared to now?

What happens if we delay our happiness?

Burnout… that’s right. We work crazy hours to achieve this goal and we start to lose momentum, energy and passion.

Without being happy at the moment, we’ll feel burnout very quickly. This happened to me when I was working hard to achieve the financial goals I had set for myself.

I worked late nights and even weekends. I sacrificed my sleep which later affected my relationships with family and friends. I wasn’t happy, but I was so caught up in hitting that goal that I forgot to be in the moment. At one point, I even lost motivation for a few weeks.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That’s why it is called the present”

— Master Oogway (Kung Fu Panda)

Final thoughts

Enjoying the process doesn’t steal our drive and motivation for hitting our goals. It helps us accelerate it. You have to understand that we only have one life.

If we die without achieving our goals, will you die at peace knowing that we made the most of your life and enjoyed every step?

Or will you be upset because you didn’t even experience the joy and happiness already there?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

