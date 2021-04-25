How To Use ‘Learn One, Do One, Teach One’ To Move Through the Zone of Proximal Development

Each of us has our own preferred way of learning new things. Some like to be taught the theory before putting it into practice. Others prefer to figure things out on their own via trial, error, and exploration.

In my own case, I learn best when I’m pushed outside of my comfort zone, current skills, and understanding—when I’m tested. I realised this many years back during a sales training course in the technique of SPIN selling.

At the time, I was working for a small software consultancy. With little aptitude or appetite for a career in software development, I wondered whether sales might suit me better. It turned out that I was terrible at that too, but I digress.

The course was attended by salespeople from diverse industries and with various levels of prior experience. I recall one of the attendees who was everything I pictured when thinking of a salesman — smartly dressed, charismatic, and a manner that exuded confidence and trustworthiness. I was immediately jealous and felt daunted to be paired with him during the course.

As we prepared for another role-playing exercise he must have sensed my anxiety, and offered reassurance that the role-plays weren’t intended to humiliate the delegates. Instead, the sessions were a proven way of reinforcing the course material. As he put it, new ideas are best learned through a specific process:

Learn one. Do one. Teach one.

This sequence is intended to progressively enforce and test understanding.

We learn the thing first by reading about it, watching someone else do it, or by being told about it. Then we do the thing, using the skill or applying the knowledge in practice — for real or in a role-play. Finally, we teach the thing to someone else to reinforce it in our own minds and to test our understanding.

It seems like a sound principle. I’ve since used it each time I try to learn something new — in fact, it’s become my instinctive way to learn new things. When I’m told something or try to learn through experimentation, I’m usually left with gaps in my knowledge. When I add the step of sharing new ideas with others as a means of engraining and testing my understanding, it reinforces the learning.

While listening to a recent episode of the Jordan B. Peterson Podcast featuring author, Mark Manson, I encountered the idea of proximal development. It’s a framework that helps explain the science behind ‘Learn one, Do one, Teach one’ and illustrates why it works as well as it does.

With a basic understanding, it becomes easy to see how the principle can be used to boost our ability to learn new concepts and to embed the knowledge. I want to share my interpretation of how it works with an example of how I’ve used it in my own personal growth.

Proximal Development

In their podcast conversation, Peterson introduced proximal development as a construct that helps young children to learn to speak. Children learn to communicate by building up a vocabulary of words that they understand and can use appropriately. Their parents use a variety of those same words, along with many others that the child cannot yet understand. The gulf between those two sets of words is an example of the Zone of Proximal Development.

The zone represents those words and the nuances of conversation that the child hasn’t yet mastered independently. The theory is that with the guidance and encouragement of their parents in support of their learning, the child will gradually advance.

The Zone of Proximal Development was conceived by the developmental psychologist Lev Vygotsky, who described it as:

“The distance between what a [learner] can do on their own, and what they can accomplish with the support of someone more knowledgeable about the activity.”

The zone itself is the area in the middle of the diagram below, sitting between the tasks a learner can do independently and those they can’t do alone. Efforts are applied to the zone in the middle to increase the learner’s competency and knowledge.

The Zone of Proximal Development

The Zone of Proximal Development

As independent adults trying to learn for ourselves, the zone represents the area where we need to do what’s necessary to test and stretch ourselves in how we reinforce and apply the things we learn to build competence. This will then embed the learning in our brains and help us to apply it in our lives as a proven skill.

Active Versus Passive Learning

Many parents will have experienced the same frustration as me — the challenge of convincing our kids that learning requires more than sitting with a textbook open in front of them, hoping that the knowledge will sink in. For those without a photographic memory, deep learning usually relies upon actively doing something to engrain knowledge — be that taking notes, completing quizzes, and writing summaries from memory.

Various studies have been carried out upon the relative merits of active and passive learning — conclusive, quantifiable evidence that proves the effectiveness of each is hard to find. This illustrates that individual learning style counts for a lot when it comes to formulating a method for learning. While different methods work for different people, few are able to absorb knowledge or learn skills by osmosis alone. We need to do something if we’re to learn and grow.

As kids in the classroom or adults attending courses, we have the luxury of teachers and trainers who guide their students through learning exercises to help impart knowledge. As adults seeking to learn and grow independently, most don’t have such a luxury. It falls upon us each to figure out ways to absorb what we’re learning.

When I set out to learn something new, I might have pre-conceived ideas and maybe some basic knowledge about the topic as well as an idea of where I want to get to. It helps at this point to think about what activities I can undertake as an independent learner to help me reach the desired point of understanding. A big part of that is in how to move through the zone of proximal development.

Here’s how I’ve applied it in practice.

An Exploration of Bitcoin Investing

In January 2021, with time and a little money to spare, I decided to buy some Bitcoin. I’d had a passing interest in it for years, slightly wary that it was a complicated technical topic to grasp, but one that intrigued me enormously. I’d put off taking the plunge with investing as I believed the process was prohibitively complicated.

On a whim, I decided one morning to see if I could make a tentative investment. It was an experiment intended to demystify the process. It turned out to be far easier than expected and an hour later I was the proud owner of a few thousandths of a Bitcoin.

I quickly realised I couldn’t leave the experiment there. I’d broken the golden rule of investing and had taken a position without understanding what I was getting into. In the weeks since I’ve attempted to rectify this and am reading, listening to, and watching anything I can related to Bitcoin to gain insight. The volume of available information is vast — the biggest challenge right now is in how to make sure that the knowledge actually gels in my mind.

Navigating the Zone of Proximal Development

My goal in learning about Bitcoin has been to obtain a balanced perspective on the topic — not merely to be driven by confirmation bias and to seek out information that reinforces my decision to invest. Instead, I’ve sought to learn about all sides of Bitcoin.

A manifesto for learning

I set out in the hope of understanding the following:

How it works (including the underlying technology)

Its history and evolution

The perspectives of those who champion it

The perspectives of those who are against it

The wider landscape of cryptocurrency

The long term prospects for Bitcoin

This learning manifesto set out a plan for my learning. It took into account what I knew already, and outlined what I wanted to learn. The rationale for including both perspectives was driven by a desire to gain a rounded perspective that considered all sides of the topic. It was also a further means of ensuring that my learning wouldn’t be driven by confirmation bias — only considering the perspectives which supported and agreed with my own.

This is particularly important — a deep and genuine understanding of any topic is about more than knowing both sides of a contentious topic. Genuine insight only comes when we understand why others have the views that they do. In an excellent piece featured in Forbes on the topic of listening to those who disagree with us, it cites the example of gaining a collective understanding of racism. Its author, John Baldoni, puts it as follows:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“While we can unilaterally say that racism is wrong, its roots will not be eradicated until people understand its origins and its corrosive effects on society as a whole.”

Gaining that understanding of the origins of both sides of the argument is vital to attain a holistic view. It’s not enough merely to know that some believe it’s wrong and others don’t believe it’s even a thing.

I’ve been keen to understand the perspectives of those on both sides of the Bitcoin argument and the origin of these views. This seems vital for gaining a comprehensive and balanced view.

The method

In order to test my knowledge and to challenge my understanding, I’ve documented my learning as I go along, not just by making notes for my own consumption, but by summarising the key lessons in published articles.

Returning to the mantra of my salesman friend mentioned at the top of the article, I’ve undertaken to ‘teach one’ as I go through the learning. I’m not simply trying to consume and absorb more information day-by-day. Instead, I’m looking to test the depth of my understanding by passing it on to others.

Each article that I’ve written has summarised a subset of the key information and shared it for public digestion and dissection. I’ve written and distributed the articles on Medium and shared them as widely as possible via social media to maximise engagement and to prompt challenge and debate.

The beauty of using a platform like Medium for such a purpose is that through the use of appropriate tags and relevant publications the story finds its way to enthusiasts and experts on the subject. In the case of Bitcoin, such experts are generally vocal about offering feedback and criticism when you get things right or wrong. This is helpful for refining and affirming understanding. It ensures that content is rigorously researched and accurately presented in advance — if only out of fear of criticism.

How To Navigate the Zone of Proximal Development in Your Learning

The approach that I took to learning about Bitcoin has been involved, but rewarding too. While I’m no expert on the subject, I now feel like I have a broad understanding of the key concepts and hot topics associated with it. Through the learning process, I’ve also identified some good sources of information so that I can keep my knowledge up-to-date.

Acknowledging that we each have different preferred learning styles, I strongly encourage that you seek to test your learning simultaneously to doing your research as I have. It seems the ideal means of traversing the zone of proximal development and bridging between what we know and what we don’t.

This could take a number of different forms including:

Writing and publishing blog articles (as I have) to disseminate and test your understanding

Holding webinars or online presentations to share your knowledge with a group of peers

Creating long-form social media posts on appropriate platforms (such as within a suitable Facebook group, on LinkedIn, or in a Twitter thread depending on the subject matter)

Joining an appropriate discussion forum or Reddit group and weighing in on debates

Posting to Quora in response to questions posed to experts in your chosen field

Holding practical demonstrations or preparing an appropriate exhibition or exposition (if you’re learning a practical skill or honing a craft and making something)

Hosting a free class (either online or in person) to teach others the fundamentals of your subject.

The subject matter will determine which methods are most appropriate for testing your understanding. But in virtually all cases there is scope for collating a summary of the fundamentals and sharing this online in order to test yourself first and foremost.

Pushing the Boundaries of Your Comfort Zone

Regardless of what you’re attempting to learn, consider the following pointers as you seek to consolidate your understanding:

Try and distil your findings down to the core fundamentals and where possible, avoid technical jargon — This has been particularly helpful (and challenging) in regard to my investigation of Bitcoin. Unpacking deeply technical concepts and presenting them without resorting to acronyms has been challenging. Being able to explain technical concepts in non-technical language is a good test of understanding.

— This has been particularly helpful (and challenging) in regard to my investigation of Bitcoin. Unpacking deeply technical concepts and presenting them without resorting to acronyms has been challenging. Being able to explain technical concepts in non-technical language is a good test of understanding. Use a variety of sources of information to support your learning — It’s easy to access a wide range of information on most subjects thanks to the internet. Not all sources are of equal quality, but reviewing multiple sources is a good way of identifying the core themes that run through each. These will generally signpost the topics that you need to devote further energy towards understanding.

— It’s easy to access a wide range of information on most subjects thanks to the internet. Not all sources are of equal quality, but reviewing multiple sources is a good way of identifying the core themes that run through each. These will generally signpost the topics that you need to devote further energy towards understanding. Consider the reliability of information — Besides using different sources in the name of balance, it’s good to be aware of whose perspective you’re being influenced by. Be the journalist who is looking for impartiality and the truth — don’t become the biased hack whose perspective is swayed by political or social agendas.

— Besides using different sources in the name of balance, it’s good to be aware of whose perspective you’re being influenced by. Be the journalist who is looking for impartiality and the truth — don’t become the biased hack whose perspective is swayed by political or social agendas. Actively seek to understand the extreme perspectives — Bitcoin is a topic that attracts extreme and polarised commentators, who are pro- or anti-cryptocurrency in their outlook. Through seeking to learn and interpret both sides of the argument, I’ve formulated my own balanced view. I still fall on the pro side and have invested further, but feel better armed for having investigated why those who dislike Bitcoin feel the way they do.

— Bitcoin is a topic that attracts extreme and polarised commentators, who are pro- or anti-cryptocurrency in their outlook. Through seeking to learn and interpret both sides of the argument, I’ve formulated my own balanced view. I still fall on the pro side and have invested further, but feel better armed for having investigated why those who dislike Bitcoin feel the way they do. Don’t be afraid to test your knowledge — Remember that the object of the exercise is to test our understanding as a means of growth and betterment. It’s useful to get those who know more than us to critique our work and point out inaccuracies. Like the parent helping their toddler to learn to speak, we need to be told where we’re going wrong and where we’re right — it’s how we learn.

Final Thought

It’s daunting enough to try and learn new things as an adult. With jobs, families, and responsibilities to balance, finding the time alone can be a barrier. There’s all the more reason to ensure that when we commit time to personal growth, that we do all that we can to consolidate that learning and embed it for practical benefit. Being aware of the concept of proximal development and using that as a prompt for activities that may help in that process can be of great use in embedding what we’ve learnt.

Taking the bold step to try and teach others when you’re in the process of learning yourself can feel scary in the moment, but it offers an enormous mutual benefit. You get to refine and engrain your understanding but are also more likely to position the knowledge with a ‘beginner’s mind’ — this, in turn, makes the subject matter more digestible so that it will be more likely to gel for the recipient too.

If you’re in the process of learning as a participant in full-time education or as an old dog trying to learn new tricks, I urge you to give it a go!

Photo credit: iStock