How Women Are Ruining Dating & Relationships

Recently, I wrote an article outlining how men are ruining dating. Some people loved it, some hated it. I thought I’d continue the fun by discussing the ways women are exacerbating the problems surrounding dating and relationships.

Unless you have been living under a rock for some time, you would know that the majority of women despise the state of modern day dating and relationships. The common belief is that men are the primary causation of the tumultuous state of courtship. Men are viewed as lazy, obnoxious, and toxic apathetes. The most common terminology frustrated women use to refer to men in the dating market is trash. From a woman’s perspective, it has been effectively communicated that men are the problem when it comes to love.

The issue with this logic is obvious — it is completely one sided and absolves a party from truth and honesty. In addition, it robs oneself from looking inward to make appropriate changes, which can result in desired outcomes. Blaming one group of people for a complicated problem is unwise. The world may be a better place had Germany done some honest introspection prior to World War II.

By writing this piece, I hope to start an honest conversation. Most of us can agree that dating is a shit show and here are the ways women are helping to exacerbate its current condition.

The Victimhood & Vetting Conundrum

The victimhood mindset is one of the most counterproductive approaches to living life in the modern world. Living in a perpetual state of victimhood indirectly gives power to those who are deemed as an “oppressor”. Victimhood is often used as an convenient excuse to blame others for one’s doubts and shortcomings within their own existence.

I find that many women use victimhood as a method to conveniently ignore their own involvement in a predicament. When it comes to women and dating, this is most apparent in the vetting process.

Dating is a long term investment that involves time, money and energy. Money is hard to come by and energy is difficult to use. Once time is used it can never be retrieved, therefore, it is the most important item in our lives. In addition, dating and relationships can have an impact on your mental and physical health.

I frame dating as an investment to outline the perspective that selecting a good partner is important. From my experience, I have come across a vast number of women who are utterly awful at vetting partners. I have acquaintances who have taken pride in having poor selection skills when it has come to men.

At times, it appears as though the more “toxic” the man is, the more favorable he becomes to a woman. Conversely, the more “respectful” and “nice” men behave, the less they are viewed as boyfriend material.

One of the primary issues I have with a lot of women who vet men is their prioritizations. Attraction, social standing and finances are important factors when selecting a partner — no doubt. However, there is an enormous emphasis on these items when selecting a partner from a woman’s perspective. Sometimes, it appears as if the idea of the man outweighs the man himself. Showcasing what a quality man looks like to the world is more important than forming a bond.

A major issue arises when women are forced to acknowledge that a man they selected is a terrible match. As opposed to changing up their approach, women tend date another man who is practically the same guy as the last one. I had a acquaintance who once dated three men in the span of 5 years who all lived in the same neighborhood. These men had the same personalities, dressed the same, were a part of the same socio-economic background etc. She exclaimed all men were trash because these four men were awful to her. As opposed to taking any responsibility for her selections and making adjustments, she blamed a small sect of men, thus taking the approach of being a victim. I see this same example time and time again with women who take pride in “having a type” only to be disappointed when the new guy is as disappointing as the last one.

Consumerism

Women have been marketed this idea that they can “have it all” in today’s world. Having it all may be having a kick ass career, a highly successful spouse, a picturesque lifestyle, the perfectly family, lavishness, clout etc. But if you are no stranger to western society, you understand that having it all comes with a hefty price tag. In order to gain commodities, you will inevitably pay seen and unforeseen costs in the form of time, obligations, debt and energy. Having it all, based on our societal standards, is a way of life only the elite can come close to experiencing. Anne-Maire Slaughter makes an interesting case for this in her piece titled Why Women Still Can’t Have It All.

When our society observed women’s eagerness to participate in its hyper-capitalistic economy, a formula was implemented. The idea is simple — tell a consumer base what they want to hear, make them feel good and they will be sure to consume your products.

This is evident with the rising number of women pursuing degrees versus men. Colleges have used their influence to appeal to women’s desire to advance themselves in a world where they believe they aren’t as valuable as men. However, colleges are no longer beacons of educational attainment. Colleges now function as large corporations. They use virtue signaling to attract a new customer base to sell their highly inflated product. The result of this is a mountain of debt and stress. This isn’t the only way society uses women’s sensibilities to market shitty products or stupid lifestyles. The modern day pairing of wine and women is another example. The ‘wine mom” or the “wine and single girl” lifestyle is a socially acceptable endorsement of dependency and addiction.

In today’s current economic market, women are accountable for 85% of all consumer purchases.

Women’s massive consumeristic participation in our economy gives them immense leverage in impacting culture. Our society markets agreeable content to women as means for validation for the main objective of initiating mass consumerism. It’s a giant feedback loop based on conditioning and purchasing.

This has had major impacts when it comes to dating. Through television and social media, society sells women lies — especially when it comes to relationships, marriage etc. Women are fed a steady diet of unrealistic expectations regarding men and dating. Unfortunately, this results in a high level of delusion regarding a number of women and how they view dating. Additionally, women invest in these marketed ideas pertaining to the kind of men they should have only to be disappointed by reality. Its imperative to remain grounded and remember the sentiment “you are what you attract.”

Inconsistencies

I have observed a litany of inconsistent actions and behaviors from women regarding their views of dating and relationships. I have noticed quite a few women who exclaim that they do not need a man or desire a relationship. However, these same women talk about men and relationships, nonstop.

We live in a day and age where women expound on the notion that they are equal to men and no longer require dependency. Yet, there are many instances of women complaining about men paying for dates. On one end, women state that men paying for dates is a form of benevolent sexism. On the other hand, men are called cheap for opting to split the bill.

Women have fought tooth and nail to remove themselves from the traditional roles of the past, but there are exceptions when it comes to dating and relationships. Many women expect the benefits of traditional relationships from the past without valuing traditional dynamics.

Unlike their male counterparts, many women are unapologetic about having high standards. I endorse the idea of having high standards within reason. There is no shame in wanting what you want if you have objectively reviewed your qualifications. For instance, I want a Porsche Panamera, but upon review, my bank account is firmly against this desire. I find that many women feel entitled to having a small subsect of quality men they are not qualified for. In addition, many women get offended when they are asked what makes them relationship material? Women are quick to list the vast qualities they want in a man without discussing the characteristics that make them suitable for a quality partner.

Standards are typically based off preferences. In relation to preferences, I find the dynamic between men and women to be perplexing. Women like to list an array of desirable characteristics ranging from height, weight, body type, finances, race, social status etc. As previously mentioned, there is nothing inherently wrong with having standards or preferences. However, women get offended when men state their preferences and standards, especially when it pertains to weight. Women resort to calling men fatphobic, racist, and misogynistic for having the same prerequisites and standards.

These inconsistencies distort honest dialogue that should take place between men and women. By taking a consistent approach to dating, healthier dynamics between men and women can emerge on a more frequent basis.

Hedging Bets

The concept of hedging bets derives from the idea that there is always something better out there. The issue with hedging bets is that it involves an appetite that can never be satisfied. From my observations and discussions with women, I find that many of them are in this state of belief that there is always something better to have when it comes to a partner. Oddly, when some women come across a quality guy, they are reluctant to believe that he may be an excellent choice. Therefore, women play this game where they attempt to discover any and every flaw within a guy as opposed to simply getting to know him. This is how we get people rejecting individuals based off minute criteria such as bed sheet colors and zodiac signs.

Hedging bets is problematic when it comes to dating because you are susceptible to devaluing the opportunities you have for a reality that may not ever exist.

There is a risky opportunity cost. We live in a world where realigning your priorities is considered settling. Sadly, we overvalue attractive options that are merely short term and often carry devastating consequences.

Doing some introspection is a point I made when discussing men and dating. It applies to women as well. To avoid this habit of hedging bets, women need to genuinely evaluate why they want to date in the first place. Do you want to date someone for validation on social media? Do you truly want someone to grow with, or does that sound like an agreeable answer? Would you date yourself? Find your reasons for dating. Genuinely explore and appreciate those who closely align with your criteria.

Overvaluing Mainstream Culture

As previously mentioned, women have a high level of influence regarding our hyper-capitalistic culture. Modern ideas, socially acceptable behavior, “cancellable actions”, etc. can be traced back to the approval of women who align themselves with a mainstream brand of western individuality. Mainstream culture is dominated by groupthink and the collective halfhearted support of causes that consist of ambiguous solutions. This has been exacerbated by television and social media.

Mainstream culture serves as a guide for navigating our social ecosystem. We can see what is branded as “popular” in comparison to what is deemed obsolete.

Between the two groups — women are more social than men, therefore women place a higher level of importance on mainstream culture.

Women’s relationship with mainstream culture appears to be one of dependency. There is a desperation by women to keep up with mainstream culture — so much so that the Kardashians felt the need to name their TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”.

I find it difficult to simply conversate with a number of women because many have a personality that consist of an amalgamation of regurgitated modern day concepts and caricatures.

Overvaluing mainstream culture creates autonomous personalities and lifestyles for women. Society is telling women who to be and how to live.

This overvaluation to mainstream culture is ruining dating. What is brought to the dating market is a high number of women who all come across as… the same. They all have the same politics, same tastes, same desires etc. What is most perplexing is that mainstream culture pedestalizes the idea of freedom of expression and liberation only for individuals to turn out the same.

Just because we are different doesn’t mean we are different. Everyone dies, but not everyone gets to live. One of the main reasons I chose to date my current partner was due to her different approach to life. She has a cognizant relationship to mainstream culture. She elects to go against the grain of socially acceptable norms. Her approach to living challenges me to reflect on my own life.

Conclusion

This article may frustrate a multitude of people, however, keep in mind that the points I have made can be applicable to both men and women. Nonetheless, these are common problems I see from women which have exacerbated the condition of modern day dating. Furthermore, the points I have made do not apply to every single woman. These points may resonate with some women while others may feel entirely different. My hope is that by reading this article people may become further aware of the factors that are negatively impacting dating and relationships.

