How Would You Feel if You Were Shown Love By a Stranger?

Your wellbeing is the concern, by a stranger who is materially well off than you are. This unknown person, just known by name and picture, desires to see you attaining the best version of you. The stranger therefore accepts responsibility for your well being, takes care of all your material needs, as your family is struggling with basic needs for living. How would you feel?

It’s like having a pen-pal decades ago, when you would stay in touch by ink and paper, and hope to meet in adult hood. There was no internet for social media like today. Letters from your pen-pal infused joy, from an emotional connection with someone that thought you mattered. If you got a letter, ok these days it’s emails, through a reputable organization that someone was keen in investing in you, how would you feel?

Sponsors are greatly appreciated. This unknown person sponsors your welfare, your education, ensures your material needs are met through an agency that vets sponsors are safe, and communication poses no risk to those sponsored.

Lives have been known to be transformed by sponsoring in various ways. The impact of poverty on families has been alleviated by caring strangers, including medical bills, education to tertiary level, and lots more taken care of. If you were a recipient of such kindness, how would you feel?

Personal communication matters. Besides the material supplies being paid, it’s deeply enriching to also invest in the emotions with communication that shows care of the person and not just their needs.

Investing a little more in the emotions costs relatively significantly less, and takes the kindness to a deeper level, makes it heart to heart.

The emotional touch is enriching. If you are sponsoring a child in anyway, please add an extra touch with a note, a letter or a card to indicate your interest in their emotional wellbeing.

It may simply be asking “how are you?”, sending a word of encouragement about their challenges or a note of inspiration to persevere with self-development in spite of hardship. This helps to say not just the child’s needs matter but “you matter”.

It may feel like a fine distinction, and you may think if the child didn’t matter I would not be sponsoring?

Different actions trigger different emotions. Your sponsorship is highly valued. Your extra personal touch with a direct message to the child says to the child “I matter”.

THE CHILD MATTERS

