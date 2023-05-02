How Your Partner’s Attitude During Arguments Reveals Their Love

Relationships cannot always be comfortable or perfect. Even the happiest couples have disagreements, conflicts, or arguments. Every individual has their own set of beliefs, preferences, and values. What is important is how your partner behaves and reacts during these moments of conflict can reveal their true character and how much they truly love you.

The honeymoon period of a relationship is often characterized by unconditional tolerance toward each other. Couples tend to appreciate each other’s imperfections and see their partner’s decisions and actions as perfect. They showcase their best selves to their partner, creating an illusion of the perfect lover they have been dreaming of. However, as time goes by, the other person’s flaws and bad habits begin to surface, and the once-perfect partner no longer seems so perfect.

As the relationship progresses, some people may argue with their partner, feeling hurt and damaged by their behavior, but they still don’t want to leave because they remember how good their partner was. They then convince themselves that their partner loves them so much by thinking about how good their partner was to them in the past.

However, they fail to recognize the harm caused by repeated bad behavior. Don’t just think about how good your partner is to you; consider their actions and how they treat you during difficult times.

In fact, it’s not about how your partner treats you when things are smooth, but rather it’s about their attitude and behavior towards you during an argument or disagreement. How your partner behaves during conflict can determine how much they love and respect you. A person who truly loves you won’t use their emotions as an excuse to hurt you. They will not belittle you, yell at you, or use abusive language to get their point across. Instead, they will continue to communicate calmly and respectfully to resolve the conflict.

After an argument, regardless of who is right or wrong, a partner who loves you will be willing to put aside their pride and communicate. They will not hold onto anger and resentment, and they will work towards resolving the issue instead of continuing to hurt you due to their anger. They will take responsibility for their mistakes and make an effort to make things “right”. They will not give you the silent treatment or ignore you for days on end, leaving you feeling alone and isolated in the relationship.

During arguments, it’s essential to communicate your feelings and concerns in a calm and respectful manner. Listen to your partner’s perspective, and try to understand their point of view. It’s important to remember that the goal is not to win the argument but to resolve the issue and strengthen the relationship.

Forgiveness is also an important aspect of a partner’s attitude after an argument. Holding onto grudges and resentment can poison a relationship, leading to a toxic and unhappy environment for both partners. A partner who truly loves you will be willing to forgive and move on from past disagreements, without holding a grudge or bringing up old issues in future arguments.

All in all, how much your partner loves you is determined by their attitude during arguments, and how they treat you during difficult times. A partner who truly loves you will communicate respectfully, take responsibility for their mistakes and work towards making things right.

They will not hold onto anger and resentment and will be willing to forgive and move on from those past conflicts.

What do you think about arguments in relationships? Tell me your thought in the comments!

