How Your Reactions to Conflict Are Destroying Your Relationship

My heart is pounding. It feels like it’s going to jump out of my chest. I’m fuming. I’m clenching my jaw so tightly I feel like my teeth are going to break.

This could go one of two ways, I could either take a left turn and explode everything I’ve been holding in, or I could go right and stay calm.

I take a deep breath, trying my best to remain calm…and I go left.

This results in receiving the silent treatment for a few hours, slammed doors, hurtful words, and an entire Saturday being wasted.

Needless to say, I’m the type of person who gets riled up over the smallest of things.

I made it a priority to work on controlling my emotions in 2021, and now as we’ve entered the New Year, I’m making it a priority to focus on this goal even more, especially when it comes to my relationship with my partner.

While disagreements and conflict are inevitable in relationships, it’s important to understand whether the way you’re reacting to them is helping your relationship or destroying it.

With that being said, here’s how your reaction to conflict is destroying your relationship and how you can fix it.

Here’s the problem:

Think about your relationship and what happens when you get into an argument.

Do you stay calm? Do you break out into a sweat? Are you eager to get your thoughts and opinions out before they even have a chance to speak?

Do you have a tendency to take minor disagreements and turn them into battles? Is having the last word more important to you than your partners’ feelings?

If you said yes to any of these, you’re probably a reactive person.

When you feel threatened, you get flooded with stress hormones, and the logical part of your brain starts to shut down.

Your partner says something that rubs you the wrong way or that you disagree with, and instead of responding rationally, you attack.

By being reactive, you jump to emotional conclusions where you stop being conscious of your words, tone of voice, and body language.

Instead of recognizing that you’re fighting with your partner and understanding that it’s not you vs. them; it’s the two of you vs. the problem, you start being aggressive. Your whole goal is to shut them down and place the blame on them.

If your partner isn’t a reactive person, they might feel like you’re a ticking time bomb, ready to explode the moment they say something that rubs you the wrong way. They might even feel like they’re walking on eggshells around you.

Alternatively, if your partner is also reactive, then your conversations can easily turn into full-blown war zones in which it becomes very hard to communicate with one another.

Without proper and respectful communication, the conflict will never be resolved, and the situation will never improve.

Here’s the answer:

I’m 110% emotion. My partner is all logic.

We’ve fought countless times, and I can admit the majority of the time, it’s because I let my emotions control the living shit out of me. I approach every situation with my feelings, and after I ruminate over it, the logic comes to me, and I almost always regret my actions.

While completely aware of this trait within myself, it took me a long time to realize that if I didn’t address it, none of the relationships I held in my life would ever last.

So here’s the secret to a healthy and happy relationship…

Learn to be mindful of yourself.

When you’re mindful, you’re aware of what you’re saying and how you’re feeling. You understand how your words and actions can affect the other person.

A study revealed that mindfulness during conflict helped romantic partners not take things so personally, regulate their emotional reactions more quickly, and empathize with their partner more deeply.

Here’s how you can implement mindfulness into your relationship:

The next time you start to feel overwhelmed, frustrated, or angry, take yourself out of the situation.

Go on a mental time out, and dig deep into yourself to understand what it is you’re feeling and why you’re feeling this way.

Learn to create a space between whatever is triggering you and your response to it.

By incorporating mindfulness into your relationship, you can mend what was torn apart by reactiveness and overcome negative emotional habits like blaming and defensiveness.

Mindfulness can allow you to express your frustrations in a rational and respectful way, as well as help you be more conscious of your language and actions.

In addition, it’ll help you actually listen to what the other person is saying, not just your interpretation of it.

My partner and I have been dating for a little over 3 years now, and neither one of us is perfect. I take little things and make them big, my partner sucks at communicating sometimes, but implementing mindfulness has been pivotal in our relationship with each other, and with myself.

So the next time you get frustrated, overwhelmed, over-stressed, or angry, try to do this:

Take a deep breath.

If possible, remove yourself from the situation (respectfully) by taking a timeout.

Create a space between whatever is triggering you and your response to it so you could gain some clarity.

Come back when you’re ready.

At best, by learning how to be more mindful in your relationship and in heated moments, you’ll experience that little moment when the two of you will look at one another and smile tentatively, realizing, what you’re fighting about is probably not even worth the argument in the first place.

—

