Human Reason is the Single Greatest Contributor to Human Spirituality

There’s an ancient, pernicious misunderstanding which claims that reason and spirituality are somehow opposed to each other. According to this fallacy, rationality and science are supposed to be the total antithesis of ‘faith’ and spirituality.

However, this always struck me as wrong — and now I realize that nothing could be further from the truth. Reason and spirituality ideally should support each other, and in some ways even intermingle and promote each other in a ‘virtuous circle’ (as opposed to a vicious circle).

But in our current society there’s a strong, mainly Christian emphasis on the supposed conflict between ‘faith’ and reason, to the point that we’re often pushed into taking sides and feeling we must choose one or the other.

My thesis in this essay, though, is that this supposition and pressure constitute a grave error — and that our task as reasoning, growing humans is to understand and fully grasp how reason and spirituality can come together, coexist, and work together for the greater good.

A most peculiar and dangerous phenomenon

I was drawn to this subject when I noticed a very peculiar phenomenon spreading across the U.S.: the simultaneous weakening or collapse of morality, rationality, and spirituality among evangelical Christians — many of whom are becoming decidedly more racist, misogynistic, intolerant, and harshly controlling.

This truly amazes (and appalls) me. To me — alternatively — it’s a clear rational, moral, and spiritual imperative to support equal rights for all, regardless of race, color, ethnicity, or sex.

It’s a rational imperative because equal rights for all is our agreed-upon Constitutional and societal goal in the U.S.

It’s a moral imperative because … it’s just the humane and ethical thing to do.

And it’s a spiritual imperative because, as Jesus often said, “Treat others the way you wish to be treated” — that is, with consideration, kindness, and fairness.

In this case and many others, reason, morality, and spirituality all point in the same direction, and work together — if we let them — to instill and protect human dignity and positive, healthy human interaction.

But the fast-spreading phenomenon of radicalized far-right Christians and heavily politicized Christian churches has increasingly led to overt rejection of full, basic human rights, such that these ‘Christians’ no longer seem to care whether all are treated equally, or treated with love and respect.

In fact, often we’re seeing the polar opposite occurring: many so-called ‘churches’ have become hotbeds of paranoia, hate, misogyny, and racism.

Why is all this … c-r-a-z-i-n-e-s-s … happening?

My question is: what gives here? Why is this bonkers crap happening and spreading, all across the country?

Of course, there are many, many factors and issues involved here, but I’m coming to see that the primary undermining factor is the deep reason/faith split I mentioned above.

Christ’s teachings are ultimately highly rational as well as spiritual — and when churches emphasize ‘pure faith’ and discount or undermine reason, they end up shooting themselves (and their parishioners’ living spirituality) in the foot, and sabotaging the very spirituality they are trying so hard to foster and strengthen!

We can see this insidious process at work in the bizarre, super-strong support for Trump among many ‘Christians.’ Many of these folks are one-issue ‘pro-life’ voters, and they love Trump because he installed three conservative Supreme Court justices who then proceeded to help gut women’s abortion rights as well as protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s apparently totally lost on these ‘Christians’ that these misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ actions directly contradict Jesus’ teachings about love, compassion, and acceptance.

Plus, the kind of unthinking ‘faith’ that is often promoted in churches, mosques, and other religious groups and institutions tends to undermine reason and rationality, and often seeks to replace them both with their particular version (the only correct one, naturally!) of faith and spirituality.

This sort of ‘faith,’ it seems to me, is simply unjustifiable, and does its adherents a grave disservice — for it gradually cuts them off from the world of reason and science and turns them into irrational ‘true believers’ … and it turns out, this grave loss can lead directly to political radicalization, rejection of science, and rejection of many peoples’ human rights as well.

As I’ve noted in other essays, religious ‘true believers’ are among the most dangerous human beings because their unreasoning, ‘faith-based’ approach to life and society easily devolves into facile, unreasoning acceptance or even embrace of fascism, cruelty, intolerance, and other atrocities.

What IS ‘faith,’ anyway? And what is ‘belief’?

At this point, I need to address the elephant in the room: what the hell IS ‘faith,’ anyway?

I’ve discussed religion and American Christianity at length with both my partner (who was raised a strict Christian) and a good friend who’s a Presbyterian minister — and we all agreed that the usual public understanding of ‘faith’ is a bunch of nonsense.

Even my minister friend thought it’s a bunch of baloney — yet we also all agreed that there IS a genuine spiritual ‘something’ that we humans can tap into and learn from.

My partner and I also both agreed that the whole idea of ‘belief’ is absurd. For both of us, the idea of ‘believing’ in something is totally ridiculous: either we experience and/or learn about a thing or process, and thus are personally involved and know about it directly … or we don’t experience or comprehend that thing or process, and have no personal knowledge or, perhaps, any interest either.

Either way, though, there’s no ‘belief’ involved — and that applies whether we’re talking about an event, a person, a new restaurant, a trend, or even God Herself.

Yet if we suddenly were able to rid the world of anti-rational ‘faith’ and ‘belief’ — that would not destroy or undermine peoples’ true spirituality, and in fact might enhance and empower it.

The reason for this, I think, is that ‘belief’ can lead to a kind of phony, imaginary, and often dictatorial spirituality, while if we base our spirituality on deep, increasing openness to life and both the natural and human worlds around us, we then experience a growing reverence for life … which to me is the essence of true spirituality.

Reason and reverence

And coming full circle: experiencing a growing reverence for life and for the rights and needs of others is probably the most rational, most reasonable overall approach to life.

Deep appreciation and awe, according to a former spiritual teacher of mine, are the highest, most ‘spiritual’ emotions. Spiritual awe and reverence for this amazing Earth and our amazing Earthly existence can open our hearts, and fill us with a wonderful sense of oneness with all-that-is.

This kind of true spirituality blends faith and reason, and brings them together in our opening, expanding heart-centers. Reason resides there (not just in our mind/brain), as do faith and love. There’s no conflict between them, none at all.

There is, however, a deep, irreconcilable conflict between irrationality, hatred, racism, selfishness, intolerance … and both reason and spirituality. We truly can’t have it both ways, so in that sense we DO need to pick a ‘side’: we can choose irrationality, hatred, racism, selfishness, and intolerance, or we can choose reason and spirituality.

As always, the choice is ours to make — and only one of them can lead to social sanity, positive evolution, and possibly also great individual happiness and contentment.

—

