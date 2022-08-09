Human Rights Violations During the Russia-Ukraine War Must Be Addressed Immediately

Starting from February, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to a dire deterioration of the human rights situation in Ukraine with thousands of citizens killed and injured.

According to the data from various news sources and digital platforms, around 4000 civilian deaths had already occurred by the end of May. Even though the data varies in sources and the true numbers are likely to be larger, it shows the grave situation of human rights in the country. In addition to the atrocities committed by the Russian troops in Ukraine, the report by Human Rights Watch, a New York-based non-profit, states that in some regions the Russian forces have tightly controlled access and information.

It is clearly evident that Russia has violated international humanitarian laws and human rights in Ukraine committing serious war crimes. Many allegations and cases of gang rape, forced nudity, and threats of sexual violence have been reported. Also, there are reports that depict the pitiful situation of the prisoners of war being ill-treated and getting tortured.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the international communities have spoken up against the violation of human rights in the Russia-Ukraine war but to no avail. The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry has also been established to investigate war crimes related to the Russian invasion and record human rights violations and violations of humanitarian laws.

So, what could be the required efforts and actions in this situation?

Concrete efforts from every side from the national to international level, from students to the top political leaders are required to help the victims of the war and human rights violations. Merely condemning such atrocities in speeches is not enough, some concrete actions are required. Global leaders should come together at first to take serious actions against the Russian invasion to force the aggression and violation of human rights to a halt and help Ukraine to tackle the aftermath and uplift its economic condition. They should all agree that human rights have been blatantly violated in the war.

Global organizations should volunteer to assist the victimized citizens to live a normal life as many are forced out of homes, many are suffering from health problems, and many have been victims of the brutality of the invading troops. Students and other intellectuals must pressurize the leaders in their respective countries to strongly stand against the violation of human rights in the Russia-Ukraine war. The donor organizations should make visible efforts to rebuild devastated Ukraine.

War destroys a country. In the world, over time, many wars have devastated countries such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan, among others. Some wars have been internal while some have engaged two or many countries. In either case, human rights have been violated, humans are killed, tortured, and ill-treated as if they are nothing. Impunity in such cases will inspire the perpetrators to further violate and suppress human rights and humanitarian laws.

It’s never late to do good deeds. Everyone from everywhere should actively raise their voices and take necessary actions to end this darkness hovering over Ukraine due to the war.

Shutterstock image