Hundreds of Dates Later, I Finally Learned a Few Things…It’s Not a Race

It is never ever a race

There is no age where finding your person is a race. It doesn’t matter if it’s a biological or some made-up middle age clock. Neither of those timepieces are real. Even if they were, it should never be the reason to feel rushed into meeting and committing to someone.

Your partner is likely the most significant person in your life. Of course, children and family are significant, but your partner usually influences your life the most. That person lifts you when you’re down and supports you as you reach for your dreams. Alternatively, they are the person who will do the opposite. If you feel self-doubt, they confirm it, or as you rise, it feels like you keep getting pulled back. As if you are running up a mountain with a giant parachute behind you, the climb is hard enough on its own.

A healthy partnership feels like a warm embrace even when no one is beside you. The right partner gives you the courage to push yourself toward living a full life.

Finding them shouldn’t be rushed, even for a biological clock, actually, especially not for a biological clock.

The outcomes of parenting with the wrong person are all pretty lousy:

· Divorce

· Staying married in an unhappy relationship

· Trying to co-parent with someone you don’t get along with

Here’s another that people don’t like to admit…. realizing your kids share some of the distasteful traits of your partner. Not the physical traits; I mean the personality traits. It’s as if you created a mini version of the person you don’t like. Now that sucks, and it happens pretty often.

When you’re picking someone to create another human with, pick one with good character. The world has enough jerks in it; we don’t need to make more.

Now, what about for us old-timers, people like me, the middle-aged ones? You know, the foolish who raced to procreate and are now single. The dummies that fell under the first bullet (divorced).

People are often desperate to jump into the next relationship after a divorce. They are lonely and want to replace what was lost. They probably want to feel desirable again and rebuild their injured romantic ego. It’s pretty hard to pick a worse time to go partner-picking while you’re still in this broken state of affairs. We have all met someone going through this; it’s the person who spends 60% of their time talking about an ex. Or the person that slips in a comment about the ex at every opportunity. We all see you and hear your pain. That’s when you need friends, family, or even casual romantic relationships. But it’s surely not the time to meet your next leading man or woman.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Great love is timeless; it feels incredible at age 25, 55, or 85 and worth the wait to find your person. When functioning in a state of chaos or dating anyone in a rush to partner up, you may miss your One. You don’t want to miss out on real love; it’s why we are here.

To Love and be Loved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash