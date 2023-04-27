Hustle, Gig, and Entrepreneur Culture Can’t Save Us

Hustles on the side, and gig-job rise and grind

On any given day there are millions of stories published on how to get your side hustle, start-up, platformed delivery, and/or vacation rental income started.

You have all these resources (like your car, your home, your computer, and your time) and you are letting them go to waste!

Can we feel, and be connected to the sensory and living world, when our focus is distracted most of the time? I don’t see how.

These jobs almost always emphasize your independence and autonomy to choose your shift, be your own boss, arrange for passive income, and more. You too can be a mover and a shaker in the big game of growth and wealth.

They seldom speak about what is lost when you jump aboard the independent contractor train.

What often appears to be happening is people are hand-cuffed to their devices to get that call and secure that arrangement. Your shift might be three or four specific hours, but workers know if they hustle, they can pick up more leads during their “off time.”

Pick your own gig, work it hard, but independently, to outdo the other guy.

Some things that are given up are promotions, insurance benefits, 401K matching, insurance benefits, leave, co-worker affiliation, and most of all, real-time that once was your own.

Risky business

With platform gigs, all of the risks are usually taken by the independent “renter” of the place and space where arrangements are made. None, or a very small amount of the risk, is borne by the giant company that employs workers to take these often, temporary, and low-wage jobs.

In this way, the giant platform providers avoid paying taxes, paying for training, putting up with unions, and ensuring health and safety regulations.

Yes, you can make money. Many people have chosen to go this route to make ends meet. Yet, it feels as though it has all the stability of an adrift lifeboat coming upon a floating tree trunk full of coconuts on the high sea.

It’s a boon, for a bit, but then what? Employers have millions of potential replaceable workers in other lifeboats. They don’t need you. You need them. As soon as this becomes the reality your lifeboat can easily stray off course and you will have no map, much less a treasure map.

Examples from real experience

While traveling, we usually reserve a short-term rental. All the details and the payment is made electronically, now. On a trip to Toronto, we were in transit. We could not access our phones while in the air, or moving like whirlwinds through airports and transports.

Upon arrival at our reserved condo, a phone ping — nothing else — informed us that the “reserved” rental was already rented. Dead tired and without a room, we had to navigate a strange new city and find a place. Fast.

The platform (I won’t name which one because they all do this) was entirely unreachable. They collect their middleman cut when the transaction was made, and again when the room is taken by someone new. Transactions make money both from tenants and from vendors.

In Toronto, the owner of the high-rise security condo had no obligation to speak or write to us in any way.

There is a process to ask for a refund. It’s complex, lengthy, and not worth the time one would waste of your precious vacation time.

On the other side of the transaction of a temporary rental, the private property owner could lose privacy, noise control, take on damaged property, deal with theft, fraud (on both ends), and much more.

More fees end up being added on. Prices have nearly doubled due to these and other factors, and more people are now returning back to hotel accommodation.

In the world of all transactions online, there is a great deal of common courtesy and humanity lost. It is frankly, dangerous to our survival, because although our trip was a relatively tiny situation, losing the personal touch in getting food, shelter, fuel, and other resources actually matters to our social belonging. If we do not behave in the ways in which we co-evolved to cooperate and accommodate, we literally lose our ability to interact civilly with one another.

Other gig opportunities abound that raise concerns

Another example is a customer service gig at a giant credit card company or other such services. Getting to talk to a living, speaking person who bears the brunt of angry customers sounds like a horrible job on the front lines. The bank CEOS do not deal with those of us who pay their salaries. Please check out what a bank executive makes and compare it to a clerk or other service representative.

There are physical and health concerns for workers. For example, EHS, environmental health and safety, helps unions regulate some conditions. But most contract jobs do not offer this option.

There are many, many jobs that require the mechanical operation of equipment, repetitive motion, facing traffic, heavy lifting, and moving at as fast a pace as possible.

If you work among fumes all day, or if you are constantly under the roar and rancor of traffic exhaust, you could pay a heavy toll on your health.

Mental health is just as important, as being distracted from the sounds of the natural world — as well as disrupting them — workers begin to feel a profound sense of loss of our belonging, and protection, of our emissions and trash upon air, water, soil, and habitats.

Whether conscious of it or not, human workers are not machines. We are not disposable. Neither are the living resources that support and sustain life.

Again, we human beings once interacted with the postal worker, or other delivery rep, on a personal level. Today, it is rush, drop, and go. It also creates many tons of trash and questionable working environments.

Productivity or hustle culture in a full time job also presents problems. Having just one job, but feeling constant stress to outperform others at work brings toxicity that may be different than working side gigs, but it can be just as damaging.

Our world changes rapidly at a cost

Our world, due to the accelerated pace of productivity, hustle, and side-gigs, and the external and social costs they require is not recognizable to anyone who lived before the digital age.

We can look at fast fashion, delivery foods, and customer “service”with no personal touch. We can look at the extra work now typically done by the consumer who now must set up accounts online.

Our distribution system of goods and services may be called “efficient” to some, but everyone, everywhere must reflect upon “at what cost?”

