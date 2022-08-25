I Always Share My History of Abuse With Narcissists

It happened last July. I was having a conversation outside of my building with the security guard. In this conversation, he brought up the loss of his grandmother.

I felt for him and his loss so I brought up the end of my last relationship to him and opened up about the circumstances surrounding it. When I was finished he got quiet.

It seemed like the weight of my new perspective of men was starting to register, before saying something that caught my attention, and off guard.

He said:

Damn. He messed it up for everybody.

He said it more to himself than he did to me, which was very strange. He also said it with this look of genuine annoyance, and it struck a chord because it wasn’t the kind of annoyance that stems from empathy.

It was the kind of annoyance I’ve only seen in abusers when they realize an ulterior motive isn’t going to work.

It felt off and suspicious. Although I’ve been told this numerous times before. From men, only. This was the first time I was finally hearing these words for what they really mean.

Predatory Language 101

When a narcissist speaks once, listen twice

At one point, I took this comment as genuine concern. I would have seen it as him “caring” enough about me to be mad that another man might’ve hurt me so bad. In fact, I would have translated this phrase as:

Because of what you’ve been through your ability to trust might be too damaged for you to open up and love again. Which will affect your ability to trust me.

Yea, I rolled my eyes too.

Back then I lived in a fantasy world where people still genuinely gave a damn about one another.

I was also gaslit into thinking this was the sentiment because this was always the reason given behind the statement, anytime I heard it. It was also the same one he gave me as well, once I got suspicious enough to ask him what he meant by it.

I knew it was a lie, it felt like a lie

He was way too upset for someone who didn’t know me well enough to care that much. I’m not saying people can’t care, I’m saying he didn’t.

None of that frustration had anything to do with the impact my trauma had on me. This was about the wisdom my trauma was costing him. It made me far too mentally mature for him to manipulate me. And he knew it.

This was the experience that taught me to listen twice when someone is talking. As a result, I replayed his words and stopped paying attention to the words themselves, and started focusing on what he meant.

Communication Is a Crucial Part of the Hunt

Narcissists need conversation to vet their victims

Because this is how they gain your trust through communication. This is when they further assess the target and learn the necessary information about you to learn how you need to be manipulated.

I say “further assess” because nine times out of ten a narcissist has already been watching you. sizing you up and deciphering when to make their move, at the right time.

Their initial conversation with you, or their first full-length conversation with you, is the icing on the cake, for them.

The details you give them during this time are then used to decipher how they have to hook you in and it’s where they learn what abuse tactics are needed.

Usually, this is done by listening with intention. You may come to find out this is the only time they ever truly listen to you at all.

Why does this work?

Because everybody wants to be heard, and hardly anyone listens. So much so, that it’s easy to miss how someone is listening when you’re talking, which means missing red flags. Have you ever seen a narcissist talk about themselves?

Sometimes they don’t even make eye contact. They’ll look up into the sky as if they’re telling you a fairy-tale (because they usually are to some extent). They might even smile too intensely or seem overly animated as they try to oversell their story.

The point is they are so wrapped up in themselves they often miss when you’ve checked out of the conversation. Especially the overt narcs.

You could walk out of the room and come back with popcorn and they wouldn’t miss a beat. They’d probably follow you out and back in, still talking.

Regardless, as scared as we all may be of opening up, we also want to talk because we still want to be heard. Conversations make room for that to happen.

Everybody Wants to Be Heard

It’s this wisdom that predators prey on

Oh, they hear you, but it’s not with good intentions. Again, they listen to learn how to use you to their advantage. It’s how they scan your identity and learn how to manipulate and mold you.

Whatever it was I said to that security guard in that conversation let him know I wasn’t going to be as easy as he silently assumed. That’s why I knew the words he spoke weren’t what he really meant.

What he really meant was:

Damn. He ruined it for other men like us because now she’s gonna be too smart to fall for most of my strategies, if any of them at all. Now I’m gonna have to try harder. Now she’s going to be too much work to play because she’s too wise to how this game goes. She knows too much, and it’s his fault. Now, she’s not going to be so easy.

I’m ad-libbing, but the gist doesn’t change.

I wasn’t going to be an easy target. My prior experience was going to make it harder for him to wait me out (because predators will wait). It was clear to him I knew much more about what to look out for and be aware of.

He knew he would be waiting in vain by waiting on me because what I went through with my ex helped me develop my own sharper predatory skill when it comes to communication as well,

Listening.

Listen and You’ll Learn

Narcissists tend to talk to their own detriment

I’ve learned when you don’t show negative emotions, or respond at all, narcs usually keep talking. Too much and to their detriment.

After the security guard explained how he was so concerned about my ability to trust a man again he gave me all the typical conversational red flags:

I’m a good guy/I’m one of the good guys

You can trust me

I go to church (“I’m a man of God”)

I have a daughter (implying he wouldn’t do that to someone else’s)

He then went on to prove every last one of my theories correct, but I continued to keep my cool, look unphased, and allow him to talk.

I’m a writer and needed the experience so I figured what the hell. Good thing I did because no sooner than that did he feel safe enough to unmask himself.

When he did I would not only find out that he had a live-in girlfriend of nearly a decade (which someone would later tell me was HIS WIFE), with whom he shares his four-year-old daughter but, she was also due to give birth to his son,

That following week.

But Wait, There’s More

The conversation went left and got unsurprisingly disrespectful

He expressed a desire to “make love with” me. He said he suddenly had these “unexpected” and “unintentional” feelings for me and asked “politely” if I would sleep with him.

(To be fair, he did say “please”.)

When I asked him how he could say this to me, with a child due in a matter of days, his response was:

She’s just my baby’s mother.

And the ever so famous,

There’s just something about you.

Clearly, this conversation was beyond degrading but I had research to do and an article to finish so I kept my cool and let this play out. There was no point in reacting because you don’t get the information you need that way.

But I’m also no stranger to depravity.

I’ve learned to observe, analyze, and learn. I study people and learn why they do the things they do. After all, in the end, I got myself a story to write based on my findings. And you get to read the hot take.

Ultimately, I turned him down and told him that I will, personally, choose to be the one to have respect for his relationship since he clearly did not. To which he then played dumb and asked me “how?”.

I brushed him off and told him I didn’t return any of his feelings and let him know that he was absolutely right, my ex did mess it up for everybody. Especially, people with bad intentions, like him.

Most Red Flags Appear in Casual Conversations

Even when everyone is on their “best behavior”

If a man ever tells you that your experience with an abusive partner has “messed it up for everyone” learn to hear these words as the predatory language they are. And then take it as a compliment.

Because it is.

It means you’re not the easy target they pegged you for. You are not going to be easy to abuse. Sometimes sharing your history of abuse is the smartest thing you can do.

I say this because, in my personal experience, this is when I’d see the wheels start turning in their heads. Abusers tend to perceive any display of your openness and vulnerability as their cue to:

underestimate you

undermine you, and

let their mask slip

Many red flags will appear in your initial conversation with a narcissist, or abuser. You’ve gotta pay attention. I’ve personally found the more open you are the more their mask slips.

Somehow they think your traumatic experience makes you stupid and clueless. Failing to realize that the more you experience the more you’re able to vet them correctly and avoid wasting your time with them.

But this story has a happy ending. Allow me to end this article on a very positive note with an update. This sleezebag ended up losing his job at the start of this year.

It happened after he was reported for his predatory and illegal actions, which included doing drugs and getting drunk on the job. Guess somebody messed it up for him too.

(Wink.)

—

