I Am a 31-Year-old Failure and 4 Thoughts Helping Me To Accept It

“Through pride we are ever deceiving ourselves. But deep down below the surface of the average conscience a still, small voice says to us, something is out of tune. ”

― Carl Gustav Jung

Age isn’t just number for a person who ticked no boxes — It’s a painful reminder.

I am a 31- year-old single woman from India.

I work in a MNC, growing slowly in a job and working with a team I happened to like.

Then what’s wrong with you? you may ask.

I am not a shred near the life I planned for me in my teens or even in my late 20s.

I feel like a train wreck.

No amount of inspirational videos, self-help articles is helping me.

What’s it with 31 you may ask, I am relatively young and if I am blessed, then I have a long way to go.

Yes, there are 40 and 50 something people with questions, filled with pressing emptiness but factoring all this is not helping me.

I know life isn’t fair.

I am well aware of all platitudes that — Life will go on, Be happy for all the good things in life, People have it worse.

Well, what about the people who have it better than me?

By cognitive bias I am only seeing them!

The past three weeks have been a blur.

Something about hitting the mid of a year without any worthy thing to credit for all these years is bothering me more than ever and I can’t ignore the feeling anymore.

And my no-marriage, a debt to clear status isn’t exactly the status I want to be with when I planned what I would be doing in my 30s.

I am avoiding meeting friends (those who remain) because of the salary comparisons, marriage proposal questions or to complain about how 30 sucks when their 5-year-old child is running around me.

I know it does but in a very different way for me.

…

The Dating Scene Woes

My experience with dating scene is taking a toll because I fear that I am that 31 year old woman (never married, no recent breakup story). I am bored of bringing my quirky personality to match up for it. I am playing a game myself and my horniness isn’t helping much.

I am getting questions like “what has kept you single so far?” or “why does a catch like you was never in a relationship ?”.

Honestly, I don’t have an answer for what exactly is wrong with me.

Maybe, I can explain my childhood trauma or Daddy issues that resulted in a fear of abandonment or the abusive boyfriend that scarred my idea of relationship.

That’s keeping me away from falling in love, maybe.

But does anyone from the dating apps care?

There are also millions of people in the world with similar issues and in a committed relationships.

It just didn’t happen for me.

I am 31, flirty but not at all thriving.

…

When I tried sharing my angst with my friends these are the common recommendations:

We all have experienced it it will be fine as the years progresses, so get married.

Stop overthinking and do your work and get married.

Get married, have a family for yourself and it will all be fine because you will have a support system.

You have so much free time and yes, get married (whoever told marriage is a great use of your time and also one-stop solution for all of life’s woes is single for sure!)

To set the context, arranged marriages are still common in India and marrying someone and assuming he is the one is encouraged by lot of families than finding the one yourself.

I deleted Instagram because I did not have the stamina to stomach all the so “called” normal things my friends are doing.

I uninstalled WhatsApp for the same reasons.

God knows what they are going through but all that I see is their happy faces and it’s not helping me.

Do I need therapy again? maybe.

But I decided using this low point in my life to confront the fears instead of running away from it for once:

The angst, the gnawing sense of failure eating me away everyday.

The fear to sit in a group who are in different stages in life.

The fear of becoming irrelevant compared to 20-something people in my career, in the dating scene.

The fear of feeling the odd one out (more than usual) in family functions.

I am the same person with a bunch of extra white hairs with no new car, nor apartment nor a proposal to get a seat in the normal people table.

But I want to live through this.

Here’s what I am doing:

1. I am not forcing any drastic change to my life in the form of a 4 months or 6 month plan

I keep reading that the only way to solve your problems is to change the way you are living.

Change your job, change the place you live, get a new hair colour, try retail therapy.

I feel lot of such recommendations is to just do something out of the world and things will be alright or buy enough things to make the rich billionaires even richer the next minute.

I am not setting unattainable goals and forcing myself to come up with miracles because all these are excuses to stop feeling that sinking feeling.

If I want to do anything, I am encouraging to break them up into baby steps and set just one goal.

…

2. I am acknowledging the rules of the society and accepting I didn’t live by it

There is also a lot of culture influence and advice I heard from people in my 20s that affects me.

Growing up in a Indian family and seeing my friends married off at 25 something or find the one within 30, travelling, buying houses, taking their parents and their inlaws for world tours at 30 seemed the (only) right way to live a life.

I had learnt to ridicule the people who did not live up to it and took it as a lesson never to end up like them.

Today, I am living a life that’s a mockery of this entire concept and I give myself permission to feel the frustration and the self-ridicule (Why don’t they teach this at school?)

I have read enough about timelines being irrelevant.

I might be a late bloomer or I might wilt before blooming at all.

But what I am not doing is living with hope that someday I will become all that I ever wanted.

I am totally okay if I die unknown, doing nothing, a nobody.

It’s cool.

I have heard enough advice from colleagues, friends to get married before it’s too late. That ticking biological clock. (To contribute for no reason to the second most populated country in the world only because I need leave behind the next generation, my bloodline. Trust me, they won’t do any better!)

The only thing marriage will do is give extra anxiety due to the responsibilities that come with it.

I would rather face it alone with therapy than drag two families with me in the process.

As for the thriving career nor the dreamy apartment, I don’t measure up to classmates I termed average who are doing all this and more.

No, this did not teach me to treat everyone equally.

I am jealous, there is no way around this except accepting it.

I want to look this fact in the eye rather than drown myself with self-help advice.

…

3. The anger is real

In recent years childhood traumas have gained discussions and rightfully so.

Our ability to face life,to find love is influenced by how we were treated as children.

I was never in a steady loving relationship with my family.

I had to earn the love through excelling academically and being a “good girl”.

Circumstances had forced me to step up, take important family decisions when I was barely in my teens.

I tell my close friends that late 20s is when I am actually living my childhood.

I am carrying the anger, the denial, the worthlessness till today.

People have told me to forgive and forget. I have been asked to thankful for (atleast) being educated, fed when lots of people have had it worse. Not helping!

I am not stupid enough to prescribe letting go of anger to me or anyone for the scars inflicted repeatedly over the years will need same number of years or more to heal.

I accept that this anger will be a part of me and I am choosing to be aware of it.

…

4. I accept that I need let go of a lot of people than usual

In my friends group (when I had one), I was notorious for disappearing from WhatsApp and Instagram without a notice and making them search for me.

I have been accused of not being for my friends when they went through personal loss.

In my defence, I was not in the right place to guide them nor had the strength to say the right words when I myself was in severe depression.

For the ones who understand, I don’t need to explain. I am choosing them.

I am also giving myself permission to be a bad absentee friend for some amazing people.

…

Final Thoughts

“People will do anything, no matter how absurd, in order to avoid facing their own soul. One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.”

― Carl Jung

I have tried letting go of all attachments.

I have tried showing up as the successful person I want to be, because having a want they say, creates a lacking.

I have written notebooks of affirmations, had given enough self pep-talks that rival Tony Robbins.

Nothing worked.

Maybe, the approach is to take in all the angst, let the sinking feeings wash me for God knows how long.

Is there a hidden message universe has for me?

I don’t believe so.

Is it preparing me for better or worse things in life?

I don’t want to crack that mystery either.

I am giving myself the permission to be just the miserable, fallen, pathetic mess I am.

In all that lowest of feelings, I do feel a sense of freedom.

That is helping me!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

