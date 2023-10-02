I Am Learning to Manage Money Fears

This is the first time I am writing about money online.

How do you talk about it when in your gut you think it’s not your value? Also, you’ve been fortunate to have enough to meet your needs and strong wants.

I don’t come from a lot of money. Like many Indian middle-class millennials.

We had little growing up, but it was enough for our needs. Still, it was a common topic in discussions, sometimes heated ones. I decided early I needed a lot more to avoid painful discussions in life.

The career choices I made were driven to end this worry once and for all.

…

The Ups and Downs

At 26, I became financially free. I spent less than $10,000 to become an engineer and pursue a Master’s in Business Administration from top colleges in India. If there was a price for resourcefulness, I’d like it, please.

My job after MBA offered a significantly high Return on Investment (RoI). I didn’t look back from there.

I had 25–100% increments for 8+ years. I wasn’t thinking of money, but more about dreams. This led me to move to Europe from India.

When I moved to Canada in 2019, it was the first time in my working life I started worrying about money. Getting used to being paid half of what you’re used to can be tough. Canadian economy has lower-paying jobs compared to many developed economies and opportunities are limited.

Canada has many advantages such as great education and healthcare, but I also needed to manage this disadvantage.

Inherently, I am a person who’s happy with less. I don’t need designer handbags, mansions, sports cars or diamonds to be happy. I have tried some of these, and learned quickly how they don’t affect my happiness.

My husband said it the right way when we got married. ‘Dal (lentil curry), chawal (rice) and chai (tea)’ is what I need for my happiness. I want to continue to be this person.

However, my concern about money keeps coming back in the last few years. I fear not having enough.

…

Recently, I read a book which is helping me reframe my fears about money. It’s called “It’s not your money” by Tosha Silver. The core idea of the book is acceptance leads to abundance.

‘Abundance’ as a concept is appealing to me, but I haven’t been intentional before 2023. Abundance follows detachment. An example is saying, ‘The money’ instead of ‘my money’. After all, money is a means to an end and not the end.

The default script in our brain reminds us of scarce resources and how we all share the same pie. The pie isn’t growing any bigger, but the pieces are getting smaller.

Yet, radical acceptance in the present can open the doors to possibilities of more pies.

Acceptance is something we gift ourselves first to receive from others.

‘Acceptance is neither resignation nor powerlessness, but an opening for the next right action.’ — Tosha Silver

…

A New Approach

The author describes five ways to practise abundance, which struck a chord with me.

1. Stop complaining about the situation. In my situation, it means looking at the opportunities in unconventional paths than being stuck on the problem.

2. Find something to be grateful for. Anything counts.

We have much to appreciate and we can only hope to have the wisdom to appreciate the present. One day, my husband and I were discussing money while walking in a park. I told him the amount we have saved, and he immediately responded to it saying how about our billion dollar baby?

I couldn’t agree more. No amount of money can ever equate the amount of happiness and growth I am experiencing with my daughter.

3. Be ready to discard the old to make room for new. It could be possessions or thoughts. I want to make this a weekly habit, if not more regular.

4. Be open to receiving with open arms : So often we close ourselves to gifts and help either by doubting ourselves or others.

If we open ourselves up to it, we can receive many gifts of abundance. The more you get awed, the more you believe in miracles and the more you offer it to others.

5. Last, but not the least, we need to connect more with divine energy. Many people do this through meditation or spending time in the nature.

To me, writing is also a way to connect with the divine.

…

What This means?

I have enough, and I am trusting the universe to give me enough in the future with the right actions.

This is the path I am choosing.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Josh Appel on Unsplash