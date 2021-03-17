I Am Proud of You! | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
Apparently it doesn’t have an algorithm for kindness. :0)
I am proud of all of you!
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
hey kids how are you today
00:03
hey my world’s been turned upside down
00:06
as you can imagine so I’m still trying
00:09
to process everything and so I haven’t
00:12
had the bandwidth to be able to produce
00:14
my video in time to release it today on
00:19
Thursday so I’m still planning to do a
00:22
how-to I just haven’t been able to to
00:25
get to it and so hopefully in the next
00:27
couple days I’ll be able to to get that
00:29
out but I anyway I wanted to leave you
00:34
with a message to maybe buy myself a
00:36
little bit of time I got a bad joke for
00:41
you of course I thought about going on
00:43
an all almond diet but that’s just nuts
00:47
ok you know what I have to tell you – so
00:51
I’ve been reading your comments again as
00:53
much as I possibly can but again they’re
00:56
overwhelming but one of the comments
00:57
that I I usually give a thumbs up to
01:00
whenever I see it is protect this man at
01:03
all costs I love that please protect me
01:06
I I need it I’m I’m overwhelmed by this
01:08
and I asked for your prayers and so
01:13
please I covet your prayers just because
01:16
this is all so new to me I had no idea
01:19
was gonna be like this so one one thing
01:23
of encouragement I just want to leave
01:25
you with is I know when I was younger I
01:28
let critics keep me from doing things
01:32
that I might have done otherwise I
01:34
didn’t want to stick and want to get out
01:36
of my comfort zone
01:37
and so don’t let that happen to you go
01:42
ahead and get up put yourself out there
01:43
if there’s something that you’re a
01:45
little scared of doing I just want to
01:48
encourage you to do it so I want to read
01:50
the man in the arena I get a little
01:54
choked up on this so hopefully I’ll make
01:55
it through but by Teddy Roosevelt the
01:58
man in the arena and it just kind of
02:00
puts things in perspective ok I’m just
02:02
going to read it to you I memorized it
02:04
at one time but um anyway I think it’d
02:07
be easier for me to read it so it’s not
02:09
the critic who counts not the man who
02:12
points out how this
02:13
man stumbles or where the doer of Deeds
02:16
could have done them better the credit
02:18
belongs to the man who is actually in
02:20
the arena whose face is marred by dust
02:23
and sweat and blood who strives
02:26
valiantly who airs who comes short again
02:29
and again because there’s no effort
02:32
without error and shortcoming but who
02:35
does actually strive to do the deeds who
02:38
knows great enthusiasms the great
02:40
devotions who spends himself in a worthy
02:42
cause Who at the best knows in the end
02:45
the triumph of high achievement and who
02:48
at the worst if he fails at least he
02:51
fails while daring greatly so that his
02:54
place shall never be with those cold and
02:56
timid souls who neither know victory nor
02:59
defeat
03:00
I love you I’m proud of you god bless
03:04
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
