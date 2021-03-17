Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / I Am Proud of You! | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

I Am Proud of You! | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

The internet can't understand what you all just did!

by

 

By Dad, How Do I

.

.

Apparently it doesn’t have an algorithm for kindness. :0)
I am proud of all of you!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids how are you today
00:03
hey my world’s been turned upside down
00:06
as you can imagine so I’m still trying
00:09
to process everything and so I haven’t
00:12
had the bandwidth to be able to produce
00:14
my video in time to release it today on
00:19
Thursday so I’m still planning to do a
00:22
how-to I just haven’t been able to to
00:25
get to it and so hopefully in the next
00:27
couple days I’ll be able to to get that
00:29
out but I anyway I wanted to leave you
00:34
with a message to maybe buy myself a
00:36
little bit of time I got a bad joke for
00:41
you of course I thought about going on
00:43
an all almond diet but that’s just nuts
00:47
ok you know what I have to tell you – so
00:51
I’ve been reading your comments again as
00:53
much as I possibly can but again they’re
00:56
overwhelming but one of the comments
00:57
that I I usually give a thumbs up to
01:00
whenever I see it is protect this man at
01:03
all costs I love that please protect me
01:06
I I need it I’m I’m overwhelmed by this
01:08
and I asked for your prayers and so
01:13
please I covet your prayers just because
01:16
this is all so new to me I had no idea
01:19
was gonna be like this so one one thing
01:23
of encouragement I just want to leave
01:25
you with is I know when I was younger I
01:28
let critics keep me from doing things
01:32
that I might have done otherwise I
01:34
didn’t want to stick and want to get out
01:36
of my comfort zone
01:37
and so don’t let that happen to you go
01:42
ahead and get up put yourself out there
01:43
if there’s something that you’re a
01:45
little scared of doing I just want to
01:48
encourage you to do it so I want to read
01:50
the man in the arena I get a little
01:54
choked up on this so hopefully I’ll make
01:55
it through but by Teddy Roosevelt the
01:58
man in the arena and it just kind of
02:00
puts things in perspective ok I’m just
02:02
going to read it to you I memorized it
02:04
at one time but um anyway I think it’d
02:07
be easier for me to read it so it’s not
02:09
the critic who counts not the man who
02:12
points out how this
02:13
man stumbles or where the doer of Deeds
02:16
could have done them better the credit
02:18
belongs to the man who is actually in
02:20
the arena whose face is marred by dust
02:23
and sweat and blood who strives
02:26
valiantly who airs who comes short again
02:29
and again because there’s no effort
02:32
without error and shortcoming but who
02:35
does actually strive to do the deeds who
02:38
knows great enthusiasms the great
02:40
devotions who spends himself in a worthy
02:42
cause Who at the best knows in the end
02:45
the triumph of high achievement and who
02:48
at the worst if he fails at least he
02:51
fails while daring greatly so that his
02:54
place shall never be with those cold and
02:56
timid souls who neither know victory nor
02:59
defeat
03:00
I love you I’m proud of you god bless
03:04
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

