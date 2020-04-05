I am Who I Define Myself As

By Erika Hernandez

My biggest fear is being nothing in life, being another disappointment and living check by check and being angry at the world. Being the youngest of four, I know who I want to be. I crave being the first one to be someone. I see the way my parents view my siblings with such sorrow. I can’t and won’t carry that kind of weight. I wish to prove to everyone that I will be able to carry my own weight. The satisfaction of proving everyone wrong who said I can’t be anything in life is my biggest craving in life.

Image credit: Janna Rae Nieto