I Asked a Stranger ’36 Questions That Lead to Love’ and Met My Future Husband

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

The smoldering, blonde, blue-eyed German I had a one-night stand with two weeks ago in Munich was now sitting in front of me in a bar in Barcelona. As in — he flew from Munich to Barcelona to see me. For our second date.

I never expected to see this man ever again. After all, we met on Tinder on my last night in Germany. It wasn’t supposed to be anything more than a drunken, fun night (oh, and what a drunken, fun night it was).

But here he was. Holding my hand across the high-top as we sipped cava and nibbled on croquetas de jamón serrano.

After leaving Munich, I flew to Stockholm and then to Barcelona to spend the last few days of my vacation. You see, I had recently quit my job and ended a relationship back home, and therefore decided to treat myself to a little solo Eurotrip.

Well, it obviously wasn’t as solo as I thought. The German messaged me a few days after we met and asked if he could fly down to Spain for the weekend. Remembering his delightful sense of humor and unbelievably good looks, I said yes.

“I have a question for you,” he asked, polishing off the remaining bubbles in his glass.

I raised my eyebrow, “Sure, go ahead.”

The German pulled out his phone and furrowed his brow while scrolling on the screen. “Ah, here it is. Okay. First question.”

“First question?” I asked, uncomfortably shifting my legs under the table. “What is this, an interview?”

He smirked, “It’s something I read online. 36 Questions That Lead to Love.”

“A personality quiz?”

“No,” he chuckled, “Something from the New York Times. Apparently, if we answer these questions together, we will fall in love with each other.”

I sat in silence, processing why my one-night stand was using the phrase “fall in love with each other”. We were only on our second date. Yes, granted it felt like a couple’s trip as we would be staying in the same Airbnb for two nights. But Jesus Christ— I didn’t even know the man’s last name.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He gave my hand a squeeze. “It’s just a game. For fun. Obviously, you’ve probably already fallen in love with me just from my good looks and charismatic charm,” he joked, running his free hand through his hair.

I let out a nervous laugh.

“Come on! Relax. First question — given the choice of anyone in the world, whom would you want as a dinner guest?”

An image of my grandmother immediately popped into my mind. She died when I was ten but lived with my parents and me up until then while she struggled with Alzheimer’s.

“I guess my grandmother. She died almost 20 years ago. She didn’t speak much English because she immigrated from China, but I would have loved to have heard her stories now that I’m older.”

His face softened as he continued to stroke my fingers. “I’m sorry to hear that. I’m sure she had some good stories.”

I didn’t have too many memories of my grandmother, but the few that I had were strong. Imagining her sitting across the dinner table while I served her my version of my Chinese dumplings made me smile.

The German ordered another round of drinks while he asked me more about my grandmother. Thirty minutes later, we had discussed everything from the war in China (which my grandmother fled) to infidelity (since my grandfather was unfaithful while they were separated during the war).

After dinner, we walked through the streets holding each other tightly. Partially tipsy from the cava and partially trying to keep each other warm from the winter breeze. We had walked side by side like this before — in Munich and earlier that day — but this time, something felt different.

I felt a little safer. A little more connected. And a little more…loved.

Of course, I told myself that it was in no way because of that fucking quiz. I’ve spent many, many dates with many, many men talking about my past or my family or my love for Chinese food. And then we’d sleep together or date for two months, and that was that.

That night, we talked through six more questions and stayed awake until three in the morning. We told each other that we should get through all 36 questions before he flew back to Munich. It was our personal mission for Barcelona.

On our last night together, the German took me to a beautiful paella restaurant in the heart of El Born. By the time the check came, we had answered each and every question.

He told me about his best friend and how he missed being close to another old friend from school. I learned that he ached to have kids one day, especially considering all his siblings already had them. He told me about his struggles to become a freelancer and that he dated a girl who broke up with him because he wouldn’t convert to Islam. I knew that his father died the previous year and that he himself was no longer scared of death.

I had only known this man for three days (four counting the one-night stand), but I felt like I knew every part of him.

While we had asked and answered all 36 questions, the German told me there was still one part of the experiment we had left. Apparently, we both needed to maintain eye contact in complete silence for four minutes.

Four. Whole. Minutes.

As an American, being silent for any amount of time longer than 45 seconds is torture. Awkwardly staring into someone’s face while doing so was therefore going to be an absolute nightmare.

“I don’t think so,” I shook my head.

He rolled his eyes, “We’ve come this far. Are you just nervous that you’ll fall in love with me?”

“Fine!” I slammed my hand on the table.

The German pulled out his phone and opened the timer app.

“Ready? Set. Go.”

It only took about three seconds until I started to giggle awkwardly. You can’t even begin to imagine how unnatural it was to stare at someone without saying anything. I wondered what the other people in the bar thought about us. What the waiter thought. What he thought.

His face was playful yet stern, but he immediately shot me a look as if to say, don’t you dare make me laugh now. I calmed myself down, keeping a soft gaze into his eyes while I felt his penetrating stare into mine.

As the seconds ticked by, I started to feel less flushed. The awkwardness started to fade. He could comfort me without saying a single word. It was then I realized I was no longer looking at a stranger. His eyes — those gorgeous smoldering blue eyes — told me everything.

You’re beautiful. You’re funny. I’m so glad I flew down here. Will I ever see you again? I’m so glad I met you.

We didn’t need any more questions to know that it worked. We were in love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***