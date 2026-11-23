The first time Jake Christensen helped me take a shower, he lit candles. Electronic ones, set up all around the bathroom. Then he put on a playlist he had made for the occasion. One of the songs was “Dirty Little Secret,” except when Jake sang along, it became “Dirty Little Ceez.”

His theory was simple. If this was going to be awkward anyway, he would turn the awkwardness all the way up, as far as it could go, because that would make him more comfortable. After you’ve been serenaded in a candlelit bathroom by your roommate, there isn’t a lot left to be uncomfortable about.

I have spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. I was diagnosed at age 10. I can’t get out of bed, shower, or get dressed on my own. So when I started at BYU-Idaho, the classes were the easy part. The hard part was figuring out who was going to get me up in the morning and put me to bed at night.

I didn’t have insurance at the time, so I didn’t have paid caregivers. Every caregiver I had was a volunteer. I would ask people to give me one day of their week, a morning or a night, to help me get out of bed, take a shower or get back into bed. I found a place to live, asked an old friend to be my roommate while I figured out everything else and pieced the week together one volunteer at a time.

I managed my first semester that way. Somewhere in that semester, I met a group of guys who would end up changing my life.

As the semester was winding down, I was trying to figure out where I was going to live next and what I was going to do. Jake took me aside and asked what my plans were. I told him what I was looking at. Then he invited me to move in with them and be their roommate. He said they would help with my care once I moved in, and that it would be easier to manage that way.

I remember asking him if he understood what he was asking.

Helping me isn’t a favor you do once. It’s every morning and every night. It’s showers, getting dressed, getting into bed, and sometimes getting through the night.

He didn’t hesitate. He said yes. They still wanted me as their roommate, and they wanted to help.

That’s how I ended up living with Jake Christensen, his brother Gunnar Christensen, Jacob Justice, Trevor Rubio and Trevor Morrill. None of them had caregiving experience. They learned on me. They took turns with the mornings and the nights. They showered me, dressed me for class, made sure I ate, brushed my teeth and put me to bed, and then went and did their own homework. They were the core group, but they weren’t the only ones. Other roommates and friends stepped in over the years too, and I’m still in touch with many of them, long after that first semester.

When I got sick with a cold, they took turns making sure I was comfortable and OK. When Thanksgiving came around, Jake took me home with him to Boise, Idaho, so I could spend it with his family. He was always going out of his way to make sure I felt included.

We’ve all moved to Utah since then. There were a couple of years when life pulled us in different directions, but we never lost contact. We still get together on my birthday and other special occasions. More than a decade after that conversation, they are still helping me.

To me, they became brothers. They are the truest example of Christlike service I know, because they gave up a lot to take me in, and they never stopped.

When people talk about what makes a good man, they usually picture something grand. What I got was meek and humble, and in turn, it humbled me. It looked like a guy setting up fake candles in a bathroom so neither of us had to feel awkward. It looked like a group of college roommates giving up their mornings and their nights for someone who couldn’t pay them back.

Jake understood exactly what he was asking. He said yes anyway.

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