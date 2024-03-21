I Believe That Fear and Insecurity Are at the Root of Most Male Gender Violence

Looking at the statistics, it’s clear that men’s mental health in the U.K. is not generally very good. Suicide is the number one cause of death for men under fifty, and every day the news has some examples of men behaving in harmful ways, especially towards women, which clearly signals that they’re not at all comfortable in, or with, themselves. There’s rightful condemnation of this behaviour, but at the same time nothing like enough being done to understand its causes so that effective preventative action could be taken, and there is very little support available for men who are struggling with emotional issues.

I work with a U.K.-based organisation called Beyond Equality, delivering mental well-being workshops to groups of men of all types and ages. We follow a programme of simple activities, mostly based around providing the opportunity and encouragement for them to share their feelings and emotions. This can be a profound experience, especially for older men like me. Most of us were given a clear message when we were boys that we should not show any kind of vulnerability, with the result that burying feelings became such second nature that often we’re not even aware of doing it. This instinct to suppress or hide what we were made to think of as “weakness” means that many men go through life without experiencing the healing that comes with expressing emotions – other than those like anger that are considered ‘acceptable’ for a man.

For some of the guys, the workshop is the first time they’ve felt free and safe to speak and listen from the heart, sharing their true feelings in an open and uncensored way. Previously they might have had a general sense that something was wrong but didn’t know how to talk about it, and it came out as anger or aggression. When we ask for feedback after a session, the usual response is that being listened to is a new and affirming experience for them, and they feel much lighter afterwards. This shows me that stereotypical ‘shut down’ male behaviour is not hard-wired into our brains, and that emotional openness is something we can all learn, to the benefit of ourselves and everyone around us.

Another important idea we introduce is that there are as many “masculinities” as there are different types of men, and that they are all equally valid. None of us need try to fit into a narrow ‘man-box’ of acceptable feelings and behaviour; the main thing is to feel connected with, and act in a way that is true to, our own male spirit – accepting and respecting ourselves and offering the same to others. The very opposite of the macho misogyny proposed by ‘manfluencers’ like Andrew Tate, which is harmful to everyone, and I assume is promoted by him because he knows he can make money from seeming to be supportive of men at a time when there is so little else on offer.

I’ve just read that male violence and abuse – including coercive control, which is less visible but equally harmful – is the main case of mental illness for women in the U.K. I believe that if more men felt confident of their worth as individuals and as human beings, there would be less of this destructive behaviour. It’s another powerful reason why we urgently need more professional support made available to both men and women who are having psychological difficulties

In the meantime, from what I’ve seen, meeting regularly together in a group where they can share concerns and problems in a safe space is an effective and easily achievable way for men to enable and encourage each other to move in a positive direction, which will also bring massive benefits to the women they may interact or be involved with.

