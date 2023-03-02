I Broke No Contact With the Malignant Narcissist

This story takes place sometime in the fall of 2018. I was at a place in my life where I wanted inner peace and that involved going into my past and making amends with people I still had issues with — narcissists included.

(Similar to Zoe Kravitz’s character in High Fidelity, but I hadn’t even heard of the show at the time of me making this mistake.)

I began,

making calls

sending texts and emails, and even

going to see

The ghosts of my past that were haunting me.

One of those ghosts was a very dangerous narcissist I have told you about in the following articles:

and

Dwayne.

I called his number (blocking my own) one night and instantly felt my body shaking. This is when I should have hung up.

But I was still learning the signals my body was giving me whenever it sensed that I was specifically in spiritual danger so I didn’t and what would happen next would be an experience I really want to forget,

But a lesson I can’t afford to.

He Answered the Phone

I asked if it was him just to be sure, t had been years since I’d dialed this number. He said it was and asked who it was on the other end and I

He seemed not only genuinely surprised to be hearing from me but happy.

I felt the words pouring out because I knew I was nervous but I had something to say, so…

I told him I was calling to apologize.

(Smh. Yea you read that right.)

Even he was shocked.

I told him I wanted to apologize and before I could initially finish my sentence he told me my apology would not be accepted because I had absolutely nothing to apologize for.

He said I did absolutely nothing wrong to him (or wrong at all).

But that wasn’t the truth.

I Was the New Supply — And I Knew It

You see, I was the new supply.

He was preparing to discard his ex (maybe she was I was replacing his ex and it was the first time in my life I ever stepped into this position knowingly.

I just didn’t understand the dynamics of narcissistic relationships, let alone the term ‘narcissism’.

Back then, I simply believed the sob story of his toxic relationship and I believed she was the villain. I was a pick-me who got exactly what she wanted — picked. And I paid the price for it.

And it almost cost me my life.

I never said this before but part of the reason I stayed with Dwayne was that I was punishing myself.

I felt like I deserved my beatings for being the other woman and for the chaos and the fallout it affected more than just the three of us.

I told him I had to apologize for the role I played because it wasn’t right to his ex and nothing between us ever would have, nor could have, happened had I never gotten involved with him knowing what I knew at the time.

Understanding what I know now about malignant’s, he probably took that as a jab… when it wasn’t. But this was only the beginning of this conversation taking a turn for the absolute worse.

Because of the bomb, I dropped on him next.

The Moment Everything Went Left

After the apology, I asked Dwayne how everything was and he mentioned a car accident that had taken place some time ago he had been in that messed up his back.

He mentioned hurting himself in the accident by trying to shield this girl he had been dealing with and somehow blamed the incident and its outcome on her.

(You could even hear the hatred.)

I asked him —

Was this, Dell?

And everything got quiet.

A year after I left Dwayne I had gotten a call from the new supply

It was a girl he was cheating on the coworker he replaced me with. This girl also worked with them too.

Yes. Dwayne had a girlfriend (the initial new supply) and another source of supply (the newer supply).

This newer supply’s name was Dell.

He asked how I knew who she was and I told him she had reached out to me a long time ago. He got quiet and said no it wasn’t her and that they stopped talking a long time ago —

“Because she’s crazy.”

Right before asking what she said to me.

I told him she found emails between us where he admitted to beating and raping me. That’s when he said,

“I remember beating you but not raping you. I raped you? When?”

I felt the wind knocked out of me.

I Had to Refresh My Rapist’s Memory

If you read this story:

Then you know about the brutal rape I survived after one of the many beatings he gave me. I was also sodomized as a birthday present he gave to himself.

Yet, here he was “oblivious” to all of that yet he remembered beating me right before one of those rapes?

I ended up explaining to him not only that he raped me — but how he raped me. As I recalled my rape he asked me why I didn’t say anything.

Again, if you read that article you’d know my face was swollen to the point my lips were triple their size and pitch black.

I couldn’t talk.

(I explained this to him, as well.)

It was at this point I started sensing real danger. I had gotten underneath his skin, causing him an injury once he heard about me and Dell talking.

He was being cruel and I could feel things preparing to escalate. I was in danger, even if we were only speaking through the phone.

I had to get off but I felt frozen.

Luckily, there was a commotion at my front door because my ex Jamel was walking into my apartment to spend the night.

I actually did have to get off and somehow I think Dwayne sensed this at this moment because out of nowhere he said,

How are you doing? How’s your mother? Is she still a hoarder?

A fatal shot had been fired.

The Malignant Narcissist’s Final Jab

I remember telling him to hold on.

But the real reason I said it wasn’t because Jamel was walking in but because I was in genuine shock. My blood went cold and I felt like I had ice in my chest. I was so hurt, I was angry, and I wanted blood.

Dwayne had been to my house only once on Chrismas eve in 2014. He had never been in my house any other time and never made any mention of my house or how it looked, save for telling my mom that it looks nice.

Outside of that, my mother was very nice to him and they spoke on the phone quite a bit and were on very friendly terms when they did. This hurt on many levels… because my mom is a hoarder.

But I didn’t know it then.

Everyone else could see it but me.

To be fair to my mother, it isn’t as extreme as the people you see on Hoarders but it has its own severity.

But it wasn’t something I knew until a few years ago because when you grow up in a house like that you don’t know that it’s not normal until someone points it out.

But Dwayne never did that.

(Jamel eventually did.)

His saying this was a jab at my mother for absolutely no reason at all and equally him exposing how he really felt about her and the place I called home. A place I trusted bringing him into just once.

It was also intentional because it was never something he mentioned before so he knew it would be totally unexpected and even more traumatizing because,

how would I have seen that coming?

when that’s not something he told me he felt about her?

I told him I had to go.

I don’t even remember what I said to Dwayne but it wasn’t enough and it wasn’t what I would’ve said to him now had it happened today.

It wasn’t enough.

And I live with that shit. I think about that moment of disrespect often. I’ll even say that it haunts me that he won.

At my mother’s expense.

I still need justice.

I Broke Contact (Again)

A year later, I was still so affected by this moment on the phone with him that I wrote him an email in which I told him that not only what he said was fucked up,

but that he should be thanking my mother for being the reason he wasn’t put in jail for beating me up.

I also warned him that he was going to beat the wrong woman up one day and pay a serious price for it.

At this point, my mother’s health was now part of my awareness and his comment went deeper than a simple jab.

It was now me not protecting my sick mom when someone abused her, vicariously through me.

I had something to prove.

Even though I really didn’t.

I don’t know if he ever responded.

It was a throwaway account and I was too raw to find out if and what he would have to say. the account was deleted after the email was sent, and that was the end of that. And I’m not happy I did this either.

But the lesson from both mistakes remains.

Don’t Do It

Maybe you’re at a stage of life where you want to create peace in situations that were left in turmoil like I was. Maybe you miss a certain person and want to reach out and see what (if anything at all) can be rekindled.

Or maybe you want answers.

Maybe you want to know why something was done to you that never should’ve been. Maybe you want to know how someone could have treated you the way they did. Maybe you want to express yourself.

Maybe you need to get something off your chest and feel the only way to do that is to reach out to the narcissist. Maybe you have your own truth to tell. Maybe you want forgiveness.

Please… don’t do it.

Not with a malignant narcissist.

This is one gamble that is usually never worth the risk you’d be taking… with them. That inner peace you’re looking for likely won’t be facilitated with the help of your malignant abuser.

One main reason is that they’ve been waiting for you to come back. They’ve been waiting for you to give them the opportunity to get

the last word

the last jab

the last hit

the last win

They’ve been waiting for their chance to get revenge. Especially if no contact was initiated by you after you discarded them, as was my case with Dwayne.

Sometimes Upholding No Contact Is the Only Way

Sometimes the long process of remaining no contact, specifically with these types of narcissists, will open new avenues of awareness and understanding that will bring you the clarity that you’ve been needing.

Solace comes to you in other ways… when you give it time. And I wish I had understood that then because now I wish I had never made that call that day. I wish I had never given him that access to me.

Because I had set things into place where he couldn’t reach me and the one time he got through I never replied before taking more extreme measures to avoid it in the future.

In other words, I did this to myself.

No one else was at fault this time — not even him. I gave him access to do this to me because he didn’t have it at that point.

Being wiser leaves me with this constant regret of putting such a precious aspect of who I’d been into the line of fire like that.

She didn’t deserve that.

I can’t stop questioning —

Why did I reach out to the man that almost killed me?

reach out to the man that almost killed me? Why would I reach out to the many that tried to kill me?

I feel stupid, still.

The only solace I get from that mistake is the wisdom it gave me

I gained a deeper insight into an aspect of narcissists and narcissistic behaviors that I can now share with you.

It had to hurt me to help me help others.

That is the only thing that makes this traumatic experience worth it. And it’s the only reason I actually can take the perspective that this was supposed to happen.

So I can advise anyone reading to stay the hell away from the malignant narcissist — please. Don’t go back for any reason, if you can avoid it. Never look fucking back.

Granted, if something in your spirit is pulling you to go back into the lion’s den I am not the higher power who can dictate that you ignore your intuitive instinct.

But what I can do is caution you that you may leave bitten. Think before you give that malignant narcissist a chunk of you. Because every demon wants their pound of flesh.

—

