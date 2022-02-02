I Came Perilously Close to Running Over the Police Security Guard at My Children’s School

Hint: Don’t be so impatient. The set-up is worth it.

RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT

A neon-colored vest with POLICE in white letters over the regular dark security getup. Hands beckon forward authoritatively or held in a STOP! -you’re-not-going-anywhere-yet! position. Rain or shine, snow or wind, in the thick of it, directing school parking, in charge of which SUV goes where, and I imagine — though of course I’m speculating — this part of the job is thankless. Parents driving poorly, distracted by phone, kid, dog, life, and/or take-your-pick-combination.

He’s usually stationed right outside on the street at the first place you can turn in to the actual school parking lot, in this case, exit for those who have just dropped their kids. So, part of his task is to ensure people come out of the exit and turn left or right, while also assuring the lane of cars moving forward to school either a.) stop for exiting cars until they get the go ahead, or b.) get waved through to continue to next turn in, the actual entrance.

I’ve seen him many a morning, hunkered down. The crinkle of his vest, the narrow set of his eyebrow. The no nonsense assertiveness with which he wields traffic stop or go suggests weekdays, 7:15–8 AM, are not his preferred time of day.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?

At any rate, late to school. We are, I mean. More often than not. Not a one of us in my family morning people. No one in my house wakes early to greet the sun. We’re crabby. We need coffee or a shower. Or a donut.

A month or two after we return to in-person school last year I cross this particular security guard of whom I speak, and not in a good way.

Late. I was driving a tad rapidly. Close shaved hair. Intense blue eyes. Probably played football back in the day. He yells outside my car. I don’t hear it exactly but feel it. I push the window button down and it opens. He hovers closer than six feet Covid protocol might suggest appropriate, but I remain silent.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“What the hell are you doing? I’ve seen you before.” He shakes a meaty finger. “You’re going too fast. SLOW DOWN!”

My daughter squirms in the backseat, uncomfortable with all confrontation, regardless of whether she’s a part of it.

“Yes sir, absolutely. Sorry. Thank you.” My face burns. Push up button for window, crawl about five mph hour, drop her off.

My point, we’ve got history.

IF YOU CAN’T HEAR THE WHISPER IT BECOMES A SHOUT

About a month ago, I’m by myself after dropping the kids. Morning carpool pretty much over. The day gray and not many cars left. I look to the right and coast is clear, so I start to turn left. Seemingly out of nowhere, security man is right in front of my car.

Like as in I must screech on the brakes so as not to hit him with my big ass SUV and the luckily sturdy brakes make that horrific unmistakable screech. Then eerie quiet.

He turns, eyes flashing. It’s hard to read his face. His jaw tight shut, his mouth a thin line. I push the button and down goes the window. He doesn’t say anything. So I say everything for both of us.

WORDS ARE CHEAP

“I’m a complete asshole! I’m so so sorry, I don’t know what happened. It’s like you weren’t there — I looked and then suddenly you were and, of course that’s no excuse, I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I’m sorry.” It’s one very long rapid-fire sentence.

I want very deeply for him to yell at me. Write me up. Drag me out of the car and cuff me. Set the schedule for my public flogging. But his chest rises with a heavy breath as he waves me on.

GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT

I exit the school, turn shame filled towards home. My breath is shallow spurts. I need to confess, I want to call someone. But who? I certainly don’t want to tell anyone. I realize with horror that I wasn’t wearing my glasses. How fucking cavalier I have been, how entitled. Why have I assumed the rules were not for me?

Calm down, I try to rationalize (if that’s the opposite of catastrophize): nothing actually happened, I didn’t hit him. No one was there, if I don’t want to tell anyone, I don’t have to.

Do you know this version of sniveling inner monologue? That game in your head when you know you’ve done wrong, like you are still you, but also judge and jury and your case is on TV like OJ? And you look so freaking guilty. What are they thinking? All these eyes staring? You equal parts do and do not want to explain. Honestly, what’s my defense? How do the facts stack? Does the glove fit? Who am I?

He probably has my license plate number. Probably already told the powers that be at school. Could my children’s course selection and class rank be affected? — of course not, but if it were, I deserve it — but he probably doesn’t have that kind of relationship with school staff. I’m just saying, he doesn’t seem like the friendliest of guys, but then right — why the hell would he when a middle-aged mother on her way after drop-off almost mows him over because she’s a blind completely irresponsible shitwit?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

SORRY SEEMS TO BE THE HARDEST WORD (well, felony is worse)

I ruminate obsessively all morning, start to make him cookies as an apologetic gesture. I try to imagine how I would go about giving him these cookies and this seems ridiculous, and we don’t have chocolate chips. Later I look at my stationery. I sit down with a pen. I think about what I can write. I think a long time. I don’t know his name.

So, I go get my kids from carpool that day and each day after. Take them in the morning. I go slow. Wear my glasses, hands on 10 and 2, music low. In a strange reversal, I overuse my turn signal. If the light is even thinking of turning yellow, I’m stopping. This is the best I can do.

Both of my kids notice this peculiar behavior over the next couple of days. “Why do you keep turning down the music?” my son keeps asking. Until finally I hiss, “I’m just trying not to kill anyone!”

I CAN’T GET AWAY FROM IT

I know you’re thinking I got off too easy. And you’re not wrong. But consider I must re-visit the scene of my crime daily. Acknowledge the existence of my error that only luck kept from being inconceivably worse.

Each day as I pull in, I slow to10 miles an hour. I’m a dedicated fucking turtle. Dripping with penitent apology. There’s nothing more I can figure to do.

Then today, for whatever reason, maybe no reason, it happens.

I nod to the security guard as I’ve done every day since I came close to flattening him, lift my fingers slightly from the wheel as if to say, “thank you” or “sorry” and nod. I’ve been doing this each time I see him, expecting no response, moved to do it anyway. He’s never acknowledged.

But today. He nods his head slightly before looking away. There’s no hint of a smile, no wave — I wonder briefly if I’m hallucinating.

“Did you see that?” I ask my son in the seat beside me, flushed.

“What?”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“You know that security guard — that he hates me, right?”

“Yeah. You’re a terrible driver.” 17-year-olds are very honest.

“Right, but he has particular reason to hate me.” Jack looks at me with a raised eyebrow. “Did you see what he just did?”

“Nodded at you?” Jack asks.

“Yes.” I breathe for the first time in weeks. “YES!”

GRACE

Maybe just for a second, he connected with my humanity, like, sure I know he’s probably never almost run anybody over with his car, he’s not my kind of idiot, but he’s done something wrong sometime, right? Something he’s sorry for. For which he harbors guilt, knows he is at fault.

Maybe he got extra sleep last night or watched a good show on Netflix or had an unexpectedly good dinner or woke up this morning feeling light, even hopeful.

And in his thankless vest, my disgraced attempt at a smile, my pathetic wave, he allowed for mercy, nodded ever so slightly in my direction. That’s the way I’m going to think of it: for a second, he forgave me.

Either way, I’m different.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image