I Can Be as (Expletive) Feminine as I Want!

When I was 5 I was a Pink Power Ranger for Halloween.

Yeah, you read that correctly.

An effeminate kid with a conservative father in a red state. I looked back the other day and wondered how I pulled it off. And that’s when it all hit me.

I didn’t care at all what I looked like when I was 5.

I just knew what I wanted and made it happen.

Despite my parent’s concerned cries, I knew I was going out to beg for candy that year dressed head-to-toe as my pink heroine whether he liked it or not. And I hid 25 dollars under my bed just in case I had to buy it myself.

And now, almost at 30 years old, I’m seeing why this worked.

You see.

Masculinity and Femininity play a pretty big role in my life.

Why?

They seem to never f*cking go away. You’ve probably heard the stories of young gay boys being endlessly tormented by their parents, friends, teachers and often their own selves for daring to be effeminate or emotional.

I realized pretty quickly my tormentors didn’t really care if I was gay. They just wanted me to stop being feminine.

And think about it.

On a daily basis, young kids are seeing gender stereotypes plastered everywhere. TV, movies, video games…Not to mention parents who reinforce these ideas at home.

As an effeminate young boy, validation seemed nearly impossible.

And I’ve been reflecting on that a lot lately.

Because one of the biggest changes in my life over the past year has been knowing I can do anything that I want to. I’ve given a not-so-subtle middle finger to everyone who says a single thing about the way I express myself.

A big step was learning to fall back in love with my femininity.

I’ve been a dancer since I was practically in the womb. Pink is one of my favorite colors and I swear to gawd every time I see a long carpet it’s begging me to strut down it.

I realized my self-expression is too precious to be determined by those around me. It was finally time to define myself. Gender, in more ways than one, is an incredible drag.

You can call me he. You can call me she. You can call me Regis and Kathie Lee; I don’t care! Just as long as you call me. -RuPaul

You know what has been the most wonderful thing, though?

Embracing my feminine has helped me explore my masculine in a whole new way. Over the past few years of my life, I’ve managed to forgive all the torment of my childhood and found ways to connect with my biggest oppressors.

I now, shockingly, have straight male friends.

I gained 10 pounds of muscle this year and actually lift weights.

Somehow, even, I learned to like sports. Which is still a bizarre f*cking feeling.

But here’s the best part,

I am exactly the man I always hoped I would be.

Which is why I remind every man and woman in my life that we are not gendered robots. Especially now in 2017, we have more ways than ever of expressing our feminine and masculine.

Now is the right time for us all to embrace the path that feels best for us in life. Because you’ve only got one life to lead on this planet.

So choose your own.

