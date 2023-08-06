I Can Never Be Enough for Her (Or Is She ‘Too Much’ for Me?)

Below is a letter a married man struggling with “not enoughness” sent to his wife recently, inspired by a video of mine.

Dear Cindy*,

There is something that has been weighing on my heart that I want to share with you.

I often find myself grappling with the feeling that I’m not enough for you.

Yes, it relates to our prior interactions and things you’ve said but it is also a personal struggle within myself. A sense of “not enoughness” that haunts me.

I want nothing more than to be the partner you deserve and need. I want to be the man who fulfills you.

But sometimes, I question my abilities and worry that I’m not meeting your standards, which brings about feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy.

The man in me is very challenged in writing this. I feel like I should be enough for you. And to admit otherwise feels quite vulnerable.

I want to be the best husband I can be and yet the fear of never measuring up lingers in my mind.

So I share this with you not to burden you with my struggles but to open up and let you in on my thoughts and feelings.

I ask you for your patience and understanding as I navigate through this emotional journey.

Your support means the world to me. Thanks for walking with me with all this.

I hope you can remain open to me. My love for you is strong.

Love,

Tim*

Tim saw my video below and was inspired to own what lived in him that he was projecting onto his wife.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do you struggle with feeling like you’re not enough for your wife or partner?

If so, consider how you live in a closed psychological ecosystem of “you-ness” in your day-to-day life. And how in that space, you are limited in what you can see or do in your relationship.

Instead, I invite you to attain a clear understanding of the man you want to be in relationship.

Be it the old scripts of “she’s too much” or “I can’t be enough for her” or whatever self-talk keeps you stuck in a version of relationship that you’re ready to leave behind.

If you’re hungry to start anew, get clarity, and transform your relationship, I extend this special invitation to you.

READ MORE FROM STUART MOTOLA:

My Wife Always Complains

Can You Use Fear & Anger to Create a Better Marriage?

How Healthy Masculinity Can Get You More Sex

Why You Succeed at Work but Struggle in Relationship

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

iStock image