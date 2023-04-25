I Can’t Play Fortnite Because I Know I’m Being Destroyed by 10-Year-olds

My fiancee and I visited my soon-to-be brother-in-law en route to vacation. We spent a good amount of time with his kids. As a teacher, I’m usually not bad at bonding with kids and connecting with them, and I chatted with the 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys about their favorite game.

It was Fortnite, the most popular game in the world in 2021. The basic premise of Fortnite is like the Hunger Games — you are on an island with 100 other people, and you have to survive, build structures to defend yourself, kill others, and be the last man standing.

I offered to play Fortnite with them. There was an option to be on a team, and the kids were ecstatic to play Fortnite with their soon-to-be uncle.

However, the first game in, it was clear I was a huge liability. I died very quickly. I didn’t know how to build. So I quickly handed off the controller to one of the two brothers and observed them playing.

Their coordination and reaction skills were on a level I’d never seen before. They could quickly dodge, evade, and shoot all within a one-second span. I watched the two obliterate the opposition and kill almost one-fifth of the opponents on the map.

Then, they won, and they won again. They were a duo of 50 duos that beat and outlasted the rest — an incredibly impressive feat.

This may speak to my ignorance or lack of exposure to the Twitch-streaming world, but I genuinely thought they were skilled enough to be professional gamers.

Our kids are a lot more skilled than you think

I never played much Fortnite. I was 20 years old when it came out, although my roommate played it. I tried playing, but I just wasn’t good at it. First or third-person shooters just aren’t my kind of game.

Another reason is I was just too old for it. I didn’t grow up with Fortnite, but I did grow up with Call of Duty. I won’t get too into the specifics, but I was alright at it. But like anyone who inherently chases improvement and wants to become really good at everything I do, in Call of Duty, I plateaued and even got worse the more I played. I would get so mad at myself for not being able to keep up, not being coordinated enough, and not being able to react as fast.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As I got older, it seemed like the people I played against got younger. I tried not to listen to people’s voices and people talking on PlayStation, but I always pictured how sad it was that here I was, a 16-year-old needing to commit my focus to school, adulthood, and getting into college, getting owned by 12-year-olds with nothing better to do with their time.

I never developed an unhealthy relationship with Call of Duty like I did with MMORPGs. If I got mad or I wasn’t having a good time anymore (which was often), I could just stop playing.

Now, however, if I’m playing Call of Duty or Fortnite, I know that sometimes, it’s a 9-year-old or 10-year-old kid who’s beating me on the other side. That makes me even less likely to play Fortnite!

I’m a 25-year-old grown-ass man, and although I don’t consider myself that prideful of a guy, I wouldn’t be able to put in the time or effort to attain that level of skill, given my commitments to my fiancee, work, and school. I have a competitive streak, so I know I would try to play at an elite level, but that elite level is completely unattainable, which would make the game not fun.

The case for being supportive of your kids’ gaming habit

Look, inherently there is no shame in being destroyed by 9-year-olds or 10-year-olds in video games. I’m mostly just joking about the wounded pride I’d feel or anyone would feel at being destroyed by young kids at games.

How to regulate kids’ gaming is an unprecedented parenting challenge that previous generations of parents didn’t have to go through. Questions like “does my child have a video game addiction” are extremely common on the Internet.

The American Psychiatric Association hasn’t recognized video game addiction yet in the DSM, but there are plenty of times when video game use crosses the line, like when gaming interferes with basic parts of life, like school, social interactions, hygiene, and more.

I do not envy today’s parents for that reason, among any others. But I was a kid with a self-identified video game addiction. I would play Maplestory, a really popular MMORPG, for six to seven hours (as soon as I got home from school) on weekdays and up to 12 hours on weekends. With parents that worked a lot and were exhausted when they came home, I was left largely unattended to, you know, do whatever I wanted.

It interfered with my ability to finish my homework on time. As someone who learned English somewhat late in the game (four years old), I was academically behind my peers in reading for much of elementary school and just average in middle school. I wanted to get better, but I hated actually reading. In third grade, some people at my school actually considered me for special education services because I was a grade level behind (which isn’t a big deal, but there was a lot more stigma at the time). If I’d read more in elementary school, that may have been different — but hey, now I’m an English teacher, so I guess I turned out alright.

My parents, for all the challenges they had (like their divorce and not getting along), generally didn’t spank or use physical discipline. But one time my father did was on a Saturday afternoon when I’d been gaming all day long, instead of hanging out with friends, reading, or doing schoolwork. I wouldn’t call it child abuse — looking back, I can confidently say I deserved it. At the time you have to realize how sucked in I was, how much it was interfering with my life and my social relationships, and how much I really needed a wake-up call.

All of this is to say there is a time and place for video games, and most parents will agree that 10 to 12 hours a day gaming on weekends is incredibly problematic. And a lot of parents today do struggle to regulate their kids’ video game usage. I think it’s different when video games are social and when they’re not. It’s different between socializing with strangers on the Internet and socializing with your friends when you’re playing video games.

The former brought no tangible benefit besides being a temporary distraction from a turbulent home life, and stopped me from socializing with, you know, real people — the latter brought me closer to my friends and made me lifelong companions I still keep in touch with today.

For all those drawbacks and potential harms of excessive gaming, there is a case for being supportive as long as there are good boundaries and limits. The case is I don’t know if some parents know how skilled their kids are at the video games they play, and how proud they would be to show off those skills.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This isn’t to say every 10-year-old in America can become a professional gamer that wins millions of dollars or a Twitch streamer that has billions of views a year, but I don’t know how many parents actually watch their kids game and use them as a bonding experience with their kids.

Nothing animates a lot of 10-year-old kids across the country as much as video games, and being supportive of the habit and finding ways that it can promote academic skills (like turning on subtitles/closed captioning to support struggling readers) might help a lot.

Regardless, watching my future nephews-in-law made me more hopeful for the next generation. It’s a shifting landscape for our kids, one a lot of our kids have learned to adapt to and master. Yes, most parents will want to channel those skills in coordination, reaction time, and spatial awareness to more productive pursuits, but for now, just marveling at their skills is an astounding experience.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com