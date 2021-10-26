I Cut Off My Chinese Father Because He’s Racist

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know race has been a huge reckoning in America in the past year and a half. And the definition of racism has certainly been more ambiguous and expansive as well, to incorporate implicit bias and systemic racism.

But when I say I cut off my father because he’s racist, I’m not talking about implicit bias and systemic racism. I recently got engaged to my girlfriend (now fiancee), who is a Black woman.

Initially, I prayed my parents would be accepting. And there was a lot of doubt they would be as a very traditional Chinese family. I hoped the stereotypes they held in the past and comments they made were not indicative of their character now, that they would accept my fiancee and welcome her into the family. Initially, it seemed like they would, and my mother certainly welcomed her with open arms.

I really, really wanted to think the best about my family, that they would be accepting and not make sweeping generalizations about someone because of the color of their skin.

As you can tell from this headline, I was very, very wrong.

The engagement raised red flags for some in my family, particularly my father and his side of the family. They said some absolutely despicable things I dare not repeat on the Internet, and they were only holding back their racism and talking behind my back because they didn’t know when my partner was around and when she was not. I thought they were accepting of my girlfriend because they were nice to her when she was around. Apparently, it was all a ruse — they were nice to her face, but horrible behind her back.

Again, my father and his side of the family were not subtle at all about their racism once I heard the things they said, behind my back and to my face.

They’re the “we want you to marry a white or Asian girl” kind of racist.

They’re the “we cannot have a Black person in the family” kind of racist.

They’re the “you’re going to disgrace and dishonor the family by marrying a Black person” kind of racist.

They’re the “we’ve all cried and been so hurt because you’ve been selfish for being with a Black woman and you need to break up with her now” kind of racist.

They’re the “we want you to leave Baltimore as soon as you can because there are too many Black people” kind of racist.

They’re the “we won’t approve and we’ll never approve of you marrying a Black woman so get out of this engagement now” kind of racist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I think most people in 2021 can agree these kinds of comments are unacceptable and there should be zero tolerance for such open hate and racism.

I expect they did not want me to make comments like these public, but what did my father and his side of the family expect me to do? Roll over, succumb to their demands, break my engagement to my fiancee all because she is Black? How could I ever live with myself if I let that happen? What kind of message would it send about my values and the fact that I let my family roll all over me with their Chinese traditional values?

At first, I tried to change their beliefs and attitudes. I tried to talk my father out of racism. But you don’t talk my father out of anything. When he does not get his way, he gets into self-righteous mode and starts yelling, not expecting a response to any of his demands. I don’t have the bandwidth for a screaming match, so I hang up as soon as possible.

Yes, I am 24 years old and my own independent adult in every sense of the word. But we are also Chinese. And in traditional Chinese culture, being obedient to your parents and earning their approval is more important than your average American family. It’s much more important. And so it hurt me when it became clear the racist attitudes of my family were not changing, but the fact that they would prioritize their ideology of Chinese tradition and the fetishization of whiteness that is inherent in Chinese tradition over my own humanity as their son.

Would it have been better if the racism was more subtle? I have been communicating and open with my fiancee about what my family has said, and my mother, although accepting, has her reservations. She wanted me to be prepared for how difficult life would be marrying a Black woman and having Black children.

“Look at how the world treats Black people. Look at what they did to George Floyd,” she told me. “You have to be ready to be tough and strong when you go through with this.”

I wouldn’t call that racism, per se. She’s right. And she also told me “you’re my son and I’ll love and support you no matter what.” My father’s side of the family did not say that. I have been in the hot seat for a bit because of my refusal to go to medical school and my current status as a teacher, which is disgraceful in traditional Chinese culture. But for them, being engaged to a Black woman was an exponentially worse disgrace.

I didn’t know what to do. While I was in my parents’ house over the weekend, I resolved to tell my fiancee once I was out of that house and back in Baltimore. Again, I thought about what to do. I thought about how to convince my father and his side of the family to accept my engagement. I thought about how to stop my very traditional Chinese grandparents from talking shit about my relationship behind my back.

I recently wrote a piece titled “I Hate My Chinese Tradition.” At the moment, this was the part of my Chinese tradition I was referring to. This was the part of what I didn’t want to reveal to the public at the time because there was still a part of me that wanted to protect my family and not reveal its racism if I could do something about it.

And what if my father’s employer saw it? Well, now I realize no one will do the legwork of matching my father’s name to mine, and I quickly realized I was not going to change my family’s racism. I was not going to heal the hate in their hearts. No amount of logic, no amount of arguing, no appeal to morality or humanity could change that racism.

“You can’t change it, Ryan,” my brother told me. “It’s ingrained in our culture.”

This is why I hate Chinese culture and tradition above all else. I am not making a broad, sweeping generalization of all Chinese people as racist against Black people, but go to an East Asian country and tell me colorism does not pervade the culture. And there are people in the culture who can sacrifice tradition for humanity, who will abandon the ideology’s worship of whiteness for seeing people as the human beings they are.

For my father and his side of the family, having a Black person in the family was a death sentence to their reputation in the Chinese community. And if you know anything about traditional Chinese culture and tradition, well, reputation and appearances are everything. “Saving face” in my situation for the sake of the family meant breaking up with my fiancee right away.

My father told me it wasn’t right to do something the family didn’t approve of. He told me I would have to sacrifice for the family and gave the message I’ve heard from the tradition my whole life: a child in a Chinese family, even as an adult, exists as a vessel of the family, a representative that must reflect well on the family and serve the family’s honor and reputation. That’s why many Chinese parents and families go to disgusting lengths to control the lives of their children.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I left my parents’ house in New York. I was sick of bending over and being accommodating towards people who would not do the same for me. I knew what I had to do.

. . .

This has been on my mind all weekend and the early stages of the week. I knew the only choice I had at this point was to cut off my family, or at least my dad’s side of the family. I still love my brother and my mother. And I still love my dad’s side of the family despite their disgusting and monstrous beliefs, but there needs to be space and distance.

First of all, I knew I could not bring my fiancee to see people who were nice to her face and horribly racist behind her back. I knew I could not put my fiancee in that environment, but I struggled with how to tell her. I knew there were certain situations where if I didn’t make the hard decision, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself. I couldn’t not tell my fiancee. And I couldn’t let my family know their despicable comments and controlling behavior was okay.

When I finally got back to Baltimore, I called her a couple of times. It went to the answering machine. I drafted up what I was going to send to my dad to tell him he wasn’t invited to the wedding and I didn’t want him in my life unless he accepted the engagement. It was a firm and strong text, and I didn’t want to do it over the phone because phone calls with my father are, again, never conversations. They’re just lists of demands.

I thought I could keep a straight tone and tell my fiancee everything said and what I needed to do. But I started crying almost immediately, the moment I said “I don’t want that part of my family in my life and at our wedding.” I told her about their non-acceptance, non-approval, and the racist comments they made behind their back. She understood and said she’d been prepared for this — it’s happened in her family numerous times, unfortunately.

And I expressed a lot of embarrassment on behalf of my family and on behalf of myself. I knew there was prejudice in the family. How was I blindsided by the racism? How did I not see this coming? How did I try to think the best of them and try to give the benefit of the doubt when I should have been prepared for the worst?

We talked for a long time, and strangely, I was a lot more upset than she was. She was still upset. But she wasn’t surprised, and she agreed that there should be zero tolerance for people like that in our lives. She told me I should talk to people in her family who have been in similar situations.

I sent my dad the text. Then I blocked his number. I did it with a cold, numb precision but in my mind, a million things ran through my head. I thought about what my dad was telling my grandparents, and whether he was trying to contact me. I thought for a moment about how upset all these people I spent my whole childhood with, who raised me to be the person I am now, are. I thought about whether I was selfish after all — these were the people who put a roof above my head and food on my plate, who allowed me to go to college and more.

And then I realized this was my Chinese traditional family’s conditioning and, to an extent, brainwashing. It’s the part of me that was taught to never question and obey, to say yes and try to please my parents no matter what, to be an emissary of the family.

For many parts of my life, it is better to do away with that brainwashing and finally become my own person. Severing ties doesn’t mean severing ties forever. But it certainly felt like it. No matter how painful it was and will be, it was the right choice.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

. . .

I didn’t sleep very well. I thought a lot, and I’m likely thinking too much. Writing this and other activities I engage in today are ways of keeping me busy, but I think about how I’m going to keep in contact with my mom and brother when they live in the same house as are people I’m not on speaking terms with.

Before I left, I told my brother I was going to essentially tell our dad to go fuck himself. He told me he was proud of me, and he wished he could do the same thing. He recently had a mental health emergency and all my father’s side of the family could think about was making sure he stayed in pharmacy school and made the family look good.

My brother wants nothing more than to drop out of pharmacy school right now. His psychiatrist says the biggest source of his distress is our family’s demands versus what he wants to do with his life. But he’s living in my parents’ house, eating their food, and relying on them for financial support. His capacity to make his own choices, then, is limited, or else he’ll have no place to stay.

We want to think the best of our parents. We want to think the best of our families. But they’re also human beings, and sometimes, they fall short of the expectation they be decent human beings.

I used to be scared my family would read my writing about them. Now, I don’t care. If they didn’t want to push their son away and lose him, they shouldn’t have been so close-minded, intolerant, and hateful. I wasn’t confronted with my family’s racism until my family met my Black fiancee. I always knew there was prejudice like there is in a lot of traditional Asian households. But I never expected explicitly racist phrases like “we don’t like Black people” and “we don’t want you to marry a Black woman” would ever be uttered, especially in 2021. I don’t know how I can trust that side of my family again if we do get back in contact.

I am glad my fiancee doesn’t have to be around people who spew this kind of vitriol. And before I made my choice, I scoured Google, searching things like “my parents don’t approve of my Black girlfriend,” “my parents don’t accept my interracial relationship,” and more culturally grounded questions like “why are Asian parents so racist?” I even tried to see where my father was coming from and searched things like “I don’t approve of my son dating a Black woman” and “I don’t approve of my child’s interracial relationship” to see how I could convince them, but for another reason.

It made me feel so alone to be in that situation, to have to cast away most of my family. And to see other people on the Internet had been in similar situations, to know a lot of interracial relationships and marriages struggle through much of the same non-acceptance was validating, in a very strange sense. I still yearn for stories of people who have been through similar struggles.

It feels like my fiancee and I have embarked on a new part of our relationship and lives. But I am no fool. I think back to what my mother said about the difficulties of being with a Black woman and eventually having Black children. This will likely be the first of many hard choices and experiences we’ll have to go through, not only with anti-Black racism and prejudice but as an interracial couple.

I’m praying about the situation. I hope it won’t be this hard in the future, but something tells me my mom might be right. This is only the beginning of facing a very cruel world.

—

This post was previously published on Ryan Fan’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Pixabay