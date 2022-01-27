I Deleted All My Exes From My Social Media

I spent my Sunday being productive. I planned out a whole week of goodies and fun stuff to keep me busy and entertained. The plan included daily workouts, meal preps, a writing schedule even a spa appointment. I was proud of myself for making a plan that’d excite me for another week of dark winter. The biggest flex on the list was to wake up early on Monday. I thought if I can wake up early on Monday then I can set the tone for the rest of the week.

11 pm, I’m in bed, reading a manifestation book that seems to be working quite well these days.

1 am, still not able to fall asleep, I started to feel a bit frustrated. Tried a sleep hypnosis technic, no luck.

2 am, eyes wide open. When you spent 3 hours in bed, you feel rested, so that’s what I felt and I got up.

Walking around in my living room, feeling angry as I couldn’t fall asleep and about to mess up my beautifully written weekly plan, I started to lose my mind a bit.

I’m a true drama queen at heart, whom I’m trying to tame.

At 2.30, I couldn’t fight her anymore and she manifested herself.

Whispering in my ear, your exes suck!

What, how did we get here all of a sudden?

So, I sat down on my sofa, took my phone, and scrolled through my exes’ profiles. The more I looked at the screen the more frustrated I felt to realize that they still had some sort of power over me.

One of them was gorgeous to look at, which pissed me off. One of them played me like a fool and broke me into pieces. One was just a straight-up liar, and I don’t even feel anything when looking at him, but he was bad news too.

Then I just decided to delete them all. Why did I keep them around? Why did I allow them to see a piece of my life?

(I have zero photos on my socials btw, imagine the drama queen getting mad because she thinks she still shows her life to her exes. Jesus!)

Within the second I decided to delete them, my fingers have already done the impossible, and my old beloveds were gone.

Puff.

I sat on my sofa until 3.30 am, just brain paralyzed, trying to understand why it felt sad to delete them.

Why?

The worst was over, they were already out of my life, why did I still feel sad?

Keeping them there gave me a little comfort as if we still had some sort of a bond.

It is ridiculous, why would their follows on Instagram create the illusion of a bond? It is not even a form of communication, it is nothing.

I got mad at myself to realize I still had some lingering energy going on with these people.

It didn’t feel good to delete them as it made me realize I wasn’t 100% over them.

Then again,

It was necessary.

If in any case, if I’m supposed to get back together with one of these fellows, they already have my number, hell they already know where I live!!!

Keeping them on my socials won’t change a thing, as I also don’t even want to be friends with these people.

So why keep them around?

This little experiment in the middle of the night just proved it takes time to heal completely from people to a point of numbness. I’m not there.

But getting there.

***

Also, I went to bed at 5 am, woke up at 9 am. Dead Mondays.

***

With much love,

April Moons

—

***

—

Photo credit: Jen Theodore on Unsplash