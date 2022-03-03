I Divorced After Building a Business With My Husband

My husband’s divorcing words shocked me.

“Colleen worked for me in my office years ago. Saying that she was responsible for my success would be no different than saying the same about any one of my employees I had over the years. I made the sales calls. I won and lost accounts.”

Here’s what really happened.

My husband came to me and asked me to quit my job to help grow the business. We were in our twenties and newly married. He was unable to afford a salary to hire someone but felt we could make adjustments and live on one income.

In retrospect, it was kind of a big ask. I can’t imagine asking him to give up his income and career to sacrifice entirely for me. Not to mention, he left out words such as, ‘work for me,’ ‘my office,’ and ‘my employee.’

He said we were building a business together.

I can honestly say I did this strictly for him. I grew to enjoy the business but it was not something that initially interested me. I was a problem solver and he had a problem. And I believed marriage to be a team sport.

Nor would I ever believe this man would one day call me his employee. Call it ‘his money’ and hide every dollar and leave me with no savings and no retirement. This wasn’t only disparaging, devaluing, and denying the truth.

It erased the extreme personal sacrifice I’d made for him.

That’s not all my husband left out while we were divorcing.

Yes, he was a great salesman.

But guess why he had more time to go out and win accounts? Because I was in the office answering phones and doing paperwork. I was running to the bank to make deposits and the post office to ship things. And when our first son was born, I brought him to work every day and still managed to get all of that done.

Eventually, when our son began to walk, I hired two babysitters.

Again, I was back in the office. It made sense for me to go in a few days for longer amounts of time and do other paperwork from home. As well as run to the bank and post office.

Ultimately, within a few years it was time for another conversation.

We either needed to hire someone to replace me in the office or at home. Once again, I didn’t fear this choice. Why? On account of that pesky relationship thing called trust.

This would be the second time we made a joint decision for me professionally.

Technically, it was the third.

Because when we got engaged I moved because of my husband’s work. Another sacrifice because I wasn’t able to get the same type of job I previously held in a major metropolitan area.

Together my husband and I had now taken the business to another level.

We could afford to hire an office manager.

My physical presence wasn’t the only thing that helped grow the business.

My husband did not possess business acumen nor was he a problem solver. This isn’t uncommon with successful sales professionals. You want someone who doesn’t get bogged down in details and wants to sell, sell, sell.

In this way, we were the perfect compliment to one another.

I streamlined operations and freed up more of his time. All necessary for a great salesman. Because his time was better spent outside of the office. I also solved larger problems. When it was time to grow further, we were once again faced with the inability to afford another salary.

He was an independent agent that represented a national company.

At one time, they would pay a partial salary to encourage growth but they had discontinued it. I told him to develop a five year sales plan and take it to them to see if they would make an exception. He didn’t believe they would.

I still remember the day he walked into the office shaking his head in disbelief.

Now we had several employees.

Why?

Because once upon a time, a man went to his wife with a big ask.

And she said, yes.

Because she loved him.

Never knowing one day he would refer to her as ‘his employee.’

I believed him not only because I trusted him but because of something that happened when he originally started as an independent contractor.

The sales manager who hired him invited us to dinner. When we arrived, he told me he wanted to meet me because many of the spouses ended up building the business together. The only feasible way to enhance growth required more than one individual.

