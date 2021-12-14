I Do Not Know This Person, But Apparently I Am Them

I cannot possibly be all of the following to the point that it defines my identity, but apparently I am because I am just that awesome:

I am too smart for my own good.

I am brainwashed and brainless.

I am up to any variety of no-good.

I am a total bore with no life.

I am a blessing.

I am a disappointment.

I am a doormat.

I am an entitled snob.

I am a precious soul.

I am a bitch.

What do I think? I think I am tired of giving a care. I think I look at other people and I see how they have taken criticisms to heart and I wonder how could they ever think that is true about themselves? Someone acting like their worst self took their craptasticness out on you and now you have this horrible hurt in your heart that was never really about you – you were just a convenient target in that moment. Your appearance is beautiful today. Your heart looks beautiful today. Your optimism and boldness to hope for beautiful things is appreciated.

I think I should look at myself with the same grace I look at others with. I think you should too.

People come to incorrect conclusions about you for any number of reasons. Perhaps they are projecting their own frustrations onto you. Maybe you remind them of someone else. Perhaps they are just perpetually miserable and do not understand how you are the enthusiastic way that you are. Maybe their own thoughts and feelings are pounding away much louder in their being than the voice of the thoughts and feelings you expressed to them. Perhaps someone felt like total crap about themselves and their way of coping with it in that moment was to distract themselves by making you feel like crap about yourself.

Maybe someone feels powerless and their way of dealing with it is to have the power to make you miserable. I really hate this one. It spreads lies in all directions. The person being hurt is lied to in the sense that they are made to feel very, very small.

In reality, the person being hurt had something going for them that the miserable person was envious of. The person doing the hurt feels that they cannot have this aspect of success so they will compensate by having the power to take the success away from someone else. Success could be hopefulness, strength, etc. – priceless things, not just the financial success that generally immediately comes to mind. The person doing the hurting is lied to because they feel powerful, but it is one of the emptiest powers ever. This perception of power in hurting someone heals absolutely nothing in your soul. Whatever you are lacking, you just intensified that lack.

Two people can treat me in the same horrible-in-that-moment manner, but I will look at them completely differently. If this moment is an exception and the overall momentum is positive, I find it easy to forgive and forget. Our exchange may not be the best one I ever hoped to have with each other, but I know that the big picture is very different than this painful speck.

However, if the moment is entirely defining of many other moments and the way that his person continually behaves, well, then I perceive it to be a character issue. Nobody is perfect and we all make mistakes, but if someone is so committed to mistaking to the point that it consumes their identity then that is different. When you recognize which case fits someone, you are better empowered to regulate how much you allow their perspective to influence how you perceive yourself.

If you find yourself at the top of a bitch list for qualities that have nothing to do with who you are, focus on the people who have seen you for who you are. Be grateful that they are in your life now or at least were in your life for the moments they were. People like this do not happen often, so appreciate that a really good thing happened to you. If this has not happened yet, surely it will come together for you soon. You’ve got this!

—

This post is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock