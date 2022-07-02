I Don’t Mean to Hate You, for the Hurt You Didn’t Mean to Cause Me

You didn’t mean to hurt me? I know.

You didn’t mean to disrespect me? I believe you.

You weren’t trying to make me sad, and you are sorry? I know you are.

This time though, I need you to accept my apology please. I didn’t mean for all of your apologies to numb me over time. I didn’t mean to start hating you for all the times you hurt me…Is that okay?

Do you know that I don’t mean to hate you?

Can you believe me?

Will you know that this was not my intention?

Or is it only okay that I was your little fool, so forgiving, so believing of each and every little and big lie that you didn’t mean to tell; and every little and big promise that you didn’t mean to break? Because you were sorry about it right?

So here we are. You are sorry because you didn’t mean to hurt me…and I am sorry because I didn’t mean to hate you for it.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock