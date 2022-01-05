I Dread Office Life but That’s What the New Year Came With

I still remember my last day of having an office which was on the 18th June of 2021. It was a Friday and I knew that this was going to be a very long weekend.

My initial thoughts about the whole work from the home thing were pretty much the same as I feel now. Despair and dread.

I had grown accustomed to office life. I even wrote about how I woke up at 3:30 am to be in the office by 5:30 am.

2021 office life had so much significance in my life. It took me out of my comfort zone a lot of times but it was also extremely rewarding. I could find a reason to leave home every day and find a more productive use of my time.

Can you imagine what it would be like to have an office on your own terms? Doing what you want during that time but also getting paid as a result of doing the work you love?

This is what my 2021 version of office life looked like and I loved it. It was this version that helped me discover some of the things I cared about because, in it, I had no obligations to anyone.

This was different from my 2018 version of office life where I had to clock in and out, sit for hours at a time doing mindless tasks for an employer who gave me the job as a handout. With jobs that come as handouts, you are basically a product that was acquired at a bargain, and let me assure you I was such a bargain.

At $50/month, I had to show up every day from 9 am to 6 pm and work on student records the entire time. For 9 hours a day, I got to do something that was half as valuable as my then 169-square foot, roach-infested, dump apartment rent.

Therefore anything that was better than my 2018 experience was welcome although, for 2021, it was more than just welcome. It was needed. I needed that time to find out what I wanted to do with my life and even if I may never fully find that answer, 2021 helped me find the first step to take.

Those 3:30 am risings helped me explore topics that I deeply cared about in a place I didn’t feel judged, exploited, or undervalued.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I don’t know if I should call it a coincidence that as soon as I started getting into my element, that is when the office was taken away from me. Whatever the case, by the time this happened, I had built enough momentum to do things that I cared about.

My productive days were all filled with drawing, writing, and coding and this is still true today. This clarity all came about as a result of having a space I could call my own with the freedom to explore my areas of interest and pick a few pillars to stand on.

So when I left the office in June of 2021, I knew that my time at home was not going to be wasted since I had established the things I wanted to work on which meant that my work from home time would just be an extension of that.

Something I was looking forward to in my work from home time was that I didn’t have to wake up so early. I didn’t want to carry my heavy bags to and from the office every day too which is what I had to do during my office time.

I was relieved that I didn’t have to think about packing an extra pair of clothes when it rained as I used to do whenever I went to the office on rainy days.

For more than 6 months, I was working from home, waking up very late, and kinda doing my own thing. The freedom that home gave me came at a cost though. The cost was that I helplessly watched as my productivity faded.

3 months into my work-from-home life, I was just doing the bare minimum which was to just write something. I started falling behind on my coding and drawing work but that is the nature of having little motivation to do something.

We are generally the products of our environments. At home, there were mostly kids. Their main concern was playing and simply being kids which meant a lot of noise, screams, and games.

The adults who were at home also didn’t gain anything by working save for my dad. This meant that they too placed little importance on work outside house chores and daily meals.

Being in an environment like this slowly eats away at your productivity and makes it really hard for you to get anything done. This is probably because no one around you shares your experience so you can get lost in their experiences instead.

By the end of December 2021, I couldn’t even sit down to write a story from start to finish.

With each day I spent trying to work from home, I constantly saw my resolve weakening. Even the so-called privileges I once flexed in an article about writing while I lay in my bed were now none existent as it became really hard to keep myself awake for more than 3 hours at a time.

I needed to change and as much as there are a lot of things I didn’t like about the office, I also knew it was my only hope in getting my life back on track. It was either going to be having an office life once again or slowly watching all the hard work I had put in go to waste.

I know many people don’t care about this wuwu stuff but I have no other explanation other than the fact that as soon as I realized I had to get back to the office, the universe provided one.

This office is located in a busy mall surrounded by other offices for airline bookings and even though I didn’t want to abandon my work from home life, I realize that this shift is already making me more determined and productive.

…

I guess my whole work from home thing is not as ideal as I want it to be. Maybe it would have worked better if I had my own home but I don’t know that yet.

What I know is that structure is a very important part of progress and businesses development. The office gave me structure because, in the office space, I did not expect to be doing anything else apart from work. Contrast this with working from home where you have to constantly force the structure into every part of your day if you are to get anything done.

Working from home for me was a battle as there were many things and people fighting for my attention which decreased my overall productivity and doing this for a six months period threatened the very existence of what I had built.

If you are working from home, and you have a lot of things to pay attention to besides your work, I wonder how you do it consistently but I would also think that it would benefit you a lot to find some space that can help you build structure in your work.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***