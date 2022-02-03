I Feel Like I Have to Change Who I Am to Have a Man in My Life

I am a fiercely independent woman: I enjoy doing what I want, when I want, I’ve written two romance novels, and I love to travel.

I also like dancing to live music, watching plays in the theater, and bettering myself spiritually, personally, and professionally.

I resent the constant pressure to be a fabulous homemaker

I used to enjoy cooking, but I no longer do, because I resent the pressure.

I do have an appreciate for interior design, but I am pissed off that I have always been expected to do the cooking and cleaning in every relationship I’ve been in thus far: Apparently, it’s solely women’s work, and I am more desirable in their eyes when I tend to the home.

Sadly, this is part of the reason I have broken off my relationships.

Frustratingly, many male friends have expected me to put everything together and cook a feast for all of the attendees simply because I’m female.

In a tragically humorous turn of events, this expectation has even been placed on me when I was incapable of toasting bread without burning it!

I am drained from being pressured to put men’s needs before my own

I really want a relationship sometimes, but then I realize that I actually don’t want the kind I would have: Most men I’ve met want kids — either now or ten years from now — and I don’t.

While I respect their decision and inform them that I don’t want to commit to someone who has different priorities in life than I do, not one of them has respected mine: They think I believe I’m incapable as a mother, I’m simply confused, or I will change my mind in the distant future.

They are mistaken.

I don’t want children for one simple reason — I enjoy my freedom and have other priorities in life! — but they don’t hear me in the way I need to be heard.

Sadly, many women experience this sense of control, disrespect, and dismissal from men whether it is in the boardroom or in the bedroom.

Apparently, I am supposed to dress the way men want me to and have zero free will

I remember dating a guy who was infuriated because I wore sweatpants after an eight-hour shift to hangout with him and his friends.

Apparently, this was insulting to him, and deeply disrespectful.

If I was really in love with a guy, I wouldn’t care if he wore sweatpants or a suit — I’d just be grateful he showed up, especially after he’d been working all day!

Infuriatingly, it seems that too many men are deeply disappointed when their partners arrive without a full face of makeup, and wear sweatpants — or even jeans! — instead of getting dressed up in their finest attire.

When they don’t adorn themselves with jewelry, the scorn of their male significant other’s gaze could be even worse…

On the one hand, it is important to feel good in your own skin.

On the other, we are not solely here for men to look at, and I sometimes want to vomit at the entitlement running rampant in the minds of certain individuals.

We’re people too, and no human can ever be flawless.

The most nightmarish scenarios include one dude who talked his multiple wives into getting boob jobs and dying their hair blonde so that they were all Ds and he could savor staring at them in their bikinis as though they were dolls who were solely there for his own entertainment….

I’d be a husband before I’d be a wife

I’ve thought about marriage a lot, the same way I’ve considered wanting kids.

I do not want children. Ever.

I would only go for an egalitarian marriage — one in which both parties actually cooked and cleaned — but that seems to be a tragically nonexistent option here in the States.

I would love to come home to someone cooking and cleaning after I pursued my passion all day, especially if they also looked pretty for me all the time!

What a life!

On the other hand, I would resent being a wife, having to look someone else’s version of beautiful all day long, and giving up my dreams for a man.

That is just not for me: It would feel like being trapped in a gorgeous golden cage with a beautiful ring as a key that doesn’t belong to me.

Weddings seem fun and romantic though, but then there’s the massive monetary investment, which can lead to years of debt, so that’s not great…

Too often, my ambition is threatening to men

I find this ironic, especially because I don’t consider myself to be a threatening person at all.

I’ve been a struggling writer for years now, yet the men I’ve dated have still managed to feel emasculated whenever I offer to pay for dinner or simply write instead of dedicating every waking hour to adoring them…

I have felt as though I am expected to give up on my dreams so that I can support a man’s career, or simply cook for him all the time, or just not have any ambition whatsoever so I don’t earn money, I’m powerless, and I’m not intimidating.

It’s exasperating: I feel like I have to choose between having a special someone in my life and my dreams.

I will choose my dreams every time, because someone who really loved me would support them.

I’ve been emotionally abused multiple times in “romantic” relationships

Apparently, a lot of men do not think that demeaning a woman, degrading her, and putting her down every hour of every day counts as abuse.

These same individuals are often deeply concerned about saving physically battered woman and many invest in shelters for those who have endured domestic abuse.

While I’m grateful that some men are helping women who have been physically abused and I think any form of battery is despicable, these empathetic actions do not give them the right to emotionally abuse and sexually harass their female coworkers or significant others.

I’ve left every one of my three rather short-lived relationships due to the emotional abuse that took place.

I feel like I have to choose between dating someone and my own mental well-being.

I will choose my health — physical and mental — every time, because I am worth it, and I deserve a man who supports me: If a guy I was with really loved me, I wouldn’t have to sacrifice my contentment, self-respect, or self-confidence for him.

He’d simply accept me for who I am and support me.

It saddens me that this has never been the case so far.

Too many times, men control women and call it love

I am done with this whole notion of “love.”

I don’t ever want to be under a man’s thumb, yet too many marriages consist of a woman being controlled and powerless physically, mentally, and financially.

True love is unconditional, and it has nothing to do with control.

I wish more men loved without so many strings attached.

More often than not, I can’t have a boyfriend unless I put out

Most men I’ve wanted to try forming a bond with only want to date me if I’m willing to do the deed.

They’ve literally told me this to my face so many times.

I don’t want to do it anymore.

I was feeling like a hollow shell of myself.

If they don’t get what they want, they leave.

That’s fine: I don’t want someone that manipulative in my life anyway — my body and mind are worth so much more, and conditional “love” is nowhere near the real thing.

I resent being used.

Final Thoughts

I know that not all men are monsters: I have met many who are quite kind, although I have found it extremely challenging to genuinely enjoy any semblance of a long-term relationship for an extended period of time.

Additionally, I am well aware that society pressures guys to be a certain way and meet a specific “standard” which is too often toxic.

I also know that many women really do need to reconsider what traits we find attractive in the opposite gender, because we can send mixed messages sometimes, and that can be confusing.

I also acknowledge that I have some work to do on myself, but I still think there is an

overarching issue when it comes to the sexism that is running rampant in this country and plagues so many women personally and professionally.

Overall, I’m incredibly disappointed with the dating experiences I’ve had, and very hurt.

I’m also infuriated by the sexual harassment that I was forced to endure in multiple jobs.

Thankfully, I am not being emotionally abused now, but the entitlement, cruelty, and offensiveness that so many people think is acceptable for men to engage in deeply upsets me.

More truthfully, it really hurts my feelings.

—

