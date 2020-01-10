Get Daily Email
I Feel Trapped. Where Did My Happiness Go?

How to begin priming a happier brain.

Perhaps one day you found yourself reflecting on that period in your life when you were your happiest self. Perhaps it was college or elementary school, then what happened? We begin to grow up and take on the belief systems of those around us, including our family and friends.

Every belief from “money doesn’t grow on trees” to proving your value through work comes from a place of survival. Survival happens when we feel valued and needed by those in our community, this way we can ensure we will not be a discarded member of the tribe. Fitting out and thinking separately is scary and not advantageous to our survival.

In many cases, we swapped our childlike joy, novelty, and happiness in order to fit in with the group. Unfortunately, this is costly, because the qualities I just described are experiences we have when we are fully tuned into the present, and we have glimpses of these feelings from time to time. Being outside of these experiences and not being fully present can often feel like suffering and unhappiness.

The key to changing your daily experience in the world lies with something I mentioned above. While it may feel like a long time ago that you felt these sensations of pure contentedness or perhaps a glimpse of pure happiness. All it takes is one or two memories of how these memories felt, to totally rewire the brain for these experiences. As many of my clients have witnessed, the more you live into this memory, the pure essence of feeling peaceful in the moment, the more automatic it becomes.

What is the first step? Get a notepad and pencil and become really clear on a few things.

First, what is your biggest obstacle (ex, low mood, lack of purpose)? Second, what is the opposite experience of this obstacle (ex, low mood equals excitement). Third, write down the last memory you have of feeling this way and meditate on this core experience of excitement a few times per day over the next two months.

Take your time with the exercise and let me know how it goes.

About Kathleen Reily

Kathleen grew up in Chapel Hill, NC and received a B.A in Economics. After trying her hand at policy research it became clear that was not her path, and took a 180 switch into mindset coaching as a result of other life experiences. She is now a Mindset Coach for Midlife Men in New York City. Kathleen specializes in teaching her clients how to rewire emotional patterns in the brain through an eight-week remote program, by using techniques rooted in neuroplasticity. She empowers men to step out of the roles they are playing for validation, by connecting fully with the authentic self. Her clients have eliminated obstacles such as anxiety, disillusionment with life, lack of happiness in the present moment, and lack of clarity on how to live the next chapter of their lives. You can find free content and trainings by clicking the following link: https://zfrmz.com/sSh10KVsOLgEzSU9eMeY

