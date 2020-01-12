Get Daily Email
I Feel Trapped…

I Feel Trapped…

This is what it feels like to be in a sexless marriage. It’s without a doubt the loneliest that I have ever felt.

For the first time in my life, I feel trapped. This is what it feels like to be in a sexless marriage. It’s without a doubt the loneliest that I have ever felt.

I hate to keep zeroing in on just the sex…because it’s also an affectionless marriage and a romance-less marriage and a marriage with little to no physical contact other than the occasional platonic kiss goodbye or goodnight. I am feeling defeated.

I am tired of chasing after someone that doesn’t want to be caught.

I am tired of climbing into bed with someone that doesn’t want to touch me.

I am tired of knowing that every time I bring up the subject it will be met with anger and an eye-roll.

I am tired of being made to feel like a total piece of shit because I want to enjoy sex with my wife more than 3 times a year.

I am tired of being told that sex is all I want or think about.

I am tired of looking at a future bereft of passion, intimacy, sensuality and romance.

I am tired of looking around and seeing no escape route from these feelings.

I feel trapped.

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About J. Matthew Peabody

I'm a 50 year old married father of 3 sharing my experiences navigating through the maze of mid-life. Tacking issues about marriage, parenting, career, politics and social injustices in the world. My only guarantee with my writing is honesty. These thoughts and feelings are my own and often very personal but I share so that we can all learn from one another and pay it forward with our experiences and insights.

