For the first time in my life, I feel trapped. This is what it feels like to be in a sexless marriage. It’s without a doubt the loneliest that I have ever felt.

I hate to keep zeroing in on just the sex…because it’s also an affectionless marriage and a romance-less marriage and a marriage with little to no physical contact other than the occasional platonic kiss goodbye or goodnight. I am feeling defeated.

I am tired of chasing after someone that doesn’t want to be caught.

I am tired of climbing into bed with someone that doesn’t want to touch me.

I am tired of knowing that every time I bring up the subject it will be met with anger and an eye-roll.

I am tired of being made to feel like a total piece of shit because I want to enjoy sex with my wife more than 3 times a year.

I am tired of being told that sex is all I want or think about.

I am tired of looking at a future bereft of passion, intimacy, sensuality and romance.

I am tired of looking around and seeing no escape route from these feelings.

I feel trapped.

—

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto