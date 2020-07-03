I Fell in Love With America Over the Phone

Life after college is something I’ve been looking forward to. You could see a brilliant spark in my eyes whenever I imagine about it. Thousand of thoughts are running through my mind. The idea of me living alone in an apartment paying my bills, making my food, and just living like a fine independent woman.

The year after I graduated, I moved to another city in the Philippines. It’s a five-hour drive from the place where I was raised for the past twenty years. I spent my youth dwelling with the stillness on a tropical island. Yes, I am a Filipina!

Weeks after being in a whole new city, I got my first job in a call center company as a customer service representative. To be honest, it was not the kind of job that I want. I am a financial management graduate so I expect myself to be working in a bank or any financial institution. But things happen, and you just have to accept the fact that not everything will fall according to your initial plan.

You might be asking me why I applied to a call center company If I don’t like the nature of the job. Well, my friend suggested it. She said that I can speak English fluently so I might as well use it to earn money. I have a lot of bills to pay and being picky when it comes to the job will never help me during my fresh grad years.

My graveyard shift has started to roll on the first week of February 2017. I almost gave up because I am not used to be working late at night and ending up as the sun shines. But I have to deal with it, our clients are miles apart from the production floor that I’m in. They live on the other side of the world and we have a different timezone. I worked for AT&T offshore team and I talk to Americans over the phone assisting them out with their bills, their internet connection, processing the transfer of their services, adding TV and mobile plans, and everything about AT&T services.

Let’s dive into how I fell in love with America by just talking to Americans over the phone.

* * *

It all started with a curse.

I’m not saying that I love being cursed by the Americans through a digital line. The second I took my first phone call, I felt extremely nervous because I might faint and could not speak straight English. I composed myself and then pressed auto in, that’s the cue that I’m ready to take calls. My “I can help you with that” soul is about to show up.

I said my cheerful hello to the person on the other line and guess what?

“Hey, you f*cking sh*t what happened to my bill. It’s too high”

I was shocked. I muted and didn’t speak for like five seconds. She’s still thrashing those words over and over again. I can feel the rage in her voice. That was my first call and I didn’t expect to be cursed like that.

I sobbed and asked my supervisor to take over the call because I can’t manage to speak anymore. That’s so funny, a twenty-year-old girl crying at work just because of an irate customer on the other line.

The next day, I still showed up. Acted like nothing happened and started taking calls again. I was more relaxed and confident. I realized that with the nature of my job, I have to hide my vulnerabilities and turn my fragile heart into solid hard rock.

With that kind of mindset, things have gone smoothly every single shift. The curses on the other line sounded more natural and inoffensive. I got used to it, and over time I have opened my heart to America and its people.

Every time I talk on the phone, I wanted every call to be beyond just business. I don’t want to picture it out as a five-minute conversation of

“Why my bill went up?”

“My internet is not working.”

“You guys are ripping me off.”

“I want to cancel.”

I am ultra sick of those lines. It was not easy though, there is no exact formula to ace it. The fact that I am conversing with different moods of Americans made it extra complicated but also made me appreciate America.

* * *

The fifty States of America

As part of helping out the customers, I have to pull up their accounts using their account number, their names, mobile number, and their address. I have become familiar with its states and abbreviations. It was something that made me want to go there soon, be it travel or for business purposes. I got curious about what it’s like living in California, New York, Texas, Florida, and Wisconsin —in every state of America. I can find myself dreaming about it in my four corner wall rented apartment.

The food hubs

I’m thin and petite but I love eating, I love food I mean who doesn’t? Some of the restaurants in America also exist here in the Philippines like the famous Mcdonalds, Popeyes, Chillis, Burger King, Wendy’s, and many others. But I would love to indulge myself in Chipotle and In-N-Out Burger too. Those are the most mentioned favorite restaurants of our customers.

The winter season

Given the fact that I belong to a tropical country, we only have two seasons —dry and wet season. Every year seems a summer here and that made us Filipinos yearn for snow. Yes, I’ve been desiring of making a snow angel and snowman since I was a kid. Celebrating Christmas along with snow is on my list too.

I have gradually embraced the beauty of America simply because it’s a great country —technologically advance and way more industrialized. It is not tagged as one of the first world countries for nothing. Amidst the state of falling in love with it, Americans broke my heart.

* * *

The accent has something to do with it

I have taken up a thousand calls and settled their issues with AT&T services and I assumed that it is more than enough for them to stop saying this.

“Are you from the Philippines? Transfer me to an American representative or an onshore call center. I don’t want to talk to anyone from your country, you can’t help me”

Those lines have always been a thorn pressed against my heart. It was expressed with a loud voice and it speaks volumes of discrimination. I am aware that English isn’t our native language, even though it is deemed our second official language. We were taught to speak it since prep school and that granted me the confidence to extend a hand and help them. I can understand the words they are saying and I have the tools on my computer that I can navigate to settle their issues.

Yes, the Filipino English accent is far different than the American one, but I don’t see it as a barrier for good communication, for a genuine relationship to blossom and a reason to discriminate against someone.

Anyhow, it is certain that every relationship whether it’s intimate or a simple attachment to a country and its people should be cherished like a precious gem you once have right in the palm of your hands. I got a pair of eyes that look beyond any timezones, races, accents, and languages —a gift.

