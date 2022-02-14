I Finally Confronted the Other Woman — And She Challenged Everything I Thought I Knew

It’s not every day you’re awoken to a strange man’s deep, bellowing tirade pulsating through your bedroom door. At 3 am. My husband’s bedside remained empty, thanks to an alleged (and convenient) bout with Covid that’s kept him quarantined on a hotel business trip. Or screwing his mistress, ex-fiancé, or hired call girl. Tomato, potato, right?

It wasn’t just the prison-style slurs and jarring howls that jolted me awake. It was the harsh, accelerating thumping that shook the walls like an earthquake-orgy hybrid and brought me to my feet.

I inched towards the pounding, and the aggressive roars intensified — from behind the closed guest suite door temporarily housing my father:

“You lazy piece of sh — !”

A faint light flickered behind me. My daughter was awake.

Rather than risk the twins waking too, I quickly forced the knob downwards, bursting into my dad’s bedroom-turned-penitentiary. He didn’t flinch or glance my way; he simply thrust his hips faster, deeper.

“Wimpy little motherf*— !”

His chosen dominatrix wasn’t a patent-leather-clad vixen, but rather a shirtless bald man with quivering veins sprouting from his steroid-pumped arms and tattoo-encased pecks. And he wasn’t in person either: The virtual hulk was berating my petrified, subservient father through Zoom on a screen, likely time zones away — though the spit soaring towards the camera felt just as intrusive as if it could penetrate the digital barrier and soak my horizontal father below.

“Once I become him, I start coaching others to do the same. It’s all part of the program. I’m paying $2k a month now, but soon I’ll be making $2k a day.”

Maybe it’s the 3-am delirium, but my dad’s justification for his new digital dominatrix investment sounded a lot like a pyramid scheme to me. The fact that the guy’s claim to fame is a string of prison stints and a lengthy criminal record doesn’t exactly instill confidence, either.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, today I have limited adrenaline for altercations — and I plan to reserve it for the one already on the agenda: Unveiling the truth about my husband’s accused illegitimate child is a bit more pressing than the convicted felon scamming my dad out of his retirement savings — at least for now. So, on to confront the other woman I go…

…

Confronting the other woman

I’d been driving north for an hour, hugging the coast and rehearsing the impending confrontation, when a sudden drop tore me away from my thoughts. The ocean to my left sunk rapidly behind the cliff as the unexpected vertical decline of Portuguese Bend’s treacherous ridge swallowed my car — and the oncoming motorcyclist who narrowly swerved around it. Nothing like a near-brush with death to put things in perspective; though I was still dreading the interaction before me.

As a more peaceful Palos Verdes of sprawling green lawns and Spanish-style estates emerged, the paranoia returned.

What if she really is the one mistress who slipped my PI’s radar? What if her son really is my husband’s child? And what if he’s been paying (millions) in exchange for her silence — for 15+ years? Does it even change anything? Cheating is cheating, and this sure isn’t Hubby’s only rodeo…though it could have been his first.

Then again, what if the kid is really my brother-in-law’s? What if Kate’s wrong, and my husband is in the clear? Do I even tell her the truth and detonate the fatal bomb on my sister-in-law’s marriage? Or is blaming my husband the more noble option? Why ruin two marriages when you could rescue one?

A voluptuous mane of thick, dark curls bounced through the archway, her heels clacking on the shiny clay floors, and a warm wave welcomed me into the terracotta-roofed manor. She still has no idea.

I smiled through her introduction, nodded at the property overview, and followed her in and out of each oceanfront bedroom.

“So, what do you think? At this price — ”

The guilt crept in. I hate wasting people’s time. But then again, my wasting her 15 minutes is nothing compared to her wasting my 15-year marriage…

“Can I be honest?”

And I was. And she was just about as shocked as you’d imagine, when a supposed real estate client abruptly asks if you screwed their husband 16 years ago, got pregnant, and have been blackmailing said husband for secret alimony ever since. I didn’t put it exactly like that, but you get the gist.

For a brief millisecond, her demeanor turned from charming to offended — until she realized who I was. Then, everything changed.

“It was all a lie. That’s what I reached out to tell him…”

The cognitive processing power required to digest her intel was stretching my brain to its limits. I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t even fathom…but then again, knowing my mother-in-law (“Cruella”), I guess I could.

“…and I sent back every penny, once I knew. Ask your husband — or your accountant.”

I was still stunned, but at least the timing — and the money — was starting to make sense. In a nutshell, here’s what she said:

The teen in the picture Kate found in her husband’s drawer is this woman’s son — and Kate’s husband (my brother-in-law) is the father.

My husband never hooked up with this woman — but he did have a hand in all this. He’s the one who paid her 15+ years of hush money to disappear.

Why would my husband pay off his brother’s ex-baby momma to disappear and take the kid?

Because he failed at fulfilling his mom’s (Cruella’s) request. Yep, my mother-in-law asked Hubby to pay this woman a one-time bribery fee in exchange for getting rid of the kid.

But again, why? What’s so bad about this random ex who got pregnant out of wedlock? It isn’t the lack of a marriage certificate that incited Cruella’s wrath; it’s something far more controversial. It’s the fact that this woman wasn’t just some random ex who got pregnant; she was someone a bit more significant than that — at least to Cruella and my husband.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“What do you mean half-sister? I don’t — ”

I swear, this equation was more confusing than my daughter’s precalculus homework — and the more I listened, it wasn’t getting any easier to absorb.

“Cruella was the other woman — and your husband was the baby that was supposed to seal the deal on my parents’ divorce. But, my dad didn’t leave — ”

I was finally starting to wrap my mind around it. Supposedly, Hubby’s absentee father — who’s always been an off-limits topic — is this woman’s father, too. Which, I guess would make her my husband’s half-sister.

“It was our engagement party, and my dad was there. And so was Cruella. And that’s what blew everything up — ”

Mind-f*ck #1: This woman and my brother-in-law didn’t know they were related until Cruella and this woman’s dad came face-to-face at the engagement party.

“He didn’t know I was pregnant. When I found out — days after the blowup — I reached out to your husband. But he told his mom…”

Mind-f*ck #2: Before her dad died 6 months ago, he offered up a deathbed confession:

“He said it wasn’t true. And that I should have…well, that’s why…”

Long story short, her dad’s dying revelations included the suspicion that Cruella lied and that he didn’t believe he’d fathered his daughter’s ex.

That’s why she reached out to my brother-in-law with the letter and the kid in the picture. And what likely triggered his recent alcoholic spiral. And what precipitated his job loss and Hubby’s wire transfers that tipped Kate off to the whole thing in the first place.

But now I had a question — well, many, really:

“Has Cruella known all along? About your son — and my husband’s payments?”

Her curls bounced side to side in dissidence.

“She thinks I got rid of it. I guess he didn’t want to tell her the truth. And he still doesn’t…”

That’s when it clicked: My husband wouldn’t want his half-sister or brother to tell Cruella about the kid — and the fact that it’s a real, living thing and a teenager at that. If he did, he’d be admitting failure to the mom he’s so desperate to please. He’d also be admitting to 15 years of lying and secret payments to insulate that lie from the mother who believes she has her son’s unadulterated transparency.

I guess it also goes to reason Hubby would do everything in his power to prevent this blast-from-the-past from reinserting herself (and her kid) into his brother’s life, since it would also reveal 15 years of deception towards the brother who’s always trusted and respected him…

After unraveling that incestuous, adulterous admission, one new truth has emerged: The only “other woman” at fault in all this is Cruella, who’s also the first to point the finger outward and the hardest to please. Shocker, huh?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve got 99 Daddy issues, but cash ain’t one

My mind was still reeling from the “other woman” ambush — and the mistress-turned-half-sister unearthing — when a familiar notification buzzed into the cupholder, as my wheels hit Huntington’s smooth stretch of the PCH en route to Newport.

Ring: There is motion at your Front Door.

I would have ignored it — assuming it was my mom or Craig leaving the Corona del Mar (CDM) duplex, but a subsequent vibration followed, distinguished by the mustard-colored bell icon that graced my screen.

Ring: Someone is at your Front Door.

Now my curiosity was piqued — especially given the latest stream of uninvited solicitors to stalk the CDM duplex.

I tapped the Ring camera live, and a familiar and Shaggy-haired Tarzan filled the frame. Was Star (my dad’s unofficial crystal healer girlfriend) seriously inviting back those unwelcome “customers” for illegitimate crystal readings? She doesn’t even live there…

Just as I went to exit out of the live video, the front door opened — to my dad’s animated greeting. But he doesn’t live there either. And he won’t until we can get this garage to ADU conversion done, which is easily 6 months away, minimum. So what is he doing there…? Taking a closer look at the shaggy-locked Tarzan, I realized it wasn’t actually the same man from Star’s crystal-loving fan club…but he still looked eerily familiar. And even with the audio off, I could tell my dad thought so, too.

Screw it — at a Huntington Beach red light with 50+ surfer dudes and dudettes crossing on foot, boards in hand, I could use a little auditory stimulation aside from the (likely intoxicated) shirtless guy screaming profanities at all six lanes. I tapped the speaker icon — careful to keep my own microphone muted (after one-too-many Ring speaker bloopers).

“Hey man — good to see ya! Hope everything’s been good down in Dana Point?”

Wow. Now I realized where my dad (and I) had seen this shaggy-headed visitor: At my parents’ Dana Point house-turned-unapproved-AirBnB. And my dad was actually kissing this renter-squatter’s you-know-what, like he’s an actual customer. Do I tell him it’s Star’s secret adult son, or just let him stumble into that realization himself? I guess a little stumbling’s okay…

Within seconds, it wasn’t just my dad and “Shaggy” (let’s call him that for now) on the screen;

Craig (who actually does live there) had emerged from inside, as well, to Shaggy’s speech:

“…equipment’s in the alley. Just need the cash and we’ll start drilling. Oh, and you’re gonna need to park on the street — just ’til we crack the concrete and pour the leveler.”

My dad’s face and Craig’s contorted into opposite expressions. I expanded the video to full-screen as my elated dad addressed Craig:

“You got this?”

Craig’s respondent sputters matched the frustrated confusion woven through his furrowed brow:

“Me? This — like cash? No.”

The Ring speaker broke up a bit, but I faintly grasped the words “check” and “ATM”, before the audio reconnected and Craig’s voice took front and center as he unknowingly neared the recording device on the wall.

“We’re not paying cash for anything. We don’t even have the plans yet, let alone a permit. You can’t drill here — at all. You can’t even park your equipment. I don’t know who sent you, but — ”

Maybe it’s the gyrating man stripping his way through the intersection, but watching this interaction on my 6-inch screen, I’m just as confused as Craig. I know we’ve been talking about a garage conversion for an extra bedroom and rental unit for my dad, but my husband just retained the architect. There’s no way they’ve gotten anywhere close to approved plans or a permit…

But apparently, Shaggy didn’t care:

“Yeah, my man, I hear you, but see we’re already called on the job. So, I can’t take the equipment back until I get the cash. We can come back…but the crew’s all here, so they are gonna need to be paid for today…”

To Craig’s point, cash sounds pretty sketchy — and this is coming from someone whose husband is king of questionable business. Even Hubby doesn’t deal in cash — at least, for the ventures of which I’m aware…

And apparently, my dad — who isn’t funding any of this operation — isn’t too hung up on the cash, plans, or permit issues either:

“While you’re here — important question: How can we get an elevator up to the main house? My girlfriend’s going to be in and out, so I might need to, ya know, skedaddle upstairs…”

If this doesn’t spell disaster, I don’t know what does. When all the stars are a little too aligned, it isn’t hard to identify the gaping black hole in the center.

Rings don’t lie

As I coasted into my driveway, one more notification rattled into the cupholder. What more could it be? Shaggy had already left, as had my dad — who was probably speeding here now to ask my husband for cash…

Ring: There is motion at your Front Door.

Screw it, if curiosity’s going to kill the cat, at least I’ll go out with some intel. I tapped the live video on the app’s dashboard to a breath of fresh (unfamiliar), but perplexing air.

An aggressive-looking bulldog clawed at the duplex’s front gate, growling up towards the door. It probably smelled Tinkerbell (Craig’s dog) or Rufus (my mom and dad’s). Then — I kid you not — the bulldog’s owner extended her arm towards the front door’s window, with a phone that appeared to be snapping pictures inside. Or pictures of the door? Hard to tell.

Though by the rock on her finger, she definitely didn’t seem like one of Star’s hippie clients or some home invasion-prone vagrant off the street. 5 carats don’t lie — even through Ring. She had to be a local, or a neighbor, or some other unremarkable resident of Corona del Mar’s flower streets.

She leaned forward and a fast sweep of her hair grazed the Ring camera’s territory, then abruptly swung back. It seems like this woman is well aware of the camera in the doorway and doing her damnedest to remain out of view.

But why would she be snooping in my mom’s and Craig’s back unit duplex of all places…? Unless someone or something else attracted her here — and with my husband as the owner, my mom and Craig as tenants, and my dad and Star as regular guests — plus an alley full of unpermitted machinery and unlicensed contractors — I guess the possibilities are endless.

…

Let’s be honest: It’s a strategy

Keeping a secret isn’t the hardest part about knowing too much. Instead, it’s mastering the strategy to deploy that intel at the right time, to the right person, under the right circumstances. Honesty isn’t always an obligation; sometimes, it’s a strategy — and a defensive one at that.

My husband’s strategy was paying those secrets away, attempting to protect his brother and his mother. Though, in reality, was he just protecting himself?

Star’s strategy is to keep all her players in the dark, tangentially connected with no explanation of how or why, while hoping none probe far enough to connect her hidden dots.

My strategy? Well, I guess I don’t really know it yet. Knowing what I do now, am I where all that intel goes to die? Do I lie to Kate to save her marriage? Is that the right or just thing? Do I confront my husband about his vast deception — or would that be hypocritical, given all the secrets I’ve quietly carried without a peep or accusation, awaiting my next best move and divorce-optimal timing?

Maybe we’re all tiptoeing on eggshells, dancing around facts to safeguard feelings and avoid conflict — until the right time, that is. I hate to say it, but in my experience, every man for himself seems to rule the human psyche. Perhaps even mine.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***