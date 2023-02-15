I Grew Up in a Toxic Household, and Now I’m a Mutated Supervillain

I’m going to start off with some disclaimers, because the following is probably going to contain numerous disparaging comments about the people largely responsible for who I am today: my parents. I am by no means throwing them under the bus, or downplaying the integral role they had in shaping my values and character.

I sincerely thank them every day for being the best parents they could have possibly been. They immigrated from India in their twenties and worked their asses off to provide for three kids.

Thanks Amma and Appa (Mom and Dad).

In addition, toxic relationships, whether we’re talking about physical, mental, or emotional abuse, are a serious issue and demand the utmost respect and empathy.

I am in no way attempting to glamorize or misrepresent toxicity and abuse.

…

Now it’s time for the roast.

My God, did my parents have a dysfunctional relationship.

As far as I can remember, no argument ever escalated to any physical violence or intentional threatening, though I always feared it would.

I wouldn’t characterize my parents’ arguments as “screaming matches”, more like screeching bordering on animalistic. At least, that’s how I often perceived it as a kid, locked inside my bedroom like someone boarding up their house to prepare for a catastrophic storm.

I never knew what the fights were about, even though I tried to eavesdrop many times. I would just hear my father’s tone start to incorporate a hint of annoyance and frustration, which would gradually (if over the course of a couple seconds counts as gradual) evolve into blatant yelling and anger.

The worst ones were when we — my two brothers and I — would be dragged into it, forced to pick sides and support either one of their arguments through our own personal lenses, which were expected to be tinted according to one of our parents’ experience.

The fights weren’t random occurrences peppered throughout relative serenity and normalcy. They were more like seasons, long spans of tense days that would last weeks or months, followed by similar periods of calmness, which were more often than not just repressed frustration and a facade of silence.

My father would call my mother a dog, tell her he wouldn’t care if she laid on the couch and died, write inconspicuous notes throughout the house expressing his frustration at her lack of housekeeping due to arthritic and other pain, calling them lazy excuses.

My mother would call my father impossible to talk to, walk out of the house in exhaustion, claim to be leaving him and going back to India.

There was never any physical abuse in the household, but the emotional and mental pains that plagued my parents, and by extension my brothers and I, definitely created an unsafe atmosphere for a passive and reserved kid like me.

Sometimes, You Learn What NOT to Do

As I transitioned from a young child into an adolescent, I always regarded my parents with a level of confusion. All popular media, including most of my friends’ accounts, painted the role of parenthood as something that guides and instills knowledge in the younger generation.

Disregarding the inevitable teenage rebellious tendency, I truly never felt as if my parents had ever taught me anything as a young man.

I couldn’t recall any morals, beliefs or values that I held dear to me as a consequence of being taught by my parents.

And while in hindsight, this was probably more a product of my own individual disorientation, at that time I definitely attributed it to a perceived lack of proper teaching by my parents.

When I thought of them, I could only think one thing:

I didn’t want to be like them.

I despised the qualities I saw in my father:

impatience

cruelty

unfairness

ignorance

arrogance.

And by the same token, I despised what I saw my mother express:

weakness

complacency

incapability

impotence

While I knew these traits weren’t representative of their totality, they overshadowed all the positive ones like:

their work ethic

persistence and perseverance

commitment

My Attitude Towards Love

I’ve never considered myself a very proactive person.

Whether we’re talking about relationships, careers, personal goals, or any other form of aspiration, I always lacked that fiery motivation which seemed to be so prevalent amongst my peers and society in general.

Sometimes this apathy and cavalierness was perceived as admirable, when contrasted with the stress and chaos of other people’s failed ventures and future worries.

But on the other hand, it was also a indicator of my laziness, an aversion to trying new things and taking risks.

I used to believe this was just my natural personality, but in hindsight, my view of my parents probably contributed largely to my lack of drive.

I was never particularly interested in relationships, because I saw the kind of marriage my parents had, and didn’t understand the point of pursuing something that had a chance of becoming so detrimental and hurtful.

…

( And when my first relationship did eventually come around, this fear was realized. You can read about it below.)

…

I was never inclined towards one profession or another, because I saw the careers my parents had — my father working for banks and other companies as an IT specialist, and my mother being a homemaker/part-time librarian — both of which exuded tedium and dissatisfaction, and neither of which seemed like the kind of life I wanted to end up living.

One particular memory sticks out in my head, where I was maybe 11 or 12 years old, accompanying my mom to the bank. I believe she was retrieving some valuable jewelry and some other important documents, when she pulled out a picture of my father when he was young.

She smiled and said, “Aww, he was so innocent.”

It sounded like a passive comment to her, but to me, it solidified my opinion of their dysfunction and intermittent regret of their own relationship.

And I was so scared of ending up like them that I never tried anything new as long as I could help it.

Alas, my Technique Didn’t Work

Unfortunately, I was not successful in avoiding all of the negative behaviors modeled by my parents, nor do I believe anyone ever has been.

One of the most horrifying discoveries I have experienced in life is the acceptance that I, as an individual, have either inherited or cultivated some of the same or similar behavioral patterns as my parents.

I can sense the seeds of irrational stubbornness, inclination towards anger and violence, aversion to emotional vulnerability, and all the other traits I despise in others, sprouting and growing inside me at various times.

Sometimes I can effectively notice their presence and thwart their efforts, and sometimes I can’t, and sometimes I notice them but don’t have the willpower to stop them, and sometimes I don’t want to stop them.

I’ve felt no greater guilt in my life than when I’ve hurt the people I love, either unintentionally or intentionally.

It seriously makes me wonder whether I’m at all better than the people I disparage, if I’m just as bad as the worst examples of human behavior I’ve encountered and experienced.

Yet… I’m Grateful

I’m also aware enough to appreciate that I’m not exact replicas of my parents, or any other influences in my life.

I’ve been pretty good about making decisions informed by my own personal world views and curiosities, and trying as hard as possible to love people, even when the situation wasn’t necessarily the most comfortable.

And the times that I have hurt people with my words or actions, I’ve always been adamant in apologizing and actively attempting to improve my behavior for the future.

Of course, I’ve made many mistakes multiple times, and it does make me feel guilty and inadequate at times, that perhaps I’m not as committed to being a better person as I’d like to believe.

So why am I grateful for that?

Because even though these are some unpleasant memories of my childhood, they’ve given me amazing insight and perspective into my own life and self, and the lives of others.

Through experiencing some of the same pains as my parents that I sought so hard to avoid, it illuminated some of my arrogance to me, the misconstrued notion that I could just haphazardly choose to be a certain way and never have to worry about my character or actions.

It taught me that my parents were always doing the best they could to raise me and my brothers, and that most, if not all forms of pain and trauma inevitably stem from a prior related trauma.

This doesn’t excuse toxic or hurtful behavior, but it does give me a more empathetic perspective for the problems we all face, and our ability or inability to deal with them appropriately.

It makes it easier to forgive people (including myself) whose actions are a product of pain and suffering, and at the same time, to understand that in any moment, it’s largely our responsibility to choose how we respond to our pain.

Whether we let it perpetuate through us, or turn it into something positive.

—

