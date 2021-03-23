Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Had No Idea Being a New Dad Was So Similar To My Time in Combat

I Had No Idea Being a New Dad Was So Similar To My Time in Combat

But there’s no way to avoid the inevitable as a new dad.

by Leave a Comment

 

I’ve been a new dad for a few months now, and it’s amazing. But there’s no way to avoid the inevitable as a new dad — the mood swings, lack of sleep, questioning the decisions you’ve made…

Being a new dad in some ways reminds of my time as an officer serving in the Army.

 

Newborn Father At 3am, Or Soldier In Combat: Who Said It?

Image for post

Photo by Bruno Martins on Unsplash

 

Image for post

Illustration by the Author

 

Image for post

Illustration by the Author

 

Thanks so much for reading!

-Hutch

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit:  Specna Arms on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

Live on the west coast and enjoy coffee and sunrises :) https://andrewahutch.medium.com/

