I Have Learned These 10 Lessons in My 30s

It is common if you are afraid of reaching the 30s, especially when you have no idea how to live the decade of your twenties. However, I tell you that you are not alone; this is a collective concern that we have all gone through.

Imagine if someone gives us a coin for every time someone enthusiastically mentions their life plans for when they reach their 30; trust me, we would be on a luxury cruise at this time.

Amid these conversations with friends and family, different life lessons are often repeated. The funny thing is that no one had ever put these lessons into practice when they were in their 20s or 30s.

I am sharing these tips with you not because I feel you should live your life according to my instructions, but because I think that you can follow these experiences and get as much benefit as I have received so far.

Take Care Of Yourself Today

Taking care of your health is important, so don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today. Everyone knows that one should be careful with health; we need to sleep 8 hours a day and eat healthy food. Let’s not forget workouts and brisk walk. However, we don’t pay attention to most of these things when we are young or are busy with other things. Do it now before it’s too late!

Your body is a temple. So do not let it deteriorate. Remember that time does not go back and takes its toll when you least imagine it.

Take Care Of The People Who Look After You

Perhaps you are one of those people who have a busy life, but you should know that everyone has someone who takes care of him or her. I know that you also have someone special in your life who is always ready to assist you in the best possible ways.

People cannot survive on their own. In one way or another, they always need a hand that holds them and a person who walks with them through thick and thin. These individuals also need our support and consistent help. So, we must take care of them in the same way as we take care of ourselves.

Take A Risk And Avoid Regrets

I seldom find an older person who doesn’t mention the following phrase.

I wish I had done this or that.

In some ways, they are right. When we grow old, we have less energy. This means we may not be able to do things in the coming months or years that can be done right now. No matter how difficult it seems, you should try different things and take challenges if you want to achieve something special.

No One Knows What Life Has To Offer

The key is not to become obsessed with bad things since we will never have total control of our life. We will never know what is going to happen with us in the coming hours. Nothing in life remains the same.

I have lost many people who were close to my heart. I miss them every moment, but there is no way to bring them back to my life.

Value Yourself

Give yourself the utmost value and respect. Excessive selfishness is harmful, but a little of it can never hurt anyone. Life is short and opportunities can present themselves once in a lifetime, so don’t miss them.

I have learned to focus on myself, meet my needs and avoid harming others.

Avoid People Who Don’t Treat You Well

It is good for all of us to avoid people who don’t treat us in the way we actually deserve. Saying ‘no’ is important for you, as this guarantees your emotional wellbeing and physical health.

If a person does not contribute positive things and only causes you problems, why should you waste time with them? No one finds wellbeing where they don’t feel comfortable, so if it doesn’t make you feel good, avoid it.

Start Saving From Now

I have learned why it is important to save some money. Maybe, I will not have any financial support in the future. Pay your debts, save money, find ways to make more money and recover economic stability sounds easy, but I know it is not.

When you are about to retire and haven’t saved anything, you might have to live a miserable life. I have avoided this problem by saving sufficient money. You can try the same to have a secure future.

Good At Something? Learn To The Fullest

If you are good at something, you must learn to the fullest. I have accepted the fact that I am not perfect. Let’s take a deep breath and focus on learning new and new things every single day.

Believe me, there will be no regrets in learning different things or gaining more knowledge.

Grow As A Person

I have learned to educate myself and have grown as a mature person. In the past, I remain undeveloped and didn’t care about educating myself. However, things have now been changed.

You are also suggested to make growth a part of your life to achieve success in whatever you do and wherever you go.

Invest In Your Family

Investing in our family is always the best. Your family will always be with you, so you should try new ways to strengthen your ties with them and live life to the fullest. One day, you will lose everybody you love.

These tips will help you improve your life. You can achieve what you want. Keep your mind positive and remember that age does not impede being successful. You can do it!

What are your plans for the future?

Previously published on Medium.com.

