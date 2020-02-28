‘I Have No Friends’ — 3 Must-Know Tips If You Think This Is You

Making good friends is not a magical ability that only a few people have. It is a learned skill, and most of us do not even know how to make good friends. We remain too busy with other things like jobs and family, and this keeps us from having good friends and enjoying their company.

I have no friends.

I feel lonely.

I am tired of my life.

Whom do I share my secrets with?

If you feel depressed and stressed, then you must make good friends. It is okay to spend time with your family and relatives. It is also okay to remain busy at the office, but at the end of the day, you will need someone to exchange ideas with because not everything can be told or explained to a family member or colleague. Am I right? Let’s check out what needs to be done to make good friends.

Don’t Keep People At Arm’s Length

Check if you have been keeping people at arm’s length.

One of the biggest reasons why people don’t have good friends is that they don’t bother to speak to others and love living silently. If you are making the same mistake, then you will obviously have to remain alone. Please don’t do that to yourself; start speaking to people around you and try to know them.

Find People Who Have The Same Interests And Hobbies As You

Once you begin communicating with people, it will be easy for you to determine whether or not they have the same interests and habits as you. Don’t forget the old saying:

Birds of the same feather flock together.

This means you will need to find the people who are as interesting as you. Spend more time with them, and show your positive side so that they can enjoy your company.

Use Social Media

These days, a lot of people are using social media every single day but they still feel lonely. Do you know why? This is because they only focus on their work and don’t expand their network.

We suggest you connect with more and more people and try to build a strong relationship with the ones who look interesting to you.

For this purpose, the best social networking sites you can use are Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

What do you usually do to make new friends?

